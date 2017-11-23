AccueilCathedrals and Mosques: Building Urban Memories and Landscapes in Southern Europe (12th - 14th centuries)
Cathedrals and Mosques: Building Urban Memories and Landscapes in Southern Europe (12th - 14th centuries)
Publié le lundi 20 novembre 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
Annonce
Argument
This international conference will discuss interdisciplinary questions regarding the importance of cathedrals and mosques in the definition of memory and urban landscape in the medieval Mediterranean from the twelfth to the fourteenth centuries. Our research aims at analysing the role these two buildings played in configuring the urban fabric of the Mediterranean world. One of our primary objectives is to understand how these buildings defined medieval landscape and urban space. How did they modify and condition the social and functional organisation of their urban surroundings? What architectural features contributed to their place in civic memory (decoration, architectural style and building techniques)? We are interested in the place they occupy in their cities’ urban planning and topography. Our analysis will also focus on the specific functions of individual constructions and their social and symbolic impact. We hope this conference will stimulate further reflection on the importance of written texts produced in cathedrals and mosques (including documents, manuscripts and painted or sculpted inscriptions). Moreover, the workshop provides an opportunity to discuss questions relating to the liturgical and visual memory of these buildings and the manner in which they reinforce their cities’ social and institutional imprint. Finally, we seek to understand how and when, within the geographic framework of Europe and the Mediterranean, these urban structures and places of Christian prayer were integrated on the Islamic stage and vice versa.
Program
Thursday 23rd November 2017
9.30 Registration 9.45–10 Opening session
Chair: Gerardo BOTO (Univ. de Girona)
Plenary Lecture
- 10.00–11.00 Keynote speaker: Philippe BERNARDI (Director del LAMOP–CNRS) La question du chantier cathédral comme chantier économique urbain
11.00–11.30 Coffee Break
Chair: Jean PASSINI (EHESS-CRH)
Section 1: Liturgical Memory in Iberian Cathedrals
- 11.30–12.00 César GARCÍA DE CASTRO (Museo Arqueológico de Asturias) Variaciones sobre el tema del Salvador y el colegio apostólico en la catedral de Oviedo. Aventuras y desventuras de una advocación
- 12.00–12.30 Marc SUREDA (Museu Episcopal de Vic) Litúrgia estacional medieval i memòria urbana en algunes catedrals i monestirs de Catalunya
- 12.30-13.00 Joan MOLINA (Univ. de Girona) La invención de la memoria. El culto de Carlomagno en la catedral de Gerona
13.00-13.30 Debate
13.30-15.30 Lunch Break
Section 2: Hagiographic, Devotional and Urban Memory in Mediterranean Cathedrals
Chair: Marc SUREDA (Museu Episcopal de Vic)
- 15.30–16.00 Fernand PELOUX (Université de Namur) Mémoire hagiographique et topographie urbaine dans les cités épiscopales du Midi de la France (XIIe - XVe s.)
- 16.00–16.30 Vinni LUCHERINI (Università di Napoli Federico II) La cattedrale di Napoli, le reliquie di san Gennaro, e le contraddizioni di un culto per la città.
- 16.30–17.00 Nicolas REVEYRON (Université Lumière - Lyon 2) Les cathédrales de Lyon et de Vienne, mémoire de Rome dans la ville médiévale
17.00-17.30 Debate
17.30h-18.00h Coffee Break
Workshop 1: Inscriptions as Acts of Commemoration in Cathedral Spaces
Chair: Francisco José DÍAZ MARCILLA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)
- 18.00-18.30 Vincent DEBIAIS (CESCM–CNRS) Las inscripciones del claustro de Roda de Isabena. Construcción del espacio y disposición de la memoria.
18.30–19.00 Debate
Friday 24th November 2017
Section 3: The Material and Memorial Inheritance of Mosques in Cathedrals
Chair: Isabel ESCANDELL (Univ. Illes Balears)
- 9.00-9.30 Jean PASSINI (EHESS-CRH) – Amalia YUSTE (UCM) De mezquita a catedral: patio, claustra, plaza
- 9.30–10.00 Francesca ESPAÑOL (Univ. de Barcelona) More christiano constructum. L’arquitectrura de les catedrals dels territoris peninsulars guanyats als musulmans.
10.00-10.30 Debate
10.30-11.00 Coffee Break
Section 4: The Topographic and Urban Inheritance of Mosques in Christian Cities
Chair: Maria Alessandra BILOTTA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)
- 11.00-11.30 Ferdinando MAURICI (Museo Regionale di Palazzo d'Aumale Terrasini-Palermo) Basilica bizantina, mezquita islamica, catedral normanda. El caso de Palermo
- 11.30-12.00 Dolores VILLALBA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA) La mezquita en la ciudad almohade: reforma religiosa y urbana
12.00h–12.30h Debate
Section 5: The Impact of Cathedrals on Medieval Mediterranean Urban Landscape
Chair: Joan MOLINA (Univ. de Girona)
- 12.30–13.00 Anabel MORENO (Univ. de Girona) Imágenes y escrituras públicas: dispositivos de memoria en las ciudades medievales.
- 13.00–13.30 Marta SERRANO (Univ. Rovira i Virgili, Tarragona) - Gerardo BOTO (Univ. de Girona) Tarragona: la elaboración de la memoria arzobispal y la ocupación del espacio urbano de gestión municipal.
13.30-14.00 Debate 14.00-16.00 Lunch Break
Section 6: Cathedral Documents and the Survival of Urban Memory
Chair: Francesca ESPAÑOL (Univ. de Barcelona)
- 16.00-16.30 Francisco José DÍAZ MARCILLA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA) La catedral real vs. la catedral imaginada: las catedrales en la documentación y su contraste con la literatura (ss. XIV- XV)
- 16.30–17.00 Maria Alessandra BILOTTA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA) Las bibliotecas capitulares constructoras de la memoria jurídia: algunos ejemplos significativos en el territorio mediterráneo
- 17.00-17.30 Isabel ESCANDELL (Univ. Illes Balears) La documentación de archivos episcopales: posibilidades y límites para la investigación
17.30–18.00 Debate 18.00-18.30 Coffee Break
Workshop 2: Transcendent Light in Cathedrals: Image and Remembrance
18.30–19.00 Marcello ANGHEBEN (Univ. de Poitiers) Una escenografía de la luz para el santuario de la catedral de Chartres: las vidrieras de las ventanas superiores y las funciones cultuales y eucarísticas del altar.
19.00–20.00 Round table 20.15 Closing Remarks
Organisation
- Institut de Recerca Històrica, Universitat de GironaIEM
- Instituto de Estudos Medievais /IEM-FCSH/NOVA – Lisboa
In collaboration with
Recercaixa: Cathedral cities: memories, landscapes and identitarian heritage of Europe HAR2015-63870-R
Support
Officina di Studi Medievali - Palermo
Mineco: Sedes Memoriae.
Espacios, usos y discursos de la memoria en las catedralesmedievales de la Tarraconense. I: Memoria institucional, legados personales
Organisation Committee
- Gerardo BOTO VARELA (Universitat de Girona)
- Maria Alessandra BILOTTA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)
- Anabel MORENO GARCÍA (Universitat de Girona)
Scientific Committee
- Amélia AGUIAR ANDRADE (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)
- Maria Alessandra BILOTTA (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)
- Sible DE BLAAW (Radboud University Nijmegen)
- Gerardo BOTO VARELA (Universitat de Girona)
- Jean-Philippe GENET (Université Paris 1 - Panthéon-Sorbonne)
- Monique GOULLET (LAMOP - CNRS)
- Bianca KÜHNEL (HUJI)
- Anabel MORENO GARCÍA (Universitat de Girona)
- Nicolas REVEYRON (Université Lumière - Lyon 2)
- Arnaud TIMBERT (Université d’Amiens)
Research Teams
TEMPLA Team (IRH-UdG) Cathedral Cities (UdG – URV)
Lieux
- Facultat de Lletres de la Universitat de Girona Plaça Ferrater i Mora - 1 Campus Barri Vell
Gérone, Espagne (17004)
Dates
- jeudi 23 novembre 2017
- vendredi 24 novembre 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- cathedral, mosque
Contacts
- Memoria Urbana Medieval Memoria Urbana Medieval
courriel : memoriaurbanamedieval2017 [at] gmail [dot] com
Source de l'information
- Edmondo Danti
courriel : edmondo [dot] danti [at] gmail [dot] com
Pour citer cette annonce
« Cathedrals and Mosques: Building Urban Memories and Landscapes in Southern Europe (12th - 14th centuries) », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le lundi 20 novembre 2017, http://calenda.org/424011