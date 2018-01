À travers un regard local

Annonce

Presentation

The call for participation in the conference ‘Through Local Eyes: Place-based approaches to emerging architectural, urban design and planning challenges in Africa and the Global South’ is now open!

The conference will be held at the EiABC (Ethiopian Institute of Architecture, Building Construction and City Development), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 29 to 31 October 2018.

Practitioners, policy makers, NGOs and scholars are invited to submit proposals for this conference.

We particularly appreciate contributions that are based on an empirical confrontation with reality and that aim to:

singling out site-based local/urban practices and development strategies, emphasising their adaptation/conformity/proximity to their specific geographic setting (rural, suburban, urban, metropolitan, etc.); challenging the assumptions of modernist and/or dominant architectural and planning theories and their use in situations radically different from those for which such theories were devised in the first place; testing and formulating new and unforeseen concepts, theories, research paradigms stemming from the specific ‘urbanities’ of Africa and the Global South.

Submission guidelines

We invite those interested to present original papers, posters, plenary sessions, training workshops and lightning presentations on these themes and related topics. The main working language at the conference will be English. Nevertheless, the submission of proposals in French will also be welcomed.

The general theme of the conference, as well as the sub-themes, the preliminary programme and the different formats of possible contributions are all available on the official conference website: https://www.conferenceaddis2018.org

ontribution proposals should be introduced through the conference's online submission platform (available starting 27 December 2017). File formats and subsequent guidelines will be directly indicated on the submission platform : https://www.conftool.pro/conferenceaddis2018/.

Contributions proposals to this conference will undergo two distinct revisions stages: 1) at the submission of abstracts; 2) at the submission of full-papers / extended abstracts. each stage will be subject to a peer review process. Contributions will be examined by the scientific committee, and selected according to criteria of originality, scientific quality, geographic and gender representativeness.

Abstracts are due by 12:00 PM CET time (UTC+1), January 15, 2018.

Applicants may submit multiple contributions of different formats (one contribution per format), but must enter only one contribution at a time per submission via the online platform. The different formats are full length paper, full session, poster, training workshop, and lightning talk. Details to be found in the format section of the website. Abstracts must fulfil the requirements indicated below and be clear and well written. The official language for submission is English, nevertheless, contributions in French are also welcomed. The organizers are making provision to organize simultaneous translations from French to English and vice-versa.

Acceptance will be notified by 17 February 2018.

Certificates of participation will be issued to the participants during the conference.

According to the authors acceptance, conference proceedings containing the extended abstracts will be published online. Significant contributions fulfilling the revision process will be invited for publication in an edited book.

First phase of reviewing

The requirements for each format are the following for the first phase of reviewing:

Papers

proposed contribution title;

name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of author(s);

abstract (500 words). References (up to 5, in a consistent style), tables, and figure captions are not included in the limit of words but have to be filled in together with the abstract, applicants can join up to 2 visuals (images or tables) to their abstract 4 to 6 keywords and a short resume (100 words)

Full session (this call is directed toward future chairs and is open to 1 or 2 chairs from the same or different institutions) proposed session title; chair(s): name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of chair(s); foreseen panel: name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of presenter(s), if already known: short abstract (500 words) giving a clear rationale for the papers’ collective goal

4 to 6 keywords

list (maximum 5) of the proposed full-length original papers (if already known), including title and 300-words abstract for each

short resume (100 words) of both the proposing session chairs and each of the foreseen session participants (100 words each)

To be noted: Preference will be given to sessions with four contributions, although sessions of five will be considered. Sessions composed entirely of participants from a single department at a single institution are not likely to be accepted. Graduate students are welcome as session participants, but sessions composed entirely of graduate students are less likely to be accepted than panels that include senior and postdoctoral presenters together with graduate students.

Posters

proposed poster title;

name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of author(s);

abstract (300 words). References (up to 5, in a consistent style), tables, and figure captions are not included in the limit of words but have to be filled in together with the abstract, applicants can join up to 2 visuals (images or tables) to their abstract

4 to 6 keywords

short resume (100 words)

Training workshop

proposed training workshop title;

chair(s) / trainer(s): name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of author(s);

short abstract (500 words); including a list of activities + material needed + time schedule

4-6 keywords

short resume (100 words) for the chair and other trainers (100 words each)

To be noted: Time allowed to training workshops will be 90 minutes training per session (with a maximum of 2 sessions for the same workshop)

Lightning talk

proposed lightning talk title;

name(s), institutional affiliation(s), contact(s) of author(s);

abstract (300 words). References (up to 5, in a consistent style), tables, and figure captions are not included in the limit of words but have to be filled in together with the abstract, applicants can join up to 2 visuals (images or tables) to their abstract

4 to 6 keywords,

short resume (100 words)

Important deadlines

15 January 2017: Submission of proposals

17 February 2018: Feedback to paper authors and session proponents

15 April 2018: full-length original paper submission

29–31 October 2018: Conference in Addis Ababa

Scientific committee