The Runaway Word. Languages and Religious Exile in the Renaissance

Résumé
This conference brings together scholars who work on texts published in Geneva during Calvin’s lifetime and until the end of the 16th century. The debate will focus on stylistic, rhetorical, and linguistic issues in this editorial production determined by Calvinist thought and theology. The conference will also take into account the political as well as social contexts in which these texts were conceived and produced, such as the censorial system put in place by Calvin himself or by the administrative bodies set up on his authority, the editorial market, and the circulation of books in a reformed milieu. In addition, the conference will address the influence exerted by the “polyglossie du refuge” on the works printed during this period.
Annonce
Conference program
Tuesday November 7th 2017
08h45 Welcome lunch & registration
- 09h15 Welcome and Opening Remarks (Pr Chiara Lastraioli and Pr Franco Pierno)
09h30 The Runaway Word in Geneva (Chair : Pr Franco Pierno)
- 10h00 Dr Geneviève Gross (Universität Freibourg) Légitimer son ministère. Le livre et ses imprimeurs à Genève entre 1538 et 1544
10h40 Coffee break
- 10h55 Pr Andreas Dufter (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München) Relatinisation et remaniements syntaxiques dans les éditions françaises de l’Institution de la religion chrestienne de Jean Calvin
- 11h35 Dr Sebastian Ortner (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München) Autour de l’Accusativus cum infinitivo dans l’Institution de la religion chrestienne (1541-1560) de Jean Calvin
12h15 Panel discussion
12h45 Lunch – L’Atelier Lebeau
- 14h30 Dr Daniele D’Aguanno (Università di Napoli « L’Orientale ») De la traduction de Massimo Teofilo aux versions de Genève : notes sur la langue et la tradition du Nouveau Testament italien de l’exile
- 15h10 DrMichele Colombo (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore) Language, Rhetoric and Reformation in Bernardino Ochino’s «Prediche» ([Genève],[Jean Gérard],1542)
15h50 Coffee break
16h20 Panel discussion
- 16h50 Pr Frank Lestringant (Université Paris Sorbonne) «La Tragedia intitolata libero arbitrio de Francesco Negri comme modèle de la Mappe-Monde nouvelle papistique de J.-B. Trento
19h30 Dinner – Le Barju
Wednesday November 8th 2017
09h15 Welcome coffee
09h40 The Runaway Word in Other Countries (Chair: Pr Chiara Lastraioli)
- 10h10 Dr Federico Zuliani (The Warburg Institute – University of London) Building which and whose Church? Printed Prayers for the Italian-speaking Protestant Churches in the Grisons
10h50 Coffee break
- 11h20 Dr Elvezio Canonica (Université de Bordeaux Montaigne) Juan de Valdés et le valdésianisme: la version italienne de l’érasmisme espagnol
12h00 Panel discussion
12h30 Lunch – La table du Grand Marché
- 14h30 Andrew Hope (University of Oxford) William Tyndale’s 1533 Letter to John Frith on Martyrdom: Its Possible Reuse by English Exiles in Geneva with a New Text
15h10 Coffee break
- 15h50 Pr Matthias Heinz (Universität Salzburg) Pratiques langagières et traditions textuelles chez les Vaudois exilés du Wurtemberg
16h30 Panel discussion
17h00 Closing Remarks (Pr Chiara Lastraioli and Pr Franco Pierno)
Convenors
- Pr Franco Pierno University of Toronto – CA
- Pr Chiara Lastraioli CESR (Centre d’Etudes Supérieures de la Renaissance), CNRS, University François-Rabelais of Tours – FR
Confirmed Keynote Speakers
- Dr Elvezio Canonica, Université de Bordeaux-Montaigne – FR
- Michele Colombo, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore – IT
- Dr Daniele D’Aguannon, Università degli Studi di Napoli « L’Orientale » – IT
- Pr Andreas Dufter,Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München – DE
- Dr Geneviève Gross, Université de Fribourg – DE
- Dr Andrew Hope, Oxford/London – UK
- Pr Frank Lestringant, Université Paris-Sorbonne – FR
- Dr Sebastien Ortner, Ludwig-Maximilans University of München – DE
- Pr Stefano Prandi, Université de Berne – CH
- Dr Federico Zuliani, The Warburg Institute, University of London – UK
