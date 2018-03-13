Comparing property markets on an international scale

Annonce

Presentation and argument

The workshop is supported by the Urban Futures Labex of the University Paris-Est and it continues to develop the conceptual framework that was discussed during the day-long seminar entitled “Representing property markets” held at the University Paris 7 Diderot in July 2017.

While many scholars compare property markets from the same urban area or compare the way these markets distinguish urban areas within a given country, very few propose an international comparison.

And yet, this is a main scientific issue. Such comparisons would provide a new angle for studying metropolitan development as well as its internal trends relating to inequality and gentrification.

This one-day seminar will provide a space to undertake such reflection while highlighting the methodological and theoretical stakes related to international comparability.

Programme

9h : Welcome and coffee

9h30-10h : Introduction to the workshop – Renaud Le Goix (Univ. Paris 7 Diderot)

10h – 12h : Thematic session 1 : Comparing European markets

Christian Tutin (Univ. Paris-Est) - « Housing markets in Europe : some comparative insights »

(Univ. Paris-Est) - « Housing markets in Europe : some comparative insights Claude Taffin (The World Bank) - « Problems in international comparisons of housing markets»

* Discussion

12h – 13h : Lunch (Room A003)

13h – 15h : Thematic session 2 : Global comparisons

Michael Oxley (Univ. Cambridge) – « Theoretical issues in comparative property research: Universalism versus particularism »

(Univ. Cambridge) – « Theoretical issues in comparative property research: Universalism versus particularism » Manuel Aalbers (Univ. Leuven) - «Towards a comparative rather than a contrastive global property studies »

*Discussion

15h – 15h30 : Coffee break

15h30 – 17h30 : Thematic session 3 : Comparing Mediterranean markets

Richart Khalil (Univ. Kalisk) - «Real estate in Lebanon: transparency and access to information»

(Univ. Kalisk) - «Real estate in Lebanon: transparency and access to information» William Kutz (Univ. Manchester) - « On Variegated Financial Regimes: A case-study from the Mediterranean »

*Discussion

17h30-18h : Conclusion – Sonia Guelton (Univ. Paris-Est)

Scientific committee

Alexandre Coulondre (Lab’Urba, UPE)

Renaud Le Goix (Géographie-Cités, UPD)

Guilhem Boulay (Espace, UAPV)

Loïc Bonneval (Centre Max Weber, ULL)

Laure Casanova-Enault (Espace, UAPV)

Participation is free and open to all

Mandatory registration at : alexandre [dot] coulondre [at] gmail [dot] com