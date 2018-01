Des lieux pour penser : musées, bibliothèque, théâtre

Emmanuel Alloa in the Théâtre de Gennevilliers, Alain Badiou and Marie-José Malis in Aubervilliers, Philippe Quesne at the Théâtre des Amandiers in Nanterre, Bérangère Vantusso at the Studio-Théâtre, in Vitry. However, the realm of thought, in theatres, exceeds politics and philosophy, and can be considered by itself as a theatre knowledge (Aït-Touati, 2017) or a theatre- thought (Garcin-Marrou, 2017).

Those converging perspectives must now transcend the disciplinary barriers, and it is time to consider more broadly the relationship between the venue and the process of thinking, as museums, libraries, and theatre tend to repurpose themselves as public places devoted to the actual activity of thinking. In an era characterised by global flux, when thought converts into a liquid (Bauman) or a gaseous state (Michaud), is it still possible to remain confident of the ability of the actual physical location (buildings) to offer a haven and a framework for the activity of thinking? Conversely, when sites do pretend to promote the emergence and the unfolding of thinking, what kind of actual process does it refer to, in terms of content, purpose, form, intensity? Is this thought in situ specific, or not? How shall we describe it? When precisely does it occur, and from whom? Is it shared, shareable, collaborative, collective? Might it just be another name for didactic pretention, or even for a propaganda agenda? What forms of expression does it enable– when it does? Above all, how can it be induced, deliberately or not, by the place itself? How do the various stakeholders (professionals, users) perceive and imagine this relationship between the intellectual process and the place, and to what kind of architectural models do they refer it to?

This conference takes part in a broader research program dedicated to the relationship between places and thinking, in which we aim to analyse how particular places – theatres, museums, libraries, in the broader meaning of each term – intend to produce and to shape the thinking process. The purpose is to test an assumption: the hypothesis is that those « sites » (namely places circumscribed in a specific territory, architectural structures, spatial arrangements – scenography, expography, classification systems – including the objects and pieces of art exhibited, but also as institutional and professional structures, with specific missions and values), define specific modalities of thinking, for those who work there (professionals, artists) as well as for the audience (spectators, visitors, users); and that we could conceive – i.e. both analyse and design – those places as « thinking-places », possibly as philosophical places, for contemplation, reflection, and critical practice.

We propose therefore, during the three days of this conference, to collect case studies, meaning specific sites, whether permanent or temporary (museums, exhibitions, libraries, performing arts venues, but also, if pertinent, public gardens, etc.), which will enable us to draw comparisons across disciplinary boundaries in an effort to develop methodological tools and further, to build a common framework from which to analyse the relationship between site and thought. The contributions will thus focus on this relationship, and will be structured in three main parts, considering first the characterization of the site selected (location, institutional or artistic characteristics, architecture), then proceeding to the analysis of the internal layout or display, and focusing finally on an explicitation of the thinking process actually induced or produced. The texts are to be sent quite early, well before the conference, and will be given to all participants before it commences in order to constitute a common corpus for discussion during the workshops.

The first day of the conference, June 20th, will be dedicated to plenary sessions (free admission, subject to availability and after registration); keynote speakers will examine the issues of such a dedication of museums, theatres and libraries to the practice of thinking; the second day, June 21rst, contributors will take part into workshops on the « sites collection ». The third day will gather the organizing and scientific committees with the workshop rapporteurs in order to summarize the previous discussions and to consider the following steps of the program.