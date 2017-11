La question du genre dans les arts

Annonce

The International Colloquium "The gender issues in Arts" will take place in Sousse, the 2nd, the 3rd and the 4th march 2018. It is organised by the research unity UR 13ES57 of the Higher Institute of Fine Arts of Sousse with the support of its partners: l’Association RADHEDH Méditerranéen pour les Arts, la Délégation Culturelle de Sousse et l’IFT (relais culturel de Sousse)

Argument

The question of gender which has been prized in recent years almost in all forums of reflection and legal, political and artistic decision, not to mention the studies devoted to university programmes is going beyond the mere stage of the study of social relationships, biological determinisms, psychological infringements to touch on the essence of the question of gender and its possible interventions in its relation to the reconstruction of history, education and social organization with a view to restoring women's true status in the reflection, design and implementation of strategies to change orientations and options in the governance of the world.

Until then, the clear tendency in the radiant onomastics of men has shone through sexism, with a few exceptions conceded for "good conscience". Indeed, it is not up to street signs that are not the prerogative of celebrities. The list of performances of all disciplines confused the masculine figures and lack of ovations or shy when it comes to highlight feminine celebrities like Hatchpsout (born in Thebes between 1508 and 1495 BC), the first to institute diplomacy instead of wars; Tadmut, known as the Kahina or Kahena who died in 701, a Berber Zenet warrior queen who defeated the Umayyads during the Muslim conquest of the Maghreb in the 7th century, Aziza Othmana, born in 1606 and died in 1669, a Tunisian princess known for her works of charity. Elsewhere in other heavens, women have also emerged, but who are little recognized, not cited just like "Clemence Royer (1830-1902) 1st lecturer at the Sorbonne; of Anne-Marie de Schurman (1607-1678) a militant of the polyglot, feminine education polyglot

Sarah Bernhardt (1844-1923) actress, 1st woman professor at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, Hélène Bertaux (Paris 1857-Monte Carlo 1944) composer and pianist, international concertist, (1825-1909), a founding sculptor of the "Union of Women Painters and Sculptors", Rosa Bonheur (1822-1899), the first woman to receive the Legion of Honor, is confined to the forgotten areas of memory and is consequently , rarely cited in the textbooks and history of arts. Other female artists took names of men to snatch their little corner in the sun: George Sand born Aurore Dupin (1804-1876), André Léo nee Victoire Bera (1824-1900) feminist journalist and novelist, communarde member of the First International ", etc.

This enumeration of extraordinary women shows how the machismo of men who retains them in the "superb" solitude of the archives has deprived humanity of their contributions. Today, because of all the bankruptcies, crises and wars that mark the history of a humanity shaped only, or almost, by the intelligence of males, one is entitled to wonder whether this banishment of creative women did not deprive the latter of the lights of the feminine genius. Some would say that today the cause is understood, knowing that in developed or emerging countries women have entered into their rights and are in the spheres of power. Acquired undoubtedly undeniable; but the facts authorize all suspicions. And if it was only a facade and in the background the world still continues to advance thanks to the only impulses of the man? In the arts, it is the great painters and performers who are most often recognized, Orlan is perhaps the exception. But ultimately should not her status be to the peculiar character of her works often perceived as phantasmagoric. Which would bring her back to a curiosity!

This symposium therefore aims to bring a little more light on:

1- the "close link between art, creation and gender issues"

2- the identity of styles and the question of cleavage (masculine / feminine art).

3- "Gendered artistic work and its reception".

4- prejudices directed at certain artistic practices of women and their exclusion from the traditional definitions of art ".

5- self-construction and desexualization of artistic status

Submission guidelines

Language: English, French and arabic

It is to these complex questions that the international symposium that we propose will attempt to provide some answers.

Abstracts of proposals to participate (maximum 300 words) must be sent to the following e-mail addresses:

hafedhdjedidi@yahoo.fr

laquestiondugenredanslesarts@gmail.com

by 30 December 2017

Key Dates of the colloquium

30 december 2017 : deadline to send propositions of communication (title and summary + CV)

10 january 2018 : selection of communications by the scientific committee.

: selection of communications by the scientific committee. 20 february 2018 : deadline to send the whole communication

Costs of participation for the foreign participants (accommodation + catering + headphones + coffee break + subscription to the publication of Acts of colloquium: 200 Euros

Scientific Committee

Hafedh Djedidi : Pr. of the Higher Education: theatrical studies and arts of performance , Univ. of Sousse.

Olfa Youssef : Pr. of the Higher Education of civilisation Arab musulm and compared religions. Univ. of Sousse.

Faten Chouba Skhiri, Pr. of the Higher Education in fine arts, Univ. of Sousse.

Fateh Ben Ameur : HDR in fine arts, Univ. of Sfax.

Adel Ben Youssef : HDR in contemporary history, Univ. of Sousse.

Boutheina Ben Hassine : HDR in medieval history, responsible for the master of gender, Univ. of Sousse.

Khaled Abida: HDR in fine arts, Univ. of Sousse.

Ali Aoun, Assistant professor in language, letters and french civilization, Univ. of Tunis Manar.

Abdelaziz Smida : Assistant professor, Univ. of Kairouan.

Dominique Gauthiez Rieucau : Historian and gender researcher, Montpellier Academy (France).

