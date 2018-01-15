AccueilChallenges of tourism development in Asia and Europe
Appel à contributionSociologie
Challenges of tourism development in Asia and Europe
4th Euro-Asia tourism studies Association international conference
Publié le vendredi 01 décembre 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
The 4th Annual Conference of EATSA – Euro-Asia Tourism Studies Association, that will take place in France, next June 18-22th 2018, is an international forum for researchers and industry experts to exchange information regarding advances in the state of the art and application of tourism, hospitality and leisure management in the region of Euro-Asia.
Annonce
Presentation
The 4th Annual Conference of EATSA – Euro-Asia Tourism Studies Association, that will take place in France, next June 18-22th 2018, is an international forum for researchers and industry experts to exchange information regarding advances in the state of the art and application of tourism, hospitality and leisure management in the region of Euro-Asia.
We welcome submissions addressing the EATSA Conference theme Challenge of tourism development in Asia & Europe. Issues related to the broad theme of the conference include, but are not restricted to the following:
- Beverage, food and tourism
- Creative industry and tourism
- Cultural values and tourism management
- Experience economy and human life in tourism
- Interface connecting technology and humanity in tourism industries
- Service and tourism industries
- Social business and tourism
- Social responsibility and business ethics in tourism issues
- Sport tourism and ecology
- Sustainable tourism and environment
- Tourism promotion, communication, and tourism marketing
Submissions
Structured abstract:
- Purpose (mandatory)
- Design/methodology/approach (mandatory)
- Findings (mandatory)
- Research limitations/implications (if applicable)
- Practical implications (if applicable)
- Social implications (if applicable)
- Originality/value (mandatory)
All abstracts and articles should be sent to the address:
EATSA2018FRANCE@gmail.com
Web site : http://eatsa.byd.pl/id,19/4th-annual-eatsa-conference
Important Dates
-
January 15, 2018 Abstract Submission Due (250 words max)
- March 1, 2018 Notification of Acceptance
- April 01, 2018 Early Bird Registration
- April 30, 2018 Full Paper Submission Due (5 500 words max)
- May 15, 2018 Late Registration Due
- June 18~22, 2018 The conference
EATSA Board
- Che-Jen Su, Fu Jen Catholic U., Taiwan
- Francisco Dias, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal
- Yanki Hartijasti, Indonesia U., Indonesia
- Joanna Kosmaczewska, Poznan U., Poland
- Anne-Marie Lebrun, Bourgogne U., France
- Masayuki Maruyama, Kansai U., Japan
- Madhuri Sawant, Marathwada U., India
- Tamara Rátz, Kodolányi János U., Hungary
Conference Chairs
- Anne-Marie Lebrun, Bourgogne U., France
- Francisco Dias, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal
- Che-Jen Su, Fu Jen Catholic U., Taiwan
International Organizing Committee
- Agustín Santana Talavera, La Laguna U., Spain
- Aleksander Panasiuk, Szczecin U., Poland
- Ali Afshar, IHE Eqbal Lahoori, Iran
- Anastasia Traskevich,, Belarus U., Bielorrusia
- Desmond Wee, Karlshochschule U., Germany
- Dulcineia Ramos, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal
- Eunice Lopes, Tomar Poly Inst, Portugal
- Evangelia Kasimati, Central Bank of Greece, Greece
- Graham Busby, Plymouth U., UK
- Hilal Erkuş-Öztürk, Akdeniz U., Turkey
- Hirofumi Miyagi, Osaka U., Japan
- Jaime Serra, Évora U., Portugal
- Janet Chang, NKUHT U., Taiwan
- Jennifer Philips, Plymouth U., UK
- Joanna Kosmaczewska, Poznan U., Poland
- João Romão, Algarve U., Portugal
- José Manuel Hernandez-Mogolon, Extremadura U., Spain
- Jun-Ren Wang, National Taiwan U., Taiwan
- Kevser Cınar, Necmettin Erbakan U., Turkey
- Lina Pilelienė, Vytautas Magnus U., Lithuania
- Lucília Cardoso, Lusophone U., Portugal
- Madhuri Sawant, Marathwada U., India
- Maria del Carmen Azpelicueta-Criado, Balears U., Spain
- María Dolores Sánchez-Fernández, Coruña U., Spain
- Marica Mazurek, Matej Bel U., Slovakia
- Marlusa de Sevilla Grosling, UFMG U., Brazil
- Masayuki Maruyama, Poole Gakuin U., Japan
- Rajesh Ragde, Marathwada U., India
- Robin Nunkoo, Mauritius U., Mauritius
- Sang Jun Kim, Kindai U., Japan
- Shunsuke Hashimoto, Ryukyus U., Japan
- Simon Teoh, Murdoch U., Australia
- Sofia Eurico, Leiria Poly Inst., Portugal
- Tamara Rátz, Kodolányi János U., Hungary
- Tmo Derriks, HZ U., Netherlands
- Venkata Rao, Pondicherry U., India
- Yanki Hartijasti, Indonesia U., Indonesia
- Yuichi Hirooka, Wakayama U., Japan
Local Organizing Committee
- Anne-Marie Lebrun, Bourgogne U., France
- Patrick Bouchet, Bourgogne U., France
- Roxane Corbel, Bourgogne U., France
- Jean-Luc Lheraud, Bourgogne U., France
- Antoine Marsac, Bourgogne U., France
- Quentin Neveu, Bourgogne U., France
Catégories
- Sociologie (Catégorie principale)
- Esprit et Langage > Psychisme > Psychologie
- Espaces > Asie
- Sociétés > Économie > Gestion
- Espaces > Europe
- Sociétés > Géographie > Espace, société et territoire
- Sociétés > Économie
- Esprit et Langage > Épistémologie et méthodes > Digital humanities
Lieux
- School of Humanities in Dijon (MSH) - University of Burgundy
Dijon, France (21)
Dates
- lundi 15 janvier 2018
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- tourism, beverage, food, leisure, experience, creative industry
Contacts
- Anne-Marie Lebrun
courriel : anne-marie [dot] lebrun [at] u-bourgogne [dot] fr
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Anne-Marie Lebrun
courriel : anne-marie [dot] lebrun [at] u-bourgogne [dot] fr
Pour citer cette annonce
« Challenges of tourism development in Asia and Europe », Appel à contribution, Calenda, Publié le vendredi 01 décembre 2017, http://calenda.org/424262