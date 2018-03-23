HomeThe Lessons of Rome
The Lessons of Rome
Les leçons de Rome
Third study day, Lyon museum of Fine Arts, April 27, 2018
Troisième journée d'étude, musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, 27 avril 2018
Published on mercredi, février 14, 2018 by João Fernandes
The Lessons of Rome aim at providing a space for reflection for anyone who grasps Italy as an architectural, urban and landscape research laboratory. Defining Italy as a laboratory involves analyzing contexts of urban policies but also as design expériences, theories as well as practices, legacies, mutations and prospects. It means building knowledge and culture, but also learning and developing tools to conceive the present and enrich contemporary practices.
Argument
The Lessons of Rome provide the opportunity to be kept up to date on current and upcoming researches, to share existing and generate new knowledge and dialogues with Italy. Professionals, students, phd candidates, researchers and people from various academic disciplines, schools and nationalities are welcome.
Submission guidelines
Please submit your proposal
before March 23, 2018
to benjamin.chavardes@lyon.archi.fr. Please include a title, an abstract (about 200 words) and a short biography. The official language of the day is French, but proposals and papers can be submitted in English. The result of the selected proposals will be announced by email on March 30, 2018.
The Lessons of Rome is a study day organized in partnership between the Ecole nationale supérieur d’architecture de Lyon, the LAURE and the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts.
Sous la direction de
Benjamin Chavardés
Scientific committee
- Nicolas Capillon, Arch., Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Benjamin Chavardés, Arch. Dr., LAURE-MCC, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Philippe Dufieux, Pr. HDR, LAURE-EVS, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Pierre Gras, Dr., LAURE-EVS, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Audrey Jeanroy, Dr., InTRu, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
Subjects
- Europe (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Representation > History of art
- Mind and language > Representation > Heritage
- Society > Urban studies
- Mind and language > Representation > Architecture
- Zones and regions > Europe > Italy
- Society > Geography > Nature, landscape and environment
- Society > Geography > Applied geography and planning
Places
- Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon
Lyon, France
Date(s)
- vendredi, mars 23, 2018
Keywords
- architecture, urbanisme, paysage, Italie
Contact(s)
- Benjamin CHAVARDES
courriel : benjamin [dot] chavardes [at] lyon [dot] archi [dot] fr
Information source
To cite this announcement
