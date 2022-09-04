HomeGadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics II
Gadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics II
Gadamer et l'impact de l'herméneutique II
« Labyrinth » - Second issue on the occasion of the 20th death anniversary of Hans-Georg Gadamer (1900-2002)
« Labyrinth » - Second numéro à l'occasion du vingtième anniversaire de la mort de Hans-Georg Gadamer (1900-2002)
Published on Thursday, August 18, 2022 by Sarah Zingraff
Due to increased interest, the Editors of Labyrinth: An International Journal for Philosophy, Value Theory and Sociocultural Hermeneutics decided to publish a second issue on the occasion of the 20th death anniversary of Hans-Georg Gadamer (1900-2002). Papers on all topics of Gadamerian philosophy are welcome, however a special emphasis of this second part of “Gadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics” will be put on the topic “New Paths and Applications of Hermeneutics”.
Presentation
Researchers working in the field of Gadamerian Philosophy and/or Hermeneutics are invited to submit a brief abstract with a brief biographic information including name, academic affiliation, and main publications
until the 4th of September 2022
Authors who have already a finished unpublished paper are welcome to submit it within the abstract and their bio in order to help the peer review and the publishing process. Papers in their final form, i.e., proof read, formatted according to the journal guidelines, and print ready, should be submitted by 30th of November 2022.
All abstracts and papers should be sent to labyrinth [at] axiapublishers.com
As a multilingual Journal Labyrinth accepts papers in English, French, and German. For more information about the journal policies and the submission's guidelines please visit: https://www.axiapublishers.com/ojs/index.php/labyrinth/AuthorGuidelines
Peer Review
Labyrinth utilises the policy of double blind peer-review. In a first step or first screening -specially if the auhor is unknown or/and does not submit an invited paper -- the manuscript will be carefully considered by the editors in view of the journal's topics, style, and guidelines. If it fits the cfp, topics, style, the guidelines, and in some cases also the special requirements of the issue, the manuscript will be blind reviewed by two qualified specialists and the author will recieve a feedback within two months.
NB: The Journal accepts only manuscripts which are unpublished and not currently under review for any other printed or electronic publication! By submitting a paper, the authors implicitely agree to Labyrinth's terms of peer review, publication ethics and copyright transfer.
Editorial Board
Editor-in-Chief
- Dr.Phil., Ph.D., D.Sc. Yvanka B. Raynova, Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences / Institute for Axiological Research, Vienna
Managing Editor
- Dr. Susanne Moser, University of Vienna / Institute for Axiological Research, Vienna
International Advisory Board
- Dr. Seyla Benhabib, Eugene Meyer Professor of Political Science and Philosophy, Department of Political Science, Yale University (USA)
- Dr. Debra Bergoffen, Philosophy Faculty, George Mason University (USA)
- Dr.phil., Dr.theol. Reinhold Esterbauer, Institute of Philosophy and Dean of the Catholic-Theological Faculty, University of Graz (Austria)
- Dr. Nancy Fraser, Henry A and Louise Loeb Professor of Political and Social Science, The New School for Social Research (USA)
- Ludger Hagedorn, Head, Patočka Archive and Program, Institute of Human Sciences, Vienna (Austria)
- Dr. Alison M. Jaggar, College Professor of Distinction, Philosophy Department/ Women and Gender Studies Program, University of Colorado Boulder (USA)
- Dr. François Laruelle, University Paris X, Nanterre, (France)
- Dr. Hedwig Meyer-Wilmes, Chairwoman of the Research Commission for Theology and Religious Science, Faculty for Religious Science at Radboud-University in Nijmegen (Holland)
- Dr. Herta Nagl-Docekal, Institute of Philosophy, University of Vienna / Full Member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (Austria)
- Dr. Elit Nikolov, Faculty of Philosophy, Sofia University (Bulgaria)
- Mag. Dr.phil. Sonja Rinofner-Kreidl, Director of the Institute of Philosophy, University of Graz (Austria)
- Dr. Markus Riedenauer, Chairholder, Theological Faculty, Catholic University Eichstätt-Ingolstadt (Germany)
- -Prof., Mag., Dr. Hans-Walter Ruckenbauer, Institute of Philosophy at the Catholic-Theological Faculty, University of Graz (Austria)
- Dr. Antonio Russo, Department of Humanities, University of Trieste (Italy)
- Dr. Ronald E. Santoni, Philosophy Department, Denison University, Ohio / Life Member of Clare Hall, Cambridge University (USA)
- Dr. Anne-Françoise Schmid, Department of Economy, Management, Society, Mines ParisTech (France)
- Dr. Hans Rainer Sepp, Faculty of Humanities, Charles University, Pargue (Czech Republic)
- Dr. Helmuth Vetter, Institute of Philosophy, University of Vienna (Austria)
- Dr. Dr. Andrzej Wierciński, Department of Education, University of Warsaw (Poland)
- Europe (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Thought
- Mind and language > Thought > Philosophy
- Periods > Modern > Twenty-first century
- Mind and language > Language
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Zones and regions > Europe > Germanic world
- Vienna, Austria
- Sunday, September 04, 2022
- Hans-Georg Gadamer, Hermeneutics, Interpretation, Philosophy, Literature, Language, Human Scinces
- Gerhard Müller
courriel : labyrinth [at] iaf [dot] ac [dot] at
- Yvanka Raynova
courriel : raynova [at] iaf [dot] ac [dot] at
« Gadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics II », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Thursday, August 18, 2022, https://calenda.org/1012014