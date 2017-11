Représenter et se représenter (à) la protohistoire

Annonce

There are various ways to show the representation of the world, of the others and of oneself in the archaeological register. The main purpose of the Meeting will be to discuss the different types of representations and self-representations used within the late prehistorical societies. Several approaches on these issues can be discussed:

Political and social representations, through various themes and supports, such as landscape occupation and habitat forms, funerary practices, production modes and furniture diffusion. This approach will allow to highlight the complexity of hierarchical and political claims. Furthermore, it will give the opportunity to discuss the variety of the cultural interactions within the Bronze and Iron Ages societies.

Images and symbolic representations, related to cult and cultural activities, will allow us to discuss their significances and their persistency through time and space based on the material remains. Their analysis will make it possible to approach the notions of copy, imitation and/or assimilation of pictures, patterns, symbols, in order to apprehend the different cultural interactions between human groups.

World representations by Ancient societies, emphasizing the analysis of representations and symbols associated with remote geographical areas, as well as the conceptions, real or imagined, that occurred.

Researchers representations, where the ways archaeologists studied the material and immaterial data could be put forward, i.e. the ways archaeologists represent, interpret and show the Ancient societies through the archaeological facts to their contemporaries. Discussions could also focus on the different approaches of the archaeological research at European scale, including trans-regional or trans-national analysis, and their impact on our vision of the past societies.

Though these issues, our proposal is to think about the impact of religious, cultural and social representations as they were used by Ancient societies and how we perceive them nowadays. These discussions will allow debating the current methodological aspects in a European perspective and so to bring new ideas in our research in order to get a better knowledge of the late Bronze and Iron Ages societies.

Submission guidelines

The papers can either be a 20 minutes’ oral presentation or a poster form. The selection of the papers will be made by the scientific committee of the EEPB.

The deadline for all paper proposals will be on November 27th

to the following address: rencontres.doctoraleseepb4@gmail.com

Scientific Committee

Anne-Marie Adam – professeur émérite, université de Strasbourg

Laurent Callegarin – directeur des études de la Casa de Velázquez (époque ancienne et médiévale)

Philippe Barral – professeur, université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté

Stephan Fichtl – professeur, université de Strasbourg

Alexis Gorgues – maître de conférences, université de Bordeaux

Vincent Guichard – directeur général de Bibracte

Pierre-Yves Milcent – maître de conférences HDR, université de Toulouse

Claude Mordant – professeur émérite, université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté

Stefan Wirth – professeur, université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté

