Dancing to the Empire’s Limits (16th-18th centuries)

Announcement

PANHIFEST (Panhispania Festiva) est un programme triennal (2022-2024) soutenu par le Casa de Velázquez et cofinancé par Sorbonne Université, l’Universidad de Navarra, et l’Institut Universitaire de France. Il prend pour objet la fête entre les XVI e et XVIII e siècle dans le contexte élargi du monde panhispanique : Espagne, vice-royaumes italien et américains, Philippines. Son ambition est de renouveler l’étude de la fête par une approche résolument interdisciplinaire qui permette de la comprendre comme un tout organique et intermédial associant différents arts (de la danse à l’héraldique et à l’architecture, en passant par le théâtre, la musique, la peinture ou la sculpture). Au-delà des enjeux esthétiques et sémiologiques de cette réflexion, l’objectif est également de réfléchir aux usages rituels et politiques de la fête dans le cadre globalisé, transnational et polynucléaire de la Monarchie hispanique. L’ensemble du projet s’accompagne enfin d’un travail épistémologique sur la manière dont on peut (re)construire aujourd’hui la mémoire et l’archive de la fête en croisant les apports de méthodes et de disciplines variées (histoire, philologie, ecdotique, esthétique, pratique artistique, anthropologie).

Argument

PANHIFEST (Panhispania Festiva) is a three-year project (2022-2024) supported by the Casa de Velázquez and co-financed by Sorbonne University, the Universidad de Navarra, and the Institut Universitaire de France. It focuses on the concept of the festival between the 16th and 18th centuries in the wider context of the Pan-Hispanic world: Spain, the Italian and American viceroyalties, and the Philippines. Its ambition is to renew the study of the fiesta through a resolutely interdisciplinary approach that allows it to be understood as an organic whole, and as intermediary associating different arts (from dance to heraldry and architecture, via theatre, music, painting and sculpture). Beyond the aesthetic and semiotic issues which will be raised, an ancillary objective is also to reflect upon the ritual and political uses of the festival within the framework of a globalised and extended Hispanic monarchy. Finally, the entire project is accompanied by epistemological reflections concerning the way in which we can (re)construct the memory and the archive of the festival today through a cross-pollination of the contributions of various methods and disciplines (history, philology, textual criticism, aesthetics, artistic practice, anthropology).

For its second meeting, which will take place at the Casa de Velázquez in Madrid on 26 and 27 June 2023, PANHIFEST is inviting researchers and artists to submit proposals on the theme of "Dancing to the Empire’s Limits (16th-18th centuries)".

Spain is indeed an essential link in the economy of European choreographic languages which, in the modern period, constitutes a real koiné while allowing the affirmation of national styles. Without denying the origins of the dance in France and Italy, it is essential to recall the important participation of Spain in a network of practices common to the European courts and fed by their exchanges and dialogues. Thanks to the extent of its empire and its cultural influence, the Hispanic monarchy amply contributed to the diffusion of European dance codes and fashions to the territories of its viceroyalties, while at the same time integrating, through various hybridization processes, some of the native choreographic traditions specific to these cultures. This second part of the PANHISPANIA FESTIVA cycle will be situated within this broad framework of reflection.

Several lines of work could be considered:

Firstly, with regard to the circulation of choreographic forms throughout the territories (Naples, the Viceroyalty of Mexico, the Viceroyalty of Peru, the Philippines) the following questions may be asked: How were these dances transmitted? By which actors (dance masters, companies) and media (technical treatises, bailes, theatrical prints)?

An important part of the reflection will focus on the power issues that the dance may have concealed in the context of festivals celebrated outside the centre of the Hispanic Monarchy, and therefore far from the central power. Papers may examine whether there were dissident political uses of the dance and whether or not these uses came into tension with the panegyric function widely used in the peninsular context.

On a related level, papers may analyse the way in which dances of extra-Peninsular origin were integrated into Peninsular choreographic practices: What processes of appropriation and legitimisation were they subject to? What effects did they generate?

More broadly, we can look at the way each of the actors concerned looked at the dances of the 'Other', whether indigenous or Spanish: How were they described in narratives? How were they documented (in writing, in images, in the body? What is the meaning (testimonial, anthropological and political) of the hybrid practices?

A part of the reflection could also concern the methodology or the epistemological questions related to the subject of the festival: In which archives might we find new sources? How should we work with them? What is the significance of such research today?

Submission guidelines

Danced or performed proposals are also very welcome.

The languages of the conference will be French, Spanish, English and Italian.

Proposals, together with a brief bio-bibliographical presentation, are due at seminario.mudanzas@gmail.com

by 31 January 2023.

The organisation of the conference will cover the cost of accommodation in Madrid.

Scientific Committee