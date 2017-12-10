AccueilScène Europe – Europe sur scène

Scène Europe – Europe sur scène

Bühne Europa – Europa auf der Bühne

Staging Europe – Europe on stage

Colloque dans le cadre du projet « Création & Crise » / Alliance EUROPA

Tagung im Rahmen des Projektes "Création & Crise" / EUROPA Allianz

Conference in the frame of "Creation & Crisis" project / EUROPA Alliance

Publié le lundi 06 novembre 2017

À travers quelles narrations, quels symboles, quelles images les arts de la scène représentent l’Europe d’aujourd’hui ? Comment les différentes conceptions d’Europe co-existent-elles sur la scène ? Est-ce que la confrontation artistique avec l’Europe et ses frontières extérieures contribue à une redéfinition de cet « espace » ? La médiation théâtrale des questions européennes peut-elle servir à une prise de conscience politique et devenir ainsi le point de départ d’une nouvelle cohésion sociale ? Quelle politique linguistique répond au mieux aux exigences du théâtre d’aujourd’hui ? Comment peut-on affronter le multilinguisme européen sur scène ? Où se situent les points communs et les différences par rapport aux approches universitaires et artistiques face au vaste champs « Europe » ? Quels modes de coopération existent-ils dans les domaines de la recherche et de l’enseignement au niveau européen ? Quelles perspectives peut avoir un tel dialogue méthodologique ?

 « Dans un hôtel de Berlin capitale irréelle

Par la fenêtre mon regard tombe

Sur l’étoile Mercedes qui tourne

Mélancolique dans le ciel nocturne

Au-dessus de l’or dentaire d’Auschwitz et autres filiales

De la Deutsche Bank sur l’Europacenter

Europe Le taureau est abattu la viande

Pourrit sur la langue pas une vache n’échappe au progrès

Les dieux ne te rendront plus visite

Tout ce qui reste est le dernier Ah ! d’Alcmène

Et la puanteur de la chair brûlée que chaque jour

Le vent sans patrie t’apporte de tes frontières

Et parfois sortant des caves de ta prospérité » 

Heiner Müller, Ajax par exemple (1994) 

Colloque dans le cadre du projet „Création & Crise“ Scène Europe – Europe sur scène TU –Nantes (Théâtre Universitaire) / Université de Nantes 16. – 17. février 2018

Argumentaire

A travers quelles narrations, quels symboles, quelles images les arts de la scène représentent l’Europe d’aujourd’hui ? Comment les différentes conceptions d’Europe co-existent-elles sur la scène ? Est-ce que la confrontation artistique avec l’Europe et ses frontières extérieures contribue à une redéfinition de cet « espace » ? La médiation théâtrale des questions européennes peut-elle servir à une prise de conscience politique et devenir ainsi le point de départ d’une nouvelle cohésion sociale ? Quelle politique linguistique répond au mieux aux exigences du théâtre d’aujourd’hui ? Comment peut-on affronter le multilinguisme européen sur scène ? Où se situent les points communs et les différences par rapport aux approches universitaires et artistiques face au vaste champs « Europe » ? Quels modes de coopération existent-ils dans les domaines de la recherche et de l’enseignement au niveau européen ? Quelles perspectives peut avoir un tel dialogue méthodologique ?

Qu’est-ce que « Europe » signifie pour nous ?

Quand il est question de l’Europe, un vieux réflexe se fait jour qui consiste à tenter de remonter à ses prétendues racines linguistiques. Toutefois, cette origine s’avère incertaine. D’une part, le nom « Europe » renverrait à l’assyrien ereb ce qui signifie « sombre », « obscur » ou « crépuscule » - la dénomination « occident » recouvre déjà d’une certaine manière cette étymologie. D’autre part, nous pouvons également suivre Jean-Luc Nancy dans son hypothèse d’une racine spécifiquement grecque, à savoir une composition entre eurys („large“, „vaste“, „loin“) et óps („vision“, „vue“) ce qui résulterait en euruopè („regarder au loin“). Deux regards similaires et pourtant si différents sur ce sous-continent – deux regards qui, semble-t-il, prennent en compte un certain flou ou une ambiguïté. Potentiellement, le mythe de la princesse Europe nous guidera davantage dans notre « recherche de sens ».  Pour la première fois évoqué par Homère au 7ème siècle av. J.-C. dans le septième chant de son Iliade, le récit de l’enlèvement de la belle phénicienne nous est surtout familierdans la version d’Ovide. Mais d’autres interprètes ont également apporté leur grain de sel à ce mythe fondateur. Résumons rapidement le cours des événements. D’après le poète romain, le dieu-père Zeus ou Jupiter tomba amoureux de la belle Europe, fille d’Agenor qui régnait à ce moment sur un territoire recouvrant en partie l’actuelle Syrie et la Libye. Afin d’approcher la désirée, il prit l’apparence d’un taureau blanc et se mêla parmi le troupeau qui broutait près de la plage où la princesse se trouvait. De par son comportement docile, le taureau gagna aussitôt la confiance de la fille du roi au point qu’elle monta sur son dos. A la suite de quoi le taureau se précipita vers la mer et enleva la princesse vers l’ouest sur l’île de Crète où, après de longs ébats amoureux (viols ?), Europe donna vie à trois garçons. Après cette relation hors du commun, Europe épousa le roi de Crète Asterios et finit ses jours en exil. Son destin se reflète d’ailleurs aussi dans celui de ses proches. Ses fils deviennent tous, sans exception, fondateur de villes en Crète ou durant leurs voyages. De même pour les frères d’Europe qui étaient partis à sa recherche, au cours de leurs périples ils deviennent pères-fondateurs de nouvelles villes, de nouveaux peuples.

Lu de cette manière, le mythe déclenche un certain nombre d’associations. L’apparemment « noble » Europe est d’abord reliée à un certain désir et à la transgression (morale, corporelle, territoriale, etc.). En outre, nous y associons une volonté mais aussi une action politique, des mouvements migratoires mais aussi des transferts culturels. Enfin, le mythe dans sa continuation souligne l’idée du lien de parenté qui relierait les peuples européens.[1]

La question d’une identité „européenne“, que nous partageons éventuellement tous, renvoie nécessairement toujours au grand nombre d’interprétations ou représentations que nous nous faisons d’Europe. Pour les uns persiste l’image cartographique de l’Europe sous les traits d’un corps blanc féminin. D’autres cultivent les idées du « vieux continent » et du « berceau de la civilisation occidentale » ce qui n’est pas dépourvu d’une certaine conscience de mission. Certains comprennent l’Europe selon la devise officielle « In varietate concordia » ou « unis dans la diversité » comme la somme des cultures nationales qui la compose. Et d’autres encore voient « Europe » émerger à partir d’un patrimoine culturel commun. Il y a ceux qui définissent l’Europe comme un consensus politico-économique, ce qui se manifeste le plus ouvertement dans la monnaie commune. Et il existe encore les partisans de l’utopie fraternelle dont témoigne l’hymne A la joie de Friedrich Schiller : « Tes charmes assemblent / Ce que, sévèrement, les coutumes divisent; / Tous les humains deviennent frères, / lorsque se déploie ton aile douce. »

Le continent, tel que nous le connaissons, le vivons quotidiennement, est bien évidemment le résultat d’une série d’évolutions historiques, politiques, économiques, culturelles et conceptuelles. Cependant, ces derniers temps nous sommes surtout confrontés à la dimension territoriale de ce que Jacques Delors avait nommé un « objet politique non-identifié ». Décrite dans l’Antiquité grecque comme « terre étrangère », l’Europe n’a pas cessé de poser la question de ces contours, de ces limites, et de leurs perpétuelles renégociations. La « forteresse Europe », c’est-à-dire l’idée d’une unité intérieure au prix de l’isolement vers l’extérieur, ainsi que les débats autour des accords de Schengen et d’Amsterdam en témoignent encore aujourd’hui. Selon Franco Cardini, elle naît même pour ainsi dire dans la marginalité du limes romain, au nord de la pars Occidentis dans un élan de dépassement et se consolide ensuite, entre autres, à travers la remémoration de ses racines antiques sous forme de diverses renaissances. « L’histoire de l’Europe s’inaugure donc sous le signe de la continuité par rapport à la civilisation romaine et à sa lente décadence, à la déstructuration institutionnelle et sociale, à l’appauvrissement, au dépeuplement, à la régression ».[2] L’Europe telle qu’elle se forme à ce moment « se consolide » par la suite à travers la célébrations de ses racines antiques. En bref, l’Europe apparaît comme le produit d’une désintégration, d’un dépassement, et de sa commémoration.

Une histoire de destruction comme W.G. Seebald la qualifierait probablement? Compte tenu des événements qui ont marqué le siècle précédent, ce point de vue semble s’imposer. En effet, c’est avant tout l’histoire européenne que Walter Benjamin a du avoir à l’esprit quand il a rédigé son essai Sur le concept de l’histoire et dont l’essentiel se révèle à travers l’allégorie de l’ange de l’histoire qui « a le visage tourné vers le passé. Où paraît devant nous une suite d'événements, il ne voit qu'une seule et unique catastrophe, qui ne cesse d'amonceler ruines sur ruines et les jette à ses pieds. »[3] Mot qui appartient jusqu’au XVIIIe siècle surtout au vocabulaire dramaturgique, la catastrophe dont Benjamin parle ici est en effet un objet de spectacle, de récit ou de commentaire qui imprègne la mémoire collective. Cependant, cette mémoire est courte et des catastrophes trop répétées ne font plus événement et hormis l’éternel retentissement médiatique elles ne font surtout plus l’objet de récits.

Europe – un défi pour le théâtre

C’est en cela que consiste le défi pour le théâtre qui fait lui-même partie de cette histoire, est produit d’un perpétuel échange inter- et intracontinental, lieu du débat et des récits. En même temps, il contribue constamment à l’écriture de cette histoire. La confrontation avec cet héritage, cette responsabilité, s’effectue de différentes manières. D’une part, cela se traduit par une remise à jour, une réinterprétation, du répertoire. D’autre part, on observe des processus de (ré)appropriation de l’histoire européenne sous forme de fiction ou de théâtre documentaire qui réclament plus d’attention de la part du grand public et de la recherche. Dans ce contexte, la scène sert davantage de laboratoire où on l’abandonne complètement afin d’approcher les frontières extérieures de cette terra constructa à l’exemple des performances ou actions du „Zentrum für politische Schönheit“.[4] Les adeptes de ce « nouveau » théâtre politique sont de plus en plus nombreux – la démultiplication des crises politiques en Europe depuis la crise financière de 2007/08 n’est certainement pas pour rien dans cette affaire. Cela ne veut pas pour autant dire qu’il ne faudrait pas s’intéresser aux questions qui émergent autour de ce binôme « Europe » et « Théâtre », au contraire. A travers quelles narrations, quels symboles, quelles images les arts de la scène représentent l’Europe d’aujourd’hui ? Comment les différentes conceptions d’Europe co-existent-elles sur la scène ? Est-ce que la confrontation artistique avec l’Europe et ses frontières extérieures contribue à une redéfinition de cet « espace » ? La médiation théâtrale des questions européennes peut-elle servir à une prise de conscience politique et devenir ainsi le point de départ d’une nouvelle cohésion sociale ?

Une rencontre entre étudiants, enseignants-chercheurs et artistes

Ce sont ces questions qui nous occuperont parmi d’autres entre le 16 et le 17 février 2018 lors de l’atelier international de recherche « Scène Europe – Europe sur scène » à Nantes.  A travers des témoignages, des conférences et des contributions artistiques nous chercherons à engager la discussion autour du binôme « Europe » et « Théâtre ». Etant donné que nous considérons le théâtre à la fois comme un lieu et une forme de médiation et de recherche, nous entendons mettre l’accent sur la rencontre entre artistes, enseignants-chercheurs et étudiants. C’est pour cette raison que nous nous estimons particulièrement heureux de pouvoir d'ores et déjà compter sur la participation des performeuses du „Birgit Ensemble“, du collectif „étranges miroirs“ ainsi que sur la venue du dramaturge allemand Konstantin Küspert. Cependant, d’autres propositions ou contributions artistiques sont également les bienvenues.

Questions de recherche

Tendances contemporaines: Quelles tendances dans les arts de la scène peut-on actuellement identifier quant à la récente crise européenne?Quelles interdépendances entre cette crise et la production contemporaine se font jour ?

Théâtre et histoire / Histoire du théâtre: Quelles représentations historiques de l’Europe nous devons au théâtre jusqu’à présent et quelles leçons pouvons nous en tenir ? A quel point l’histoire du théâtre est une histoire européenne ? Comment doit-on se positionner quant au caractère éphémère du medium théâtre si nous voulons à l’avenir profiter de cette source d’expériences ?

Langue / Traduction / Théâtre multilingue: Que ce soit au théâtre dramatique ou lors de la médiation d’une œuvre scénique, les questions de langue et de traduction semblent incontournables. Comment se présente actuellement la pratique de traduction pour le théâtre ? Quels accès (linguistiques) sont proposés au public ? Le choix de la langue en tant que vecteur identitaire sera également d’intérêt. Quelle politique linguistique répond au mieux aux exigences du théâtre d’aujourd’hui ? Comment peut-on affronter le multilinguisme européen sur scène ?

Dialogue et transferts: Où se situent les points communs et les différences par rapport aux approches universitaires et artistiques face au vaste champs « Europe » ? Quels modes de coopération existent-ils dans les domaines de la recherche et de l’enseignement au niveau européen ? Quelles perspectives peut avoir un tel dialogue méthodologique ? Quels projets communs sont à construire à l'avenir ?

Le théâtre comme contexte d’apprentissage / Théâtre et didactique: En vue d’un échange de pratiques, une attention particulière sera réservée aux analyses et témoignages quant au théâtre comme contexte d’apprentissage. A quel point le théâtre peut-il faire « école » ? Comment peut-on se servir du théâtre pour favoriser l’apprentissage ? Où se trouvent les limites d’une méthode basée sur le théâtre ? Quelles expériences dans le domaine des langues, les compétences sociales, ou l’apprentissage de projet existent ? Que pouvons nous en retenir ?

Notes

[1] Elisabeth Tropper, « Tanz um den weißen Stier : Europa und das Theater der Gegenwart », in :  Natalie Bloch, Dieter Heimböckel, Elisabeth Tropper (hg.), Vorstellung Europa.Performing Europe. Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven auf Europa im Theater der Gegenwart, Berlin, TdZ 2017, p. 10-26.

[2] Franco Cardini, « La construction de l’identité européenne » in : Julia Kristeva et Frédéric Ogée (éds.), Europe des cultures et culture européenne : communauté et diversité, Paris, Hachette 2008, p. 46.

[3] Walter Benjamin, Sur le concept de l’histoire, IX, 1940, Paris, Gallimard Folio/Essai 2000, p. 434.

[4] http://www.politicalbeauty.com/mauerfall.html (Letzter Zugriff 01.08.2017)

Modalité de participation

Les candidats sont priés de bien vouloir nous transmettre

jusqu’au 10 décembre 2017

le résumé de leur proposition (max. 300 mots / Langues : English, Deutsch, Français). La sélection des contributions se fera jusqu’au 20 décembre 2017.

Informations pratiques

L’atelier international de recherche se dérouleradu 16 au 17 février 2018 à Nantes dans les locaux de l’Université de Nantes et du TU Nantes. L’hébergement des participants est entièrement pris en charge. Selon les distances et les frais engagés, le voyage peut partiellement être pris en charge sur demande. En cas d’acceptation de votre proposition, nous vous prions de bien vouloir confirmer rapidement votre venue.

Comité de sélection

  • Marielle Silhouette (Professor in Performing Arts, Université Paris Nanterre)
  • Werner Wögerbauer (Université de Nantes)
  • Günter Krause (Université de Nantes)
  • Elisabeth Kargl (Université de Nantes),
  • Maren Butte (Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf)
  • Nolwenn Bihan (TU-Nantes)

Organisation

  • Karsten Forbrig (Université de Nantes),
  • Bénédicte Terrisse (Université de Nantes),
  • Lisa Kargl (Université de Nantes),
  • Geneviève Barillier (TU-Nantes)
  • Laetitia Perrin (Alliance EUROPA)

Contact

  • Creation & Crise creationetcrise@univ-nantes.fr
  • Recherche FLCE Recherche.Flce@univ-nantes.fr

Contexte

Cette manifestation est organisée dans le cadre du projet Création & Crise. L’objectif général de ce projet de quatre ans est de viser un décloisonnement entre les mondes universitaire et artistique, un échange de regards et de méthodes pour mieux aborder les questions politiques actuelles, notamment au niveau européen.

Création & Crise est lauréat de l’appel à projets innovant de l'Institut d'Etudes Européennes et Globales (groupement d’intérêt scientifique regroupant 19 laboratoires des universités de Nantes, Angers, Le Mans, et de l’ESSCA Ecole de management), en lien avec l’axe 4 de son projet scientifique : « Cultures européennes, appropriations, transmissions, représentations ».

Le projet bénéficie d’un financement du programme Alliance Europa, stratégie régionale collective Recherche Formation et Innovation en Pays de la Loire regroupant partenaires académiques et membres de la société civile pour constituer d’ici 2020 un pôle d’excellence sur l’étude des défis sociétaux, culturels et politiques que doit relever l’Europe en crise face aux processus de mondialisation.

Lieux

  • TU-Nantes, chemin de la Censive du Tertre
    Nantes, France (44322)

Dates

  • dimanche 10 décembre 2017

Mots-clés

  • Europe, théâtre, mise en scène, performance, médiation, échange de méthodes

Contacts

  • Karsten Forbrig
    courriel : karsten [dot] forbrig [at] univ-nantes [dot] fr
  • Marlène Lebreton
    courriel : Recherche [dot] Flce [at] univ-nantes [dot] fr

Source de l'information

  • Karsten Forbrig
    courriel : karsten [dot] forbrig [at] univ-nantes [dot] fr

