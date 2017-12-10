Annonce
« Dans un hôtel de Berlin capitale irréelle
Par la fenêtre mon regard tombe
Sur l’étoile Mercedes qui tourne
Mélancolique dans le ciel nocturne
Au-dessus de l’or dentaire d’Auschwitz et autres filiales
De la Deutsche Bank sur l’Europacenter
Europe Le taureau est abattu la viande
Pourrit sur la langue pas une vache n’échappe au progrès
Les dieux ne te rendront plus visite
Tout ce qui reste est le dernier Ah ! d’Alcmène
Et la puanteur de la chair brûlée que chaque jour
Le vent sans patrie t’apporte de tes frontières
Et parfois sortant des caves de ta prospérité »
Heiner Müller, Ajax par exemple (1994)
Colloque dans le cadre du projet „Création & Crise“ Scène Europe – Europe sur scène TU –Nantes (Théâtre Universitaire) / Université de Nantes 16. – 17. février 2018
Argumentaire
A travers quelles narrations, quels symboles, quelles images les arts de la scène représentent l’Europe d’aujourd’hui ? Comment les différentes conceptions d’Europe co-existent-elles sur la scène ? Est-ce que la confrontation artistique avec l’Europe et ses frontières extérieures contribue à une redéfinition de cet « espace » ? La médiation théâtrale des questions européennes peut-elle servir à une prise de conscience politique et devenir ainsi le point de départ d’une nouvelle cohésion sociale ? Quelle politique linguistique répond au mieux aux exigences du théâtre d’aujourd’hui ? Comment peut-on affronter le multilinguisme européen sur scène ? Où se situent les points communs et les différences par rapport aux approches universitaires et artistiques face au vaste champs « Europe » ? Quels modes de coopération existent-ils dans les domaines de la recherche et de l’enseignement au niveau européen ? Quelles perspectives peut avoir un tel dialogue méthodologique ?
Qu’est-ce que « Europe » signifie pour nous ?
Quand il est question de l’Europe, un vieux réflexe se fait jour qui consiste à tenter de remonter à ses prétendues racines linguistiques. Toutefois, cette origine s’avère incertaine. D’une part, le nom « Europe » renverrait à l’assyrien ereb ce qui signifie « sombre », « obscur » ou « crépuscule » - la dénomination « occident » recouvre déjà d’une certaine manière cette étymologie. D’autre part, nous pouvons également suivre Jean-Luc Nancy dans son hypothèse d’une racine spécifiquement grecque, à savoir une composition entre eurys („large“, „vaste“, „loin“) et óps („vision“, „vue“) ce qui résulterait en euruopè („regarder au loin“). Deux regards similaires et pourtant si différents sur ce sous-continent – deux regards qui, semble-t-il, prennent en compte un certain flou ou une ambiguïté. Potentiellement, le mythe de la princesse Europe nous guidera davantage dans notre « recherche de sens ». Pour la première fois évoqué par Homère au 7ème siècle av. J.-C. dans le septième chant de son Iliade, le récit de l’enlèvement de la belle phénicienne nous est surtout familierdans la version d’Ovide. Mais d’autres interprètes ont également apporté leur grain de sel à ce mythe fondateur. Résumons rapidement le cours des événements. D’après le poète romain, le dieu-père Zeus ou Jupiter tomba amoureux de la belle Europe, fille d’Agenor qui régnait à ce moment sur un territoire recouvrant en partie l’actuelle Syrie et la Libye. Afin d’approcher la désirée, il prit l’apparence d’un taureau blanc et se mêla parmi le troupeau qui broutait près de la plage où la princesse se trouvait. De par son comportement docile, le taureau gagna aussitôt la confiance de la fille du roi au point qu’elle monta sur son dos. A la suite de quoi le taureau se précipita vers la mer et enleva la princesse vers l’ouest sur l’île de Crète où, après de longs ébats amoureux (viols ?), Europe donna vie à trois garçons. Après cette relation hors du commun, Europe épousa le roi de Crète Asterios et finit ses jours en exil. Son destin se reflète d’ailleurs aussi dans celui de ses proches. Ses fils deviennent tous, sans exception, fondateur de villes en Crète ou durant leurs voyages. De même pour les frères d’Europe qui étaient partis à sa recherche, au cours de leurs périples ils deviennent pères-fondateurs de nouvelles villes, de nouveaux peuples.
Lu de cette manière, le mythe déclenche un certain nombre d’associations. L’apparemment « noble » Europe est d’abord reliée à un certain désir et à la transgression (morale, corporelle, territoriale, etc.). En outre, nous y associons une volonté mais aussi une action politique, des mouvements migratoires mais aussi des transferts culturels. Enfin, le mythe dans sa continuation souligne l’idée du lien de parenté qui relierait les peuples européens.[1]
La question d’une identité „européenne“, que nous partageons éventuellement tous, renvoie nécessairement toujours au grand nombre d’interprétations ou représentations que nous nous faisons d’Europe. Pour les uns persiste l’image cartographique de l’Europe sous les traits d’un corps blanc féminin. D’autres cultivent les idées du « vieux continent » et du « berceau de la civilisation occidentale » ce qui n’est pas dépourvu d’une certaine conscience de mission. Certains comprennent l’Europe selon la devise officielle « In varietate concordia » ou « unis dans la diversité » comme la somme des cultures nationales qui la compose. Et d’autres encore voient « Europe » émerger à partir d’un patrimoine culturel commun. Il y a ceux qui définissent l’Europe comme un consensus politico-économique, ce qui se manifeste le plus ouvertement dans la monnaie commune. Et il existe encore les partisans de l’utopie fraternelle dont témoigne l’hymne A la joie de Friedrich Schiller : « Tes charmes assemblent / Ce que, sévèrement, les coutumes divisent; / Tous les humains deviennent frères, / lorsque se déploie ton aile douce. »
Le continent, tel que nous le connaissons, le vivons quotidiennement, est bien évidemment le résultat d’une série d’évolutions historiques, politiques, économiques, culturelles et conceptuelles. Cependant, ces derniers temps nous sommes surtout confrontés à la dimension territoriale de ce que Jacques Delors avait nommé un « objet politique non-identifié ». Décrite dans l’Antiquité grecque comme « terre étrangère », l’Europe n’a pas cessé de poser la question de ces contours, de ces limites, et de leurs perpétuelles renégociations. La « forteresse Europe », c’est-à-dire l’idée d’une unité intérieure au prix de l’isolement vers l’extérieur, ainsi que les débats autour des accords de Schengen et d’Amsterdam en témoignent encore aujourd’hui. Selon Franco Cardini, elle naît même pour ainsi dire dans la marginalité du limes romain, au nord de la pars Occidentis dans un élan de dépassement et se consolide ensuite, entre autres, à travers la remémoration de ses racines antiques sous forme de diverses renaissances. « L’histoire de l’Europe s’inaugure donc sous le signe de la continuité par rapport à la civilisation romaine et à sa lente décadence, à la déstructuration institutionnelle et sociale, à l’appauvrissement, au dépeuplement, à la régression ».[2] L’Europe telle qu’elle se forme à ce moment « se consolide » par la suite à travers la célébrations de ses racines antiques. En bref, l’Europe apparaît comme le produit d’une désintégration, d’un dépassement, et de sa commémoration.
Une histoire de destruction comme W.G. Seebald la qualifierait probablement? Compte tenu des événements qui ont marqué le siècle précédent, ce point de vue semble s’imposer. En effet, c’est avant tout l’histoire européenne que Walter Benjamin a du avoir à l’esprit quand il a rédigé son essai Sur le concept de l’histoire et dont l’essentiel se révèle à travers l’allégorie de l’ange de l’histoire qui « a le visage tourné vers le passé. Où paraît devant nous une suite d'événements, il ne voit qu'une seule et unique catastrophe, qui ne cesse d'amonceler ruines sur ruines et les jette à ses pieds. »[3] Mot qui appartient jusqu’au XVIIIe siècle surtout au vocabulaire dramaturgique, la catastrophe dont Benjamin parle ici est en effet un objet de spectacle, de récit ou de commentaire qui imprègne la mémoire collective. Cependant, cette mémoire est courte et des catastrophes trop répétées ne font plus événement et hormis l’éternel retentissement médiatique elles ne font surtout plus l’objet de récits.
Europe – un défi pour le théâtre
C’est en cela que consiste le défi pour le théâtre qui fait lui-même partie de cette histoire, est produit d’un perpétuel échange inter- et intracontinental, lieu du débat et des récits. En même temps, il contribue constamment à l’écriture de cette histoire. La confrontation avec cet héritage, cette responsabilité, s’effectue de différentes manières. D’une part, cela se traduit par une remise à jour, une réinterprétation, du répertoire. D’autre part, on observe des processus de (ré)appropriation de l’histoire européenne sous forme de fiction ou de théâtre documentaire qui réclament plus d’attention de la part du grand public et de la recherche. Dans ce contexte, la scène sert davantage de laboratoire où on l’abandonne complètement afin d’approcher les frontières extérieures de cette terra constructa à l’exemple des performances ou actions du „Zentrum für politische Schönheit“.[4] Les adeptes de ce « nouveau » théâtre politique sont de plus en plus nombreux – la démultiplication des crises politiques en Europe depuis la crise financière de 2007/08 n’est certainement pas pour rien dans cette affaire. Cela ne veut pas pour autant dire qu’il ne faudrait pas s’intéresser aux questions qui émergent autour de ce binôme « Europe » et « Théâtre », au contraire. A travers quelles narrations, quels symboles, quelles images les arts de la scène représentent l’Europe d’aujourd’hui ? Comment les différentes conceptions d’Europe co-existent-elles sur la scène ? Est-ce que la confrontation artistique avec l’Europe et ses frontières extérieures contribue à une redéfinition de cet « espace » ? La médiation théâtrale des questions européennes peut-elle servir à une prise de conscience politique et devenir ainsi le point de départ d’une nouvelle cohésion sociale ?
Une rencontre entre étudiants, enseignants-chercheurs et artistes
Ce sont ces questions qui nous occuperont parmi d’autres entre le 16 et le 17 février 2018 lors de l’atelier international de recherche « Scène Europe – Europe sur scène » à Nantes. A travers des témoignages, des conférences et des contributions artistiques nous chercherons à engager la discussion autour du binôme « Europe » et « Théâtre ». Etant donné que nous considérons le théâtre à la fois comme un lieu et une forme de médiation et de recherche, nous entendons mettre l’accent sur la rencontre entre artistes, enseignants-chercheurs et étudiants. C’est pour cette raison que nous nous estimons particulièrement heureux de pouvoir d'ores et déjà compter sur la participation des performeuses du „Birgit Ensemble“, du collectif „étranges miroirs“ ainsi que sur la venue du dramaturge allemand Konstantin Küspert. Cependant, d’autres propositions ou contributions artistiques sont également les bienvenues.
Questions de recherche
Tendances contemporaines: Quelles tendances dans les arts de la scène peut-on actuellement identifier quant à la récente crise européenne?Quelles interdépendances entre cette crise et la production contemporaine se font jour ?
Théâtre et histoire / Histoire du théâtre: Quelles représentations historiques de l’Europe nous devons au théâtre jusqu’à présent et quelles leçons pouvons nous en tenir ? A quel point l’histoire du théâtre est une histoire européenne ? Comment doit-on se positionner quant au caractère éphémère du medium théâtre si nous voulons à l’avenir profiter de cette source d’expériences ?
Langue / Traduction / Théâtre multilingue: Que ce soit au théâtre dramatique ou lors de la médiation d’une œuvre scénique, les questions de langue et de traduction semblent incontournables. Comment se présente actuellement la pratique de traduction pour le théâtre ? Quels accès (linguistiques) sont proposés au public ? Le choix de la langue en tant que vecteur identitaire sera également d’intérêt. Quelle politique linguistique répond au mieux aux exigences du théâtre d’aujourd’hui ? Comment peut-on affronter le multilinguisme européen sur scène ?
Dialogue et transferts: Où se situent les points communs et les différences par rapport aux approches universitaires et artistiques face au vaste champs « Europe » ? Quels modes de coopération existent-ils dans les domaines de la recherche et de l’enseignement au niveau européen ? Quelles perspectives peut avoir un tel dialogue méthodologique ? Quels projets communs sont à construire à l'avenir ?
Le théâtre comme contexte d’apprentissage / Théâtre et didactique: En vue d’un échange de pratiques, une attention particulière sera réservée aux analyses et témoignages quant au théâtre comme contexte d’apprentissage. A quel point le théâtre peut-il faire « école » ? Comment peut-on se servir du théâtre pour favoriser l’apprentissage ? Où se trouvent les limites d’une méthode basée sur le théâtre ? Quelles expériences dans le domaine des langues, les compétences sociales, ou l’apprentissage de projet existent ? Que pouvons nous en retenir ?
Notes
[1] Elisabeth Tropper, « Tanz um den weißen Stier : Europa und das Theater der Gegenwart », in : Natalie Bloch, Dieter Heimböckel, Elisabeth Tropper (hg.), Vorstellung Europa.Performing Europe. Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven auf Europa im Theater der Gegenwart, Berlin, TdZ 2017, p. 10-26.
[2] Franco Cardini, « La construction de l’identité européenne » in : Julia Kristeva et Frédéric Ogée (éds.), Europe des cultures et culture européenne : communauté et diversité, Paris, Hachette 2008, p. 46.
[3] Walter Benjamin, Sur le concept de l’histoire, IX, 1940, Paris, Gallimard Folio/Essai 2000, p. 434.
[4] http://www.politicalbeauty.com/mauerfall.html (Letzter Zugriff 01.08.2017)
Modalité de participation
Les candidats sont priés de bien vouloir nous transmettre
jusqu’au 10 décembre 2017
le résumé de leur proposition (max. 300 mots / Langues : English, Deutsch, Français). La sélection des contributions se fera jusqu’au 20 décembre 2017.
Informations pratiques
L’atelier international de recherche se dérouleradu 16 au 17 février 2018 à Nantes dans les locaux de l’Université de Nantes et du TU Nantes. L’hébergement des participants est entièrement pris en charge. Selon les distances et les frais engagés, le voyage peut partiellement être pris en charge sur demande. En cas d’acceptation de votre proposition, nous vous prions de bien vouloir confirmer rapidement votre venue.
Comité de sélection
- Marielle Silhouette (Professor in Performing Arts, Université Paris Nanterre)
- Werner Wögerbauer (Université de Nantes)
- Günter Krause (Université de Nantes)
- Elisabeth Kargl (Université de Nantes),
- Maren Butte (Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf)
- Nolwenn Bihan (TU-Nantes)
Organisation
- Karsten Forbrig (Université de Nantes),
- Bénédicte Terrisse (Université de Nantes),
- Lisa Kargl (Université de Nantes),
- Geneviève Barillier (TU-Nantes)
- Laetitia Perrin (Alliance EUROPA)
Contact
- Creation & Crise creationetcrise@univ-nantes.fr
- Recherche FLCE Recherche.Flce@univ-nantes.fr
Contexte
Cette manifestation est organisée dans le cadre du projet Création & Crise. L’objectif général de ce projet de quatre ans est de viser un décloisonnement entre les mondes universitaire et artistique, un échange de regards et de méthodes pour mieux aborder les questions politiques actuelles, notamment au niveau européen.
Création & Crise est lauréat de l’appel à projets innovant de l'Institut d'Etudes Européennes et Globales (groupement d’intérêt scientifique regroupant 19 laboratoires des universités de Nantes, Angers, Le Mans, et de l’ESSCA Ecole de management), en lien avec l’axe 4 de son projet scientifique : « Cultures européennes, appropriations, transmissions, représentations ».
Le projet bénéficie d’un financement du programme Alliance Europa, stratégie régionale collective Recherche Formation et Innovation en Pays de la Loire regroupant partenaires académiques et membres de la société civile pour constituer d’ici 2020 un pôle d’excellence sur l’étude des défis sociétaux, culturels et politiques que doit relever l’Europe en crise face aux processus de mondialisation.
Im Hotel in Berlin unwirklicher Hauptstadt
Mein Blick aus dem Fenster fällt
Auf den Mercedesstern
Der sich im Nachthimmel dreht melancholisch
Über dem Zahngold von Auschwitz und andere Filialen
Der Deutschen Bank auf dem Europacenter
Europa Der Stier ist geschlachtet das Fleisch
Fault auf der Zunge der Fortschritt lässt keine Kuh aus
Götter werden dich nicht mehr besuchen
Was dir bleibt ist das Ach der Alkmene
Und der Gestank von brennendem Fleisch den täglich
Von deinen Rändern der landlose Wind dir zuträgt
Und manchmal aus den Kellern deines Wohlstands
Heiner Müller, Ajax zum Beispiel (1994)
Tagung im Rahmen des Projektes „Création & Crise“ Bühne Europa – Europa auf der Bühne TU –Nantes (Théâtre Universitaire) / Université de Nantes 16. – 17. Februar 2018
Präsentation
In welchen Narrativen, Symbolen und Sinnbildern wird Europa von den szenischen Künsten repräsentiert? Wie werden die unterschiedlichen Europakonzepte verhandelt?Wird mit der Performance an und über europäische Außengrenzen ein neuer Europabegriff geschaffen?Kann dieses Durchspielen eines europäischen Demos als Bezugspunkt für Gemeinschaft dienen? Welche Sprachpolitik passt zum europäischen Theater von heute? Wie kann man der europäischen Vielsprachigkeit auf der Bühne gerecht werden? Wo liegen die Unterschiede, wo die Schnittpunkte in der universitären und der künstlerischen Herangehensweise angesichts des weiten Feldes „Europa“? Welche Modi der Zusammenarbeit in den Bereichen Forschung und Lehre sind in Europa erprobt? Welche Perspektiven gibt es für einen Methodendialog?
Was bedeutet uns „Europa“?
Wenn die Rede von Europa ist, erscheint es als unumgänglicher Reflex zunächst zu seinen vermeintlichen sprachlichen Wurzeln zurückzukehren. Jedoch erweist sich jener Ursprung als unbestimmt. Einerseits ließe sich „Europa“ auf das assyrische Wort ereb zurückführen, was soviel bedeutet wie „dunkel“ oder „Sonnenuntergang“ – die Bezeichnungen „Okzident“ oder „Abendland“ decken sich in gewisser Weise mit dieser Etymologie. Andererseits könnte man auch mit Jean-Luc Nancy von einer spezifisch griechischen Wurzel ausgehen, d.h. eurys („weit“) und óps („Sicht“) oder euruopè („in weite Ferne schauend“). Zwei verwandte und doch unterschiedliche Blicke auf jenen Subkontinent – Blicke, die eine gewisse Unschärfe oder Uneindeutigkeit bewusst in Kauf zu nehmen scheinen. Der Mythos der Prinzessin Europa vermag uns auf unserer „Bedeutungssuche“ zumindest bedingt weiterhelfen. Der erstmals bei Homer im 7. Jh. v. Chr. im XIV Gesang der Ilias erwähnte Raub der phönizischen Schönheit ist uns heute vor allem in seiner Interpretation durch Ovid bekannt. Doch auch andere Interpreten trugen ihr Scherflein zu jener Gründungsgeschichte bei. Paraphrasieren wir die Ereignisse kurz. Dem römischen Dichter zufolge habe sich der Göttervater Zeus bzw. Jupiter in die aus dem heutigen Syrien bzw. Libyen stammende Europa, Tochter des Agenor’, verliebt. Um sich der Begehrten zu nähern, nahm er die Gestalt eines weißen Stiers an und mischte sich unter die Herde, welche nahe dem Strand weidete, wo die Prinzessin sich aufhielt. Der zutrauliche Stier gewann alsbald das Vertrauen der Königstochter, sodass diese auf seinen Rücken stieg. Daraufhin sprengte der Stier ins Meer und entführte Europa auf die westlich gelegene Insel Kreta, wo sie dem Göttervater nach mehrmaligem Liebesakt (Vergewaltigung?) drei Söhne schenkt. Später vermählt sich Europa mit dem kretischen König Asterios. Das Schicksal der Europa findet dabei Echo in jenem ihrer Nächsten. Ihre Söhne werden allesamt zu Städtegründern auf Kreta oder während ihrer Wanderungen. Und auch die vergeblich die Schwester suchenden Brüder Europas werden im Laufe ihrer Reise zu Gründervätern von neuen Stadtstaaten, neuen Völkern.
Der Mythos betreibt dabei offensichtlich diverse Zuschreibungen. Das anscheinend noble Europa ist zunächst untrennbar mit einem gewissen Begehren, Transgressionen (moralische, körperliche, territoriale, etc.) verbunden. Darüber hinaus assoziieren wir damit politische Setzungen, (un)freiwillige Migrationsbewegungen aber auch Kulturtransfers. Und letztlich vermittelt der Mythos vor allem in seiner Weiterführung die Idee einer familiären Zusammengehörigkeit der europäischen Völker.[1]
Die Frage nach einer « europäischen » und damit womöglich gemeinsamen Identität verweist auch heute noch auf eine Vielzahl konkurrierender Vorstellungen zum Kollektivbegriff Europa. Für die einen besteht die in der Renaissance kultivierte Vorstellung der Europa als Personifizierung des Kontinents im nackten, weißen, weiblichen Körper fort. Andere erhalten sich das mit einem gewissen Sendebewusstsein verbundene Bild des „alten Kontinents“ als „Wiege der abendländischen Kultur“. Manche begreifen Europa getreu dem offiziellen Motto „In Vielfalt geeint“ als die Summe der es konstituierenden Nationalkulturen. Andere wiederum sehen Europa gerade aus dem erwachsen, was wir als kulturelles Erbe teilen. Es gibt jene, die Europa als politischen und vor allem ökonomischen Konsens definieren, was sich eindeutig in der gemeinsamen Währung manifestiert. Und es existieren auch immer noch jene, die der brüderlichen Utopie von Friedrich Schiller anhängen, wenn er in seiner Ode An die Freude schreibt: „Deine Zauber binden wieder, / Was die Mode streng getheilt, /Alle Menschen werden Brüder, / Wo dein sanfter Flügel weilt.“
Bei alledem ist der Kontinent wie wir ihn heute kennen, ihn täglich erleben, natürlich das Ergebnis einer Reihe von historischen, politischen, ökonomischen, kulturellen, konzeptuellen Entwicklungen. Allerdings sind wir in letzter Zeit mehrheitlich mit der territorialen Dimension dessen konfrontiert, was Jacques Delors einmal als ein „unbekanntes politisches Objekt“ bezeichnet hat. Das von den alten Griechen noch als „fremdes Territorium“ begriffene Europa hat nicht aufgehört Fragen nach seinen Konturen und deren stetiger Neuverhandlung zu stellen. Die „Festung Europa“, d.h. die Idee der inneren Einheit durch äußere Abschottung, sowie die Auseinandersetzung mit den Abkommen von Amsterdam und Schengen zeugen noch heute davon. Franco Cardini[2] zufolge konstituiert sich Europa gerade in diesen Grenz- oder Schwellenbereichen. Diese kontinuierliche Grenzverschiebung- oder überwindung hat in gewisser Weise ihren Ursprung am römischen Limes, nördlich der pars occidentis. Das sich hier herausbildende Europa „stabilisiert“ sich anschließend in der kollektiven Erinnerung jener antiken Wurzeln in Form von nahezu zyklisch aufeinanderfolgenden Renaissancen. Europa erscheint somit als Produkt einer Zerfallsbewegung und deren Gedenken.
Europa – eine Geschichte der Zerstörung, wie es W.G. Seebald vielleicht ausdrücken würde? Angesichts der Ereignisse des letzten Jahrhunderts drängt sich jene Sichtweise auf. Und es ist wohl auch eben jene europäische Geschichte, die Walter Benjamin im Sinn hatte, als er seinen Essay Über den Begriff der Geschichte verfasste, dessen Essenz sich in der von Klees Angelus Novus inspirierten Allegorie ausdrückt:
„Der Engel der Geschichte muß so aussehen. Er hat das Antlitz der Vergangenheit zugewendet. Wo eine Kette von Begebenheiten vor uns erscheint, da sieht er eine einzige Katastrophe, die unablässig Trümmer auf Trümmer häuft und sie ihm vor die Füße schleudert. Er möchte wohl verweilen, die Toten wecken und das Zerschlagene zusammenfügen. Aber ein Sturm weht vom Paradiese her, der sich in seinen Flügeln verfangen hat und so stark ist, dass der Engel sie nicht mehr schließen kann. Dieser Sturm treibt ihn unaufhaltsam in die Zukunft, der er den Rücken kehrt, während der Trümmerhaufen vor ihm zum Himmel wächst. Das, was wir den Fortschritt nennen, ist dieser Sturm.“[3]
Der von Benjamin verwendete Begriff der „Katastrophe“ wurde bis ins 18. Jahrhundert hinein vor allem dem Bereich der Dramaturgie zugeordnet. Es entspinnt sich hier also eine Verbindung zwischen der europäischen Vergangenheit als Schichtung oder Geschichte von Katastrophen und deren Repräsentation, Mediation und dem sich dadurch stets wandelnden kollektiven Gedächtnis. Jedoch ist die Erinnerungsfähigkeit nicht unbegrenzt und die Häufung der Katastrophen lässt das einzelne Ereignis schnell in der Fülle verschwinden. Dieser Untergang im „Trümmerhaufen“ ist dabei auch immer gleichbedeutend mit dem Verlust von Erzählungen, Vermittlungen jener Vergangenheit.
Europa – Eine Herausforderung für das Theater
Hierin liegt die Herausforderung für das Theater, welches einerseits selbst Produkt eines permanenten inter- und intrakontinentalen Austauschprozesses ist, Ort der Erzählungen und Debatten. Andererseits schreibt es eben auch als Teil jener Geschichte kontinuierlich an ihr mit. Die Auseinandersetzung mit jenem Erbe, jener Verantwortung, erfolgt dabei auf unterschiedlichste Art und Weise. Auf der einen Seite geschieht dies durch die Aktualisierung oder Rekontextualisierung des Repertoires. Auf der anderen Seite sind sowohl dokumentarische als auch fiktionale Aneignungsprozesse hinsichtlich der europäischen Geschichte zu beobachten, welche Anlass zu theatraler bzw. szenischer Forschungsarbeit geben. Dabei wird die Bühne als Labor genutzt oder gar verlassen, um sich in öffentlichen Performances wie im Fall des „Zentrums für politische Schönheit“ bis an die „Außengrenzen“ jener terra constructa hervorzutasten.[4] Die Anhänger jener Form des Theaters sind inzwischen zahlreich, was nicht zuletzt auf die vielfältigen Formen der Krise seit dem Platzen der diversen Finanzblasen seit dem Jahre 2007 zurückzuführen ist. Um so mehr gilt es daher sich den vom Theater in diesem Zusammenhang aufgeworfenen Fragen zu solchen Komplexen wie National/Transnational oder eben Eigenes/Fremdes aufzugreifen. In welchen Narrativen, Symbolen und Sinnbildern wird Europa von den szenischen Künsten repräsentiert? Wie werden die unterschiedlichen Europakonzepte verhandelt? Wird mit der Performance an und über europäische Außengrenzen ein neuer Europabegriff geschaffen? Kann dieses Durchspielen eines europäischen Demos als Bezugspunkt für Gemeinschaft dienen?
Begegnung zwischen Studenten, Forschern und Künstlern
Diese und andere Fragen sollen uns während des Internationalen Forschungsateliers „Bühne Europa – Europa auf der Bühne“ am 16/17 Februar 2018 in Nantes beschäftigen. Gemeinsam soll innerhalb von zwei Tagen durch Konferenzen, Erfahrungsberichte und künstlerische Beiträge die Diskussion zum thematischen Duo Europa und Theater angeregt werden. Da wir das Theater sowohl der Mediation als auch als Ort und Form der Forschung verstehen, beabsichtigen wir den Schwerpunkt auf eine Begegnung zwischen Studenten, Forschern und Künstlern zu legen. Auf künstlerischer Seite freuen wir uns bereits auf die Zusagen der Performerinnen des „Birgit Ensemble“, des Kollektivs „étranges miroirs“ sowie des deutschen Dramatikers Konstantin Küspert. Allerdings sind weitere Beitragsvorschläge auch aus diesem Bereich natürlich herzlich willkommen.
Folgende Forschungsfragen sollen (u.a.) im Zentrum stehen:
- Zeitgenössische Tendenzen: Welche zeitgenössischen Tendenzen gibt es in den Performing Arts hinsichtlich der europäischen Krise? Welche Wechselwirkungen ergeben sich zwischen der europäischen Krise und der aktuellen Produktion?
- Theater und Geschichte / Geschichte des Theaters: Welche historischen Europabilder hat das Theater bisher entworfen und welche Lehren können wir daraus ziehen? Inwiefern ist gerade die Geschichte des Theaters eine europäische Geschichte? Wie ist mit dem vergänglichen Charakter des Mediums Theater umzugehen, wenn wir uns weiterhin auf diese historische Quelle berufen wollen?
- Sprache / Übersetzung / Multilinguales Theater: Sei es im sprachgebundenen Theater oder hinsichtlich der Aufgabe der Mediation szenischer Künste: Fragen der Sprache und der Übersetzung erscheinen unumgänglich. Wie gestaltet sich aktuell die Übersetzungspraxis im Bereich Theater? Welche (sprachlichen) Zugänge zu den Kunstwerken existieren? Aber auch die bewusste Sprachwahl soll von Interesse sein, als Identitätsvektor, als das, was zugleich trennt und verbindet. Welche Sprachpolitik passt zum europäischen Theater von heute? Wie kann man der europäischen Vielsprachigkeit auf der Bühne gerecht werden?
- Dialoge und Transfers: Wo liegen die Unterschiede, wo die Schnittpunkte in der universitären und der künstlerischen Herangehensweise angesichts des weiten Feldes „Europa“? Welche Modi der Zusammenarbeit in den Bereichen Forschung und Lehre sind in Europa erprobt? Welche Perspektiven gibt es für einen Methodendialog? Welche Projekte können gemeinsam konstruiert werden?
- Theater als Lernkontext / Theater und Didaktik: Hinsichtlich des Methodendialoges soll ebenfalls dem Theater als Lernkontext Aufmerksamkeit geschenkt werden. Inwiefern kann das Theater im positiven Sinne Lehranstalt sein? Welche Vor- und Nachteile hat eine theaterbasierte Methodik? Welche Erfahrungen gibt es im Sprachunterricht? Im Projektlernen?
[1] (vgl.) Elisabeth Tropper, « Tanz um den weißen Stier : Europa und das Theater der Gegenwart », in : Natalie Bloch, Dieter Heimböckel, Elisabeth Tropper (hg.), Vorstellung Europa.Performing Europe. Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven auf Europa im Theater der Gegenwart, Berlin, TdZ 2017, S. 10-26
[2] Franco Cardini, « La construction de l’identité européenne » in : Julia Kristeva et Frédéric Ogée (éds.), Europe des cultures et culture européenne : communauté et diversité, Paris, Hachette 2008, S. 46.
[3] Walter Benjamin, Über den Begriff der Geschichte, in : ders.: Gesammelte Werke. Hrsg. von Hermann Schweppenhäuser und Rolf Tiedemann. Band I/2, Suhrkamp, Frankfurt am Main 1991, S. 690-708.
[4] http://www.politicalbeauty.com/mauerfall.html (Letzter Zugriff 01.08.2017)
Praktische Informationen
Das Forschungsatelier findet vom 16. bis 17. Februar 2018 in Nantes in den Räumlichkeiten der Universität und des TU-Nantes statt. Die Unterkunft für die Atelierteilnehmer wird übernommen. Reisekosten können auf Anfrage anteilig übernommen. Bei positiver Antwort bitten wir Sie um eine zeitnahe Bestätigung Ihrer Teilnahme.
Teilnahmemodalitäten
Die Kandidaten senden bitte bis zum 10. Dezember 2017 eine Zusammenfassung (wissenschaftl. Beitrag oder Erfahrungsbericht) bzw. Beschreibung (künstl. Beitrag) ihres Vorschlages (max. 300 Wörter / Sprachen: English, Deutsch, Français) an die unten genannten Mailadressen! Die Auswahl der Beiträge erfolgt bis zum 20. Dezember 2017.
Auswahl-Komitee
- Marielle Silhouette (Professor in Performing Arts, Université Paris Nanterre)
- Werner Wögerbauer (Université de Nantes)
- Günter Krause (Université de Nantes)
- Elisabeth Kargl (Université de Nantes),
- Maren Butte (Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf)
- Nolwenn Bihan (TU-Nantes)
Organisation
- Karsten Forbrig (Université de Nantes),
- Bénédicte Terrisse (Université de Nantes),
- Lisa Kargl (Université de Nantes),
- Geneviève Barillier (TU-Nantes)
- Laetitia Perrin (Alliance EUROPA)
Kontakt
- Creation & Crise creationetcrise@univ-nantes.fr
- Recherche FLCE Recherche.Flce@univ-nantes.fr
Im Hotel in Berlin unwirklicher Hauptstadt
Mein Blick aus dem Fenster fällt
Auf den Mercedesstern
Der sich im Nachthimmel dreht melancholisch
Über dem Zahngold von Auschwitz und andere Filialen
Der Deutschen Bank auf dem Europacenter
Europa Der Stier ist geschlachtet das Fleisch
Fault auf der Zunge der Fortschritt lässt keine Kuh aus
Götter werden dich nicht mehr besuchen
Was dir bleibt ist das Ach der Alkmene
Und der Gestank von brennendem Fleisch den täglich
Von deinen Rändern der landlose Wind dir zuträgt
Und manchmal aus den Kellern deines Wohlstands
Heiner Müller, Ajax zum Beispiel (1994)
Conference organised as part of the "Creation & Crisis" project Staging Europe – Europe on stage, TU –Nantes (Théâtre Universitaire) / Université de Nantes, 16-17 February 2018
Argument
Through what kinds of narrations, symbols and images do the performing arts represent Europe today? How do the different conceptions of Europe coexist on stage? Does the artistic confrontation with Europe and its boundaries contribute to a redefinition of this “territory” or “space”? Is the mediation of European issues via the theatre able to reinforce political consciousness? Can it become the starting point for a new form of social cohesion? What kind of linguistic policy can best respond to the needs of the performing arts? How can we approach the special challenge of multilingual theatre? What are the resemblances and what are the differences between the scientific and the artistic approaches to the broad field that is “Europe”? What could be the modes of cooperation between artists and academics in terms of research, of teaching and transmission at a European level? What are the perspectives for such methodological dialogue?
What does « Europe » mean to us?
In the field of humanities, a deeper understanding of what "Europe" means leads to the old reflex of going back to its supposed etymology. In this respect, however, linguistic roots are uncertain. On the one hand, “Europe” could be related to the assyrian ereb,which signifies "dark," "obscure" or "dawn"—in a sense, the term “Occident”already covers this etymology. On the other hand, we could also follow Jean-Luc Nancy and his idea of a specifically Greek origin. Nancy suggests that a combination of eurys ("large," "wide," "far") and óps ("vision") resulted in euruopè (a kind of "far-sight"). Two similar yet different points of view on the subcontinent—two visions which seem to share a certain vagueness and ambiguity. Eventually the myth of the princess Europe will guide us further in our quest. Mentioned for the first time by Homer in the 7thcentury B.C., in the seventh song of the Iliad, the tale of the abduction of the beautiful Phoenician is usually known in Ovid's version. But other interpreters also have their share in the transmission of this founding myth. Let us quickly summarize the main events: according to the Roman poet, Zeus or Jupiter fell in love with the beautiful Europe, daughter of Agenor, who at the time ruled over a kingdom which represented the territory currently known as Syria and Libya. Turning himself into a white bull in the herd of cattle, he approached his beloved who spent her time on the beach next to their pasture. By his gentle behaviour the bull succeeded in gaining the young woman's confidence so that she got on his back. As soon as he had secured her there, the bull dashed into the sea and went west, abducting the princess to the island of Crete, where, after sexual intercourse with Zeus (rape?), she gave birth to three boys. A long time after this divine affair, Europe married Asterios and ended her days in exile. Her destiny is echoed by those who were close to her. All her sons without exception became founders of cities, either in Crete or during their journeys. And the same goes for her brothers, who also became founders of cities and tribes during their long search for their lost sister. Read in this manner, the myth triggers a certain number of associations. The apparently “noble” Europe is first of all associated with desire and transgression (moral, physical, territorial, etc.). In addition, we relate her to political will and action, to movement and migration, but also to cultural transfers. Finally, the myth underlines the idea of some kinship between the peoples of Europe.[1] Raising this question of a "European" identity that would be shared by all leads us to the multiple interpretations and representations of Europe that have emerged in the past centuries. For some, the image of Europe is mapped in the features of a naked white female body. Others entertain the ideas of an “old continent," of the “cradle of civilisation,” which implies proselytizing. Some faithfully define Europe as the sum of its national cultures according to the official motto "in varietate concordia ." Some consider Europe emerged from a common cultural heritage. Others just see Europe as the expression of a political and economic compromise, which manifests itself most evidently through the existence of a common European currency. And some still support the utopian idea expressed by Friedrich Schiller in his ode To Joy :
“Your magic binds again
What convention strictly divides;
All people become brothers,
Where your gentle wing abides.”
The continent as we know it, as we experience it every day, is of course the result of a series of historical, political, economical, cultural and conceptual evolutions. Nevertheless, these days we constantly face the territorial aspect of what Jacques Delors once called an “unidentified political object”. Described by the ancient Greeks as a “foreign land,” Europe has unremittingly questioned its outline, its limits. The “Fortress Europe”, that is to say the idea of internal unity at the expense of isolation from the outside, and the long debate about the Schengen or Amsterdam agreements still testify to this tendency today. According to the historian Franco Cardini, Europe was even born in the margins of the Roman limes, north of the pars Occidentis, in an overflowing of itself; and onlysubsequently consolidated itself in the remembrance of its ancient historical roots through several movements of Renaissance.[2] Thus Europe seems to be the product of a disintegration, of an overcoming, and of its commemoration—a history of destruction and violence, as W.G. Seebald would have probably pointed out. In the face of the events that shaped the last century, this point of view seems to be inevitable. Indeed, it must have been European history above any other that Walter Benjamin had in mind when he wrote his essay On the Concept of History, centred on the allegory of the angel of history inspired by a painting from Paul Klee:
“This is how one pictures the angel of history. His face is turned toward the past. Where we perceive a chain of events, he sees one single catastrophe which keeps piling wreckage and hurls it at his feet. The angel would like to stay, awaken the dead, and make whole what has been smashed. But a storm is blowing in from Paradise; it has got caught in his wings with such violence that the angel can no longer close them. The storm irresistibly propels him into the future to which his back is turned, while the pile of debris before him grows skyward. This storm is what we call progress.”[3]
The term “catastrophe,” as employed here by Benjamin, used to belong to the realm of theatre until the 18th century. It is the subject of shows, a dramatic object, the basis for narrations and comments that affect our collective memories. This remembrance, however, has its limits: lately the “normalisation of catastrophes” has led to the progressive disappearance of what is no longer considered an event, and even if these “catastrophes” are echoed in the media, they have long ceased to make headlines.
Europe—a challenge for the theatre
Here starts the challenge for the theatre, which is itself part of this history, a product of a permanent inter- and intra-continental exchange, a place for debates and narrations. At the same time, theatre endlessly contributes to the writing of this history. The recent confrontation with this heritage, with this responsibility, manifests itself in different manners. One manner of responding to this challenge is to reinterpret the repertoire—the ancient and classical plays—and to adapt them to contemporary contexts. One can also identify strategies of re-appropriation of European history by means of fictional or documentary theatre, which demands more attention from the audience and from the academic community. In this context the stage gradually becomes a kind of laboratory where performers even leave the spatial limits of the stage itself with the aim of exploring the external frontiers of that terra constructa,as can be observed with the performing group "Zentrum für politische Schönheit“.[4] The number of artists working within this kind of new “political theatre” is growing, among other things due to the multiplication of political crises after the financial crisis in 2007/2008. But this observation should not lead us to the conclusion that the academic community is no longer concerned by the question of "Europe and the Theatre." On the contrary, it is our task to find the answers together.
Through what kinds of narrations, symbols and images do the performing arts represent Europe today? How do the different conceptions of Europe coexist on stage? Does the artistic confrontation with Europe and its boundaries contribute to a redefinition of this “territory” or “space”? Is the mediation of European issues via the theatre able to reinforce political consciousness? Can it become the starting point for a new form of social cohesion?
The occasion for students, academics and artists to come together
Such are the questions that may be raised on the occasion of the International Research Workshop “Staging Europe – Europe on stage” that will be held on 16-17 February in Nantes, France. Through conferences, testimonies and artistic contributions, we aim at launching the debate about this “old” couple of “Europe” and the “Theatre”. Taking for granted that theatre is at once a place and a form of mediation, as well as a space for research, we intend to focus especially on its potential to become a gateway, a crossroad, a meeting point for artists, researchers and students. That is the reason why we are already happy and honoured to announce the participation of the performing group „Birgit Ensemble“, of the artistic collective „étranges miroirs,“ as well as that of the German playwright Konstantin Küspert. Needless to say, other artistic propositions are also very welcome.
Themes and topics
- Contemporary trends: What trends exist in the contemporary performing arts concerning the representation of the recent European crisis?What interdependencies between moments of crisis and contemporary creation or production may be identified?
- Theatre and history / History of the theatre: What kind of historical representations and ideas about Europe has the theatre produced until now and what lessons may be learnt from them? To what extent is the history of theatre a European history? How should we handle the ephemeral character of the theatrical medium if we want to benefit from its achievements in the future?
- Language / Translation / Multilingual theatre: Be it in relation to classical drama or mediation, the questions of language and translation cannot be avoided. What are the translating practices in the theatrical world? What kind of (linguistic) access do theatres offer their audiences? What kind of language policy best responds to the needs of the performing arts? How can we approach the special challenge of multilingual theatre?
- Dialogues and transfers: What are the resemblances and what are the differences between the scientific and the artistic approaches to the broad field that is “Europe”? What could be the modes of cooperation between artists and academics in terms of research, of teaching and transmission at a European level? What are the perspectives for such methodological dialogue? What common projects can we imagine?
- Theatre as learning context / theatre and didactics: In relation to the idea of an exchange of experiences and practices, we also intend to concentrate on theatre as a learning context. To what extent can theatre become an educational facility? How can we use theatre to improve transmission/mediation? Where are the limits of this kind of method? What experiences are there concerning the acquisition of language, of social patterns, or project-based learning?
[1] Elisabeth Tropper, « Tanz um den weißen Stier : Europa und das Theater der Gegenwart », in : Natalie Bloch, Dieter Heimböckel, Elisabeth Tropper (hg.), Vorstellung Europa.Performing Europe. Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven auf Europa im Theater der Gegenwart, Berlin, TdZ 2017, p. 10-26.
[2] Franco Cardini, « La construction de l’identité européenne » in : Julia Kristeva et Frédéric Ogée (éds.), Europe des cultures et culture européenne : communauté et diversité, Paris, Hachette 2008, p. 46.
[3] Walter Benjamin, Sur le concept de l’histoire, IX, 1940, Paris, Gallimard Folio/Essai 2000, p. 434. (Traduction personnelle)
[4] http://www.politicalbeauty.com/mauerfall.html (Letzter Zugriff 01.08.2017)
Submission guidelines
Applicants are asked to submit their proposals (max. 300 words / languages: English, German, French) via e-mail
by 10 December 2017.
Notification will be sent by 20 December 2017.
Practical information
The International Research Workshopwill take place on 16-17 February 2018 in Nantes at the Université de Nantes and at the TU Nantes (Théâtre Universitaire). Accommodation will be provided by the organizer. Depending on the distance and the amount, travelling costs can also be partly reimbursed.
Selection committee
- Marielle Silhouette (Professor in Performing Arts, Université Paris Nanterre)
- Werner Wögerbauer (Université de Nantes)
- Günter Krause (Université de Nantes)
- Elisabeth Kargl (Université de Nantes),
- Maren Butte (Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf)
- Nolwenn Bihan (TU-Nantes)
Organisation
- Karsten Forbrig (Université de Nantes)
- Geneviève Barillier (TU-Nantes)
- Laetitia Perrin (Université de Nantes / Alliance EUROPA)
Contact
- Creation & Crise creationetcrise@univ-nantes.fr
- Recherche FLCE Recherche.Flce@univ-nantes.fr