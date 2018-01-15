Challenges of tourism development in Asia and Europe

Annonce

Presentation

The 4th Annual Conference of EATSA – Euro-Asia Tourism Studies Association, that will take place in France, next June 18-22th 2018, is an international forum for researchers and industry experts to exchange information regarding advances in the state of the art and application of tourism, hospitality and leisure management in the region of Euro-Asia.

We welcome submissions addressing the EATSA Conference theme Challenge of tourism development in Asia & Europe. Issues related to the broad theme of the conference include, but are not restricted to the following:

Beverage, food and tourism

Creative industry and tourism

Cultural values and tourism management

Experience economy and human life in tourism

Interface connecting technology and humanity in tourism industries

Service and tourism industries

Social business and tourism

Social responsibility and business ethics in tourism issues

Sport tourism and ecology

Sustainable tourism and environment

Tourism promotion, communication, and tourism marketing

Submissions

Structured abstract:

Purpose (mandatory)

Design/methodology/approach (mandatory)

Findings (mandatory)

Research limitations/implications (if applicable)

Practical implications (if applicable)

Social implications (if applicable)

Originality/value (mandatory)

All abstracts and articles should be sent to the address:

EATSA2018FRANCE@gmail.com

Web site : http://eatsa.byd.pl/id,19/4th-annual-eatsa-conference

Important Dates

January 15, 2018 Abstract Submission Due (250 words max)

March 1, 2018 Notification of Acceptance

April 01, 2018 Early Bird Registration

April 30, 2018 Full Paper Submission Due (5 500 words max)

May 15, 2018 Late Registration Due

June 18~22, 2018 The conference

EATSA Board

Che-Jen Su, Fu Jen Catholic U., Taiwan

Francisco Dias, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal

Yanki Hartijasti, Indonesia U., Indonesia

Joanna Kosmaczewska, Poznan U., Poland

Anne-Marie Lebrun, Bourgogne U., France

Masayuki Maruyama, Kansai U., Japan

Madhuri Sawant, Marathwada U., India

Tamara Rátz, Kodolányi János U., Hungary

Conference Chairs

Anne-Marie Lebrun, Bourgogne U., France

Francisco Dias, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal

Che-Jen Su, Fu Jen Catholic U., Taiwan

International Organizing Committee

Agustín Santana Talavera, La Laguna U., Spain

Aleksander Panasiuk, Szczecin U., Poland

Ali Afshar, IHE Eqbal Lahoori, Iran

Anastasia Traskevich,, Belarus U., Bielorrusia

Desmond Wee, Karlshochschule U., Germany

Dulcineia Ramos, Leiria Poly Inst, Portugal

Eunice Lopes, Tomar Poly Inst, Portugal

Evangelia Kasimati, Central Bank of Greece, Greece

Graham Busby, Plymouth U., UK

Hilal Erkuş-Öztürk, Akdeniz U., Turkey

Hirofumi Miyagi, Osaka U., Japan

Jaime Serra, Évora U., Portugal

Janet Chang, NKUHT U., Taiwan

Jennifer Philips, Plymouth U., UK

Joanna Kosmaczewska, Poznan U., Poland

João Romão, Algarve U., Portugal

José Manuel Hernandez-Mogolon, Extremadura U., Spain

Jun-Ren Wang, National Taiwan U., Taiwan

Kevser Cınar, Necmettin Erbakan U., Turkey

Lina Pilelienė, Vytautas Magnus U., Lithuania

Lucília Cardoso, Lusophone U., Portugal

Madhuri Sawant, Marathwada U., India

Maria del Carmen Azpelicueta-Criado, Balears U., Spain

María Dolores Sánchez-Fernández, Coruña U., Spain

Marica Mazurek, Matej Bel U., Slovakia

Marlusa de Sevilla Grosling, UFMG U., Brazil

Masayuki Maruyama, Poole Gakuin U., Japan

Rajesh Ragde, Marathwada U., India

Robin Nunkoo, Mauritius U., Mauritius

Sang Jun Kim, Kindai U., Japan

Shunsuke Hashimoto, Ryukyus U., Japan

Simon Teoh, Murdoch U., Australia

Sofia Eurico, Leiria Poly Inst., Portugal

Tamara Rátz, Kodolányi János U., Hungary

Tmo Derriks, HZ U., Netherlands

Venkata Rao, Pondicherry U., India

Yanki Hartijasti, Indonesia U., Indonesia

Yuichi Hirooka, Wakayama U., Japan

Local Organizing Committee