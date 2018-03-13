Comparing property markets on an international scale

AccueilComparing property markets on an international scale
While many scholars compare property markets from the same urban area or compare the way these markets distinguish urban areas within a given country, very few propose an international comparison. And yet, this is a main scientific issue. Such comparisons would provide a new angle for studying metropolitan development as well as its internal trends relating to inequality and gentrification.
Presentation and argument
The workshop is supported by the Urban Futures Labex of the University Paris-Est and it continues to develop the conceptual framework that was discussed during the day-long seminar entitled “Representing property markets” held at the University Paris 7 Diderot in July 2017.
This one-day seminar will provide a space to undertake such reflection while highlighting the methodological and theoretical stakes related to international comparability.
Programme
9h : Welcome and coffee
9h30-10h : Introduction to the workshop – Renaud Le Goix (Univ. Paris 7 Diderot)
10h – 12h : Thematic session 1 : Comparing European markets
- Christian Tutin (Univ. Paris-Est) - « Housing markets in Europe : some comparative insights »
- Claude Taffin (The World Bank) - « Problems in international comparisons of housing markets»
* Discussion
12h – 13h : Lunch (Room A003)
13h – 15h : Thematic session 2 : Global comparisons
- Michael Oxley (Univ. Cambridge) – « Theoretical issues in comparative property research: Universalism versus particularism »
- Manuel Aalbers (Univ. Leuven) - «Towards a comparative rather than a contrastive global property studies »
*Discussion
15h – 15h30 : Coffee break
15h30 – 17h30 : Thematic session 3 : Comparing Mediterranean markets
- Richart Khalil (Univ. Kalisk) - «Real estate in Lebanon: transparency and access to information»
- William Kutz (Univ. Manchester) - « On Variegated Financial Regimes: A case-study from the Mediterranean »
*Discussion
17h30-18h : Conclusion – Sonia Guelton (Univ. Paris-Est)
Scientific committee
- Alexandre Coulondre (Lab’Urba, UPE)
- Renaud Le Goix (Géographie-Cités, UPD)
- Guilhem Boulay (Espace, UAPV)
- Loïc Bonneval (Centre Max Weber, ULL)
- Laure Casanova-Enault (Espace, UAPV)
Participation is free and open to all
Mandatory registration at : alexandre [dot] coulondre [at] gmail [dot] com
- Room B015 - Batiment Bienvenüe - Ecole d'Urbanisme de Paris - 14-20, bld Newton
Champs-sur-Marne, France (77)
Dates
- mardi 13 mars 2018
- property markets, international comparison, statistics
Contacts
- Alexandre Coulondre
courriel : alexandre [dot] coulondre [at] gmail [dot] com
