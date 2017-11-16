Annonce

Argument

In the past 20 years, the Research Center on Shanghai History (ECNU) and the Lyon Institute of East Asian Studies (IAO) have established close cooperative relations : joint projects, joint publications, joints conferences, as well as the co-training of graduate students have become significant and regular markers of increasingly close relationships. On this basis we hope to further co-promote Shanghai and Tianjin as centers of new urban history and social order. This project will avail new archival materials (municipalities archives), memoirs of policemen, photography, illustrated journals, correspondances, police reports etc…

It is the second part of a two-years program built around two crossed major research directions :

The history of Chinese and French police both in Shanghai and Tianjin.

The interaction, influence, cooperation between French and Chinese polices.

This research directions focus on the transformation of police institutions and public order in Chinese Treaty cities. Changes in the structure of police did not induce the finally transformation of public order concept. But the circulation of police methods and duties from Paris, London, to Shanghai or Tianjin invite to enrich the colonial policing historiography. Western scholars on public order neglected the case of China because the study of China was an « alien object ». And excluded from colonial studies, China was never considered as a place for analysing policing urban cities. And yet urbanization and the concentration of a large population in a single place, in Shanghai required adaptation and innovation to maintain public order. The Shanghai case is exceedingly interesting as its population was made up for the most part of sojourners, with a solid mix of foreigners with their own traditions. In the North, Tianjin closed to the imperial capital offers another very interesting case study. There was the second biggest French concession in China, the place of French arsenal and the city was also in the wake of the Chinese political capital and place of imperialist powers embassies. For these considerations both cities constitute singular cases studies.

Through the combing of original archives files, the collection of constables memories and photography albums, we plan to reconstruct the history of public order in treaty ports cities and explore the visualizing of public order in the streets, including the collective imagination through the Chinese thrillers and western novels. Our study wants to understand the logic of domination behind this transformation and interaction between the polices as reflected in the modes of social control.

Program

Wednesday, 15 November

Thursday, 16 November

Thursday, 16 November

10h : Welcome coffee & tea, IAO Conference Room

10h30-11h00 : Opening and welcome address, Beatrice Jaluzot , Director of IAO

, Director of IAO Keynote speaker : Michael Schoenhals

11h00-11h30 : Amos Frappa : When the French scientific police was enlightening China.

: When the French scientific police was enlightening China. 11h30-12h00 : Christine Cornet, Police & Prisons in Modern China : limits of the Western Models of Public Order.

14h00 : Workshop continues

Keynote Speaker : Jiang Jin

14h00-14h30 : Li Yufeng, 李玉峰(广西师范学院历史系讲师), Guangxi Normal College ：中共建政初期取缔会道门运动考析：以河南省内乡县为例 : The Suppression of Sects in Rural China in the Early 1950s: An Analysis of Official Records in Neixiang County in Henan Province

李玉峰(广西师范学院历史系讲师), Guangxi Normal College ：中共建政初期取缔会道门运动考析：以河南省内乡县为例 : The Suppression of Sects in Rural China in the Early 1950s: An Analysis of Official Records in Neixiang County in Henan Province 14h30-15h00 : Jiang Huajie蒋华杰（华东师范大学思勉人文高等研究院青年研究员）（Si-Mian Institute for Advanced Studies in Humanities ,ECNU, Young Research Fellow）: “以毒攻毒”还是“群众专政”？——毛泽东时代中国公安部门特情工作路线之演变（1949-1974） : Fight fire with fire” or “Mass Dictatorship”? ——the PRC Public Security’s changing policy on agent in Mao’s era (1949-1978)

15h30-16h00 : Professor Michael Schoenhals Centre for Languages and Literature, Lund University ,“Public Security in the early PRC : Consolidated Card Catalogues and Vocational Databases, 中国人民共和国 建国初期公安业务档案及卡片工作

Roundtable 16:00—17:00 : Ruan Qinghua & Jiang Jin

Friday, 17 November

