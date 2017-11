Les enjeux du gouvernement ouvert et du numérique

Résumé

Since 2011, experiences of member countries of OGP have shown that, although civil society is largely associated with the process of open governments, the academic community has not been adequately consulted. It is important to emphasize that the university community must be part of the open government process. The concept of “Academic Days” was never experienced in previous events of the OGP. By hosting this event with IMODEV and University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, has been organized the first time a scientific congress dedicated to issues of open government, and willing bring together academics - regardless their disciplines - to enable the discussion of these issues through a scientific approach.