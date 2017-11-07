Beyond the Revolution in Russia

Annonce

Programme

November 7, 2017

12:00 - 19:30 Registration

18:00 Opening

18:30 - 19:30 Key Note I Siyaves Azeri (École Normale Supérieure Paris, France)

Class Wars: The Relevance of the Bolshevik Revolution and the Actualizability of Socialism

19:30 - 21:00 Banquet

November 8, 2017

9:00 - 10:00 Key Note II Miroslav Hroch (Charles University, Prague, CZ)

Revoluce jako „lokomotivy dějin“ nebo nástroj kauzální analýzy? // Revolutions as "Locomotives of History" or Interpretation Tools of Causal Analysis?

10:30 - 12:15 Panel I. Beyond the Representation of the Revolution - Za obrazem revoluce

H. Skořepa Od Platonova po Ajtmatova, od Ejzenštejna po Abuladzeho (Obraz revoluce v sovětské literatuře a filmu) // From Platonov to Aitmatov, from Eisenstein to Abuladze (Image of the Revolution in the Soviet Literature and Film)

K. Feigelson Filming the terror in USSR after October 1917

L. Sablina Rethinking 1917: Revolution in debates of post-imperial emigrants, 1920s-30s

O. Slačálek Proměny obrazu ruské revoluce u S. K. Neumanna a E. Goldman // Transformation of Images of the Russian Revolution in the Work of S. K. Neumann and E. Goldmann

13:15 - 14:30 Panel II. Revolution(s) before the Revolution - Revoluce před revolucí

R. Vlček Ruská politická reforma – východisko z krize ruského státu? Vize, iluze, realita. // Russian Political Reform - the solution of a crisis of the Russian state? Vision, Ilusion and Reality.

S. Sztern Let there be light! Did the 1917 Revolution Lift the Peasantry of Tsarist Russia out of Analphabetism or the Tsarist railroads Catalize this Evolution?

A. Hrebiková Role ruské inteligence a děkabristů v první polovině devatenáctého století jako předchůdců revolucionářů roku 1917 // Function of the Russian Intellectuals and Decembrists in the First Half of 19th Century as Predecessors of Revolutionaries of 1917

14:45 - 16:30 Panel III. Beyond the Ideas of the Revolution - Za myšlenkami revoluce

R. P. Vasconcellos Dismantling Constructivism: the Avant-Garde’s City-Machine and the Scientific Socialist Utopia of Soviet Territorialization

E. Orekh, O. Boitsova Political opponents in children’s drawings of 1917–1918: from iconography to sociology

M. P. Vinha Revolution as trauma in the fiction of Ivan Bunin

O. Pavlova My – revoluce, my – Skythové, my – proletkult // We - Revolution, We - Skyths, We - Proletkult

16:45 - 18:00 Panel IV. Beyond the Locality of the Revolution - Za oblastí revoluce

T. Schmutz Between Revolution and a New World Order. The implications of the Russian revolutions on the visions, war aims and strategy of the Central Powers from Central Europe to Palestine.

K. Mišovičová Slovenská republika rád v roku 1919 ako štát diktatúry proletariátu // Slovak Soviet Republic of the 1919 as a Dictatorship of the Proletariat

P. Fiktus The Bolshevik revolution in the assessment of the Polish political-legal thought in the period 1917-1921

November 9, 2017

10:00 - 11:00 Key Note III Jože Pirjevec (University of Primorska, Slovenia)

(University of Primorska, Slovenia) 11:15 - 12:30 Panel V. Beyond the Art of the Revolution - Za uměním revoluce

M. Podzorova Being a “Revolutionary Artist” after 1917

M. Kittlová Jiří Weil – podoby a paradoxy revolučnosti // Jiří Weil - Forms and Paradoxes of the Revolutionary Character

H. Kosáková Obraz ruské revoluce v díle Alexandra Bloka // Image of the Russian Revolution in the Work of Alexandr Blok

13:30 - 14:45 Panel VI. Beyond the Events of the Revolution - Za událostmi revoluce

A. Bosiacki Shaping the first totalitarian state. The legal system at the beginning of the Bolshevik Revolution (October 1917-1921) and its implications

E. Iakovleva Emotions in describing events of the Revolution in Russia in the History of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Bolsheviks): Short source

A. Brait Representations of the Upheavals in 1917 Russia in Exhibitions and Texstbooks

15:00 - 16:15 Panel VII. Beyond the Interpretations of the Revolution - Za vysvětlením revoluce

W. H. Kulczewska Stalin for the revolution, revolution for Stalin. The actual role of Joseph Stalin in the Bolshevik Revolution vs. how he benefited from it during his rule.

V. I. Meňkovskij, M. Šmigeľ Rok 1917 v ruskej historickej politike a súčasnej ruskojazyčnej historiografii // The Year 1917 in the Russian Politics and Historiography

R. Soběhart, F. Stellner „Westernizace” v ruském politickém diskurzu 1905-1917 // Westernization in the Russian Political Discourse from 1905 to 1917

16:30 - 17:45 Panel VIII. Beyond the Soviet space - Za sovětským prostorem

T. Lipai Beyond the Revolution in Russia: History, Memory and Migration

E. Petrova "Alienated" space is in the post-peasantry Russia. How the media do affects it?

K. Jarosz Soviet, friend of foe through the lens of historical museums