Gadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics II

Announcement

Presentation

Due to increased interest, the Editors of Labyrinth: An International Journal for Philosophy, Value Theory and Sociocultural Hermeneutics decided to publish a second issue on the occasion of the 20th death anniversary of Hans-Georg Gadamer (1900-2002). Papers on all topics of Gadamerian philosophy are welcome, however a special emphasis of this second part of “Gadamer and the Impact of Hermeneutics” will be put on the topic “New Paths and Applications of Hermeneutics”.

How to apply

Researchers working in the field of Gadamerian Philosophy and/or Hermeneutics are invited to submit a brief abstract with a brief biographic information including name, academic affiliation, and main publications

until the 4th of September 2022

Authors who have already a finished unpublished paper are welcome to submit it within the abstract and their bio in order to help the peer review and the publishing process. Papers in their final form, i.e., proof read, formatted according to the journal guidelines, and print ready, should be submitted by 30th of November 2022.

All abstracts and papers should be sent to labyrinth [at] axiapublishers.com

As a multilingual Journal Labyrinth accepts papers in English, French, and German. For more information about the journal policies and the submission's guidelines please visit: https://www.axiapublishers.com/ojs/index.php/labyrinth/AuthorGuidelines

Peer Review

Labyrinth utilises the policy of double blind peer-review. In a first step or first screening -specially if the auhor is unknown or/and does not submit an invited paper -- the manuscript will be carefully considered by the editors in view of the journal's topics, style, and guidelines. If it fits the cfp, topics, style, the guidelines, and in some cases also the special requirements of the issue, the manuscript will be blind reviewed by two qualified specialists and the author will recieve a feedback within two months.

NB: The Journal accepts only manuscripts which are unpublished and not currently under review for any other printed or electronic publication! By submitting a paper, the authors implicitely agree to Labyrinth's terms of peer review, publication ethics and copyright transfer.

Editorial Board

Editor-in-Chief

Dr.Phil., Ph.D., D.Sc. Yvanka B. Raynova, Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences / Institute for Axiological Research, Vienna

Managing Editor

Dr. Susanne Moser, University of Vienna / Institute for Axiological Research, Vienna

International Advisory Board