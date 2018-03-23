HomeThe Lessons of Rome

The Lessons of Rome

Les leçons de Rome

Third study day, Lyon museum of Fine Arts, April 27, 2018

Troisième journée d'étude, musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, 27 avril 2018

*  *  *

Published on mercredi, février 14, 2018 by João Fernandes

Summary

The Lessons of Rome aim at providing a space for reflection for anyone who grasps Italy as an architectural, urban and landscape research laboratory. Defining Italy as a laboratory involves analyzing contexts of urban policies but also as design expériences, theories as well as practices, legacies, mutations and prospects. It means building knowledge and culture, but also learning and developing tools to conceive the present and enrich contemporary practices.

Announcement

Argument

The Lessons of Rome provide the opportunity to be kept up to date on current and upcoming researches, to share existing and generate new knowledge and dialogues with Italy. Professionals, students, phd candidates, researchers and people from various academic disciplines, schools and nationalities are welcome.

Submission guidelines

Please submit your proposal

before March 23, 2018

to benjamin.chavardes@lyon.archi.fr. Please include a title, an abstract (about 200 words) and a short biography. The official language of the day is French, but proposals and papers can be submitted in English. The result of the selected proposals will be announced by email on March 30, 2018.

The Lessons of Rome is a study day organized in partnership between the Ecole nationale supérieur d’architecture de Lyon, the LAURE and the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts.

Sous la direction de

Benjamin Chavardés

Scientific committee

  • Nicolas Capillon, Arch., Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
  • Benjamin Chavardés, Arch. Dr., LAURE-MCC, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
  • Philippe Dufieux, Pr. HDR, LAURE-EVS, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
  • Pierre Gras, Dr., LAURE-EVS, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
  • Audrey Jeanroy, Dr., InTRu, Ecole nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Places

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon
    Lyon, France

Date(s)

  • vendredi, mars 23, 2018

Keywords

  • architecture, urbanisme, paysage, Italie

Contact(s)

  • Benjamin CHAVARDES
    courriel : benjamin [dot] chavardes [at] lyon [dot] archi [dot] fr

Information source

To cite this announcement

« The Lessons of Rome », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on mercredi, février 14, 2018, https://calenda.org/432302

