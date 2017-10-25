AccueilJournal transition from subscription model to open access
Journal transition from subscription model to open access
Serial crisis, sky-rocketing subscription prices as well as more and more widespread and powerful OA mandates have pushed many publishers to rethink the finance of publishing the journals. Considering a switch calls out numerous challenges but it is a path more and more travelled – and importantly so an economically – sustainable and one with long-term benefits – not only for readers, but also for authors and the journal owners, too. In 2014 De Gruyter converted 14 journals to OA – this webinar looks at overarching strategies for journal transition from subs to OA – including current OA publishing landscape and single factors (like managing submissions, citations and funding) that play a role during the process. Is it worth it? Who will foot the bill? What to expect? And how to bring the EAB on board? The introductory one-hour webinar is built around three sections to allow participants to work out the flipping strategy for their publication and to timely and reasonably plan the change.
Argument
Who should attend?
- Editors of subscription journals
- Journal Editors
- Managing Editors
Programme
Part one: OA is the new black. Why many traditional journals take the plunge into OA?
- OA Journals - Key Facts and Figures
- Open Access options (differences between Green, Gold, and Platinum)
- Why transform journals from subscription to OA?
- Funding Opportunities - mandates from major organizations (Author-pays and other options, Institutional Membership, Knowledge Unlatched)
- Transformation by De Gruyter
Part two: Managing Change - People. Finance. Workflows.
- Author-Pays model - how to learn to embrace it?
- Communicating Change - How the decision to transform the journal will influence key people - EAB, authors base, reviewers
- Authors' support – paying and non-paying authors; waivers, APCs, transition times.
- Business model - different approaches
- Open Access – Three years on. What changed and what? The small triumphs and the challenges remaining.
Part three: No more chasing the subscription deals. It is now the new authors you’re after.
- Boosting visibility and discoverability of contents
- The need for a good journal/article ranking in Google
- E-mailings. The difference between opt-in email and opt-out campaign – and why you should use both?
- How to use science press rooms? Focus on articles PR.
- OA conferences? Is it worth the hassle?
Tutors
- Beata Socha – Product Manager, Open Access, DE GRUYTER
- Agnieszka Bednarczyk-Drąg –Editorial Coordinator, Open Access, DE GRUYTER
- Maria Hrynkiewicz – Senior Marketing Manager, Open Access, DE GRUYTER
- Épistémologie et méthodes (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Économie > Développement économique
- Sociétés > Droit > Sociologie du droit
- Sociétés > Études des sciences > Sociologie des sciences
- Esprit et Langage > Information > Édition électronique
- Esprit et Langage > Information > Histoire et sociologie du livre
- Esprit et Langage > Information > Histoire et sociologie des médias
- mercredi 25 octobre 2017
- subcription model, open access, journal publishing, Author-Pays model, visibility, discoverability
- Maria Hrynkiewicz
courriel : maria [dot] hrynkiewicz [at] degruyteropen [dot] com
