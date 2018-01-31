Annonce

The International Multidisciplinary Congress - Web of Knowledge: A look into the Past, embracing the Future will be held by IHC-CEHFCi-UÉ, HERCULES and CIDEHUS, Universidade de Évora, the special stakeholder, between 17-19 May 2018 in Évora, Portugal. The Congress will also have the scientific support of CESEM, CHAIA, ICAAM, and ICT.

Argument

The Congress aims to bring together researchers and scientists from different backgrounds intersecting with the Social Sciences revealing the visible and invisible networks. By fostering the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the study of the past, the Congress expects to lay the framework for the present day science on which to map the future Web of Knowledge.

This Congress intends to meditate on Science, and to understand how it is being constructed nowadays. Our focus is to approach questions such as: How do we do/ communicate Science, immediate Science, Open Access, Intellectual Property, Bioethics, Cultural Heritage, among others.

The Organizing Committee is preparing a stimulating programme which will bring experts from different fields covering a wide range of topics from Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities to Science, Technology and Medicine and which will offer a variety of social activities.

The Congress is also open to groups or individuals you want to organize thematic symposia under the objectives of the International Multidisciplinary Congress - Web of Knowledge.

There will be nine major themes:

1. Building knowledge: Roles of individuals and networks

2. Science, Technology & Society

3. The Art of Networking: Music & Culture

4. Scientific systems: funding and freedom

5. The Invisibles and Invisibilities in Science

6. Cultural Heritage: Past, Present and Future

7. Mediterranean production systems and landscape integration

8. Paradigms of Science and Medicine

9. Digital Humanities, Virtual Museums and Collections

Please note that these general themes should be considered as guidelines, and therefore opened to change upon participants’ suggestions.

Submission guidelines

Panel

Web of Knowledge invites Panel proposals under the objectives of the Congress.

Each proposal should include the title of the panel, the names, affiliations, and brief biographies of the moderator and the panellists (no more than 200 words each), and a brief description of the content and format of the discussion (500 words).

Panel proposals should be submitted in English by email to: wokcongress2018@gmail.com

Papers

A 500 words abstract (indicating the chosen theme) and a brief CV (no more than 200 words) should be submitted through the link. Paper proposals should be submitted in English.

Posters

Presenting a poster is a great opportunity, especially for students, to obtain interesting and valuable feedback on ongoing research from a knowledgeable crowd at the congress.

A poster is usually A0 paper size in portrait mode (841 x 1189mm), to which you can affix visually appealing material that describes your research. You should prepare the best material (visually appealing and succinct) that effectively communicates your research problem, techniques, results, and what is important about the work. You do not submit such a large-format image; only an abstract describing in text what the poster would present (250 words). Poster proposals should be submitted in English through the link.

Presenters will be required to bring a printed version of their poster to display at the congress.

Important Deadlines

Panel Submission: 19 November 2017

Paper/Poster Submission: 31 January 2018

Selection of Panel Proposals: 8 January 2018

Selection of Paper/Poster Proposals: 28 February 2018

Registration: until 30 April 2018

Organising Committee

Sara Albuquerque (IHC-CEHFCi-UÉ)

Maria de Fátima Nunes (Universidade de Évora, IHC-CEHFCi-UÉ)

António Candeias (Universidade de Évora, HERCULES)

Ana Cardoso de Matos (Universidade de Évora, CIDEHUS)

Scientific Committee

Paulo Rodrigues (Universidade de Évora, CHAIA)

Teresa Pinto Correia (Universidade de Évora, ICAAM)

Fernanda Olival (Universidade de Évora, CIDEHUS)

António Heitor Reis (Universidade de Évora, ICT)

Vanda de Sá (Universidade de Évora, CESEM)

OFFICIAL WEBPAGE