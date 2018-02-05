Cluster de recherche en durabilité du Rhin supérieur

Annonce

Presentation

We are pleased to announce that the International Conference of the Upper Rhine Cluster for Sustainability Research (URCforSR) will take place on September 27-28, 2018 in Strasbourg.

The call for abstracts is already open. We invite abstracts covering one or several of the five fields of investigation: Governance; Energy, Infrastructure & social change; Transformation processes & technologies; Resource management; Multiculturalism & multilingualism. Interdisciplinary and/or trinational projects are especially welcome. Please note that the participation is free of charge (European Interreg funding).

Submission guidelines

Deadline for submission is February 5, 2018.

To submit an abstract (for both oral and poster presentations):

Create an account via the URCforSR2018 conference website (“Submission” page)

Log into your account and submit your abstract directly online.

Notification of acceptance will be sent to selected abstracts by March 1, 2018.

Scientific Committee

Paul Burger, Professor of sustainability research, Cluster Head, University of Basel, paul.burger@unibas.ch

Philippe Hamman, Professor of sociology, Head of the axis « Governance » University of Strasbourg, phamman@unistra.fr

Stéphane Vuilleumier, Professor of microbiology, Head of the axis « Transformation processes and technologies » University of Strasbourg, vuilleumier@unistra.fr

Organising Committee