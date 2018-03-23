Announcement

Les Leçons de Rome propose un espace de réflexion et de débat pour quiconque appréhende l’Italie comme laboratoire de recherche architecturale, urbaine et paysagère. Définir l’Italie comme laboratoire suppose d’analyser les contextes de fabrication des politiques urbaines aussi bien que les expériences de projet, les théories comme les pratiques, les héritages et les mutations tout autant que les orientations et les prospectives. En quelques mots, construire un savoir et une culture, mais encore tirer des enseignements et développer des outils opératoires pour appréhender le présent et enrichir les pratiques contemporaines.

Argument

The Lessons of Rome aim at providing a space for reflection for anyone who grasps Italy as an architectural, urban and landscape research laboratory. Defining Italy as a laboratory involves analyzing contexts of urban policies but also as design expériences, theories as well as practices, legacies, mutations and prospects. It means building knowledge and culture, but also learning and developing tools to conceive the present and enrich contemporary practices.

The Lessons of Rome provide the opportunity to be kept up to date on current and upcoming researches, to share existing and generate new knowledge and dialogues with Italy. Professionals, students, phd candidates, researchers and people from various academic disciplines, schools and nationalities are welcome.

Submission guidelines

Please submit your proposal

before March 23, 2018

to benjamin.chavardes@lyon.archi.fr. Please include a title, an abstract (about 200 words) and a short biography. The official language of the day is French, but proposals and papers can be submitted in English. The result of the selected proposals will be announced by email on March 30, 2018.

The Lessons of Rome is a study day organized in partnership between the Ecole nationale supérieur d’architecture de Lyon, the LAURE and the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts.

Sous la direction de

Benjamin Chavardés

Scientific committee