Doctoral researcher in the field of history of citizen participation

Announcement

Presentation

The University of Luxembourg is an international research university with a distinctly multilingual and interdisciplinary character. The University was founded in 2003 and counts more than 6,700 students and more than 2,000 employees from around the world. The University’s faculties and interdisciplinary centres focus on research in the areas of Computer Science and ICT Security, Materials Science, European and International Law, Finance and Financial Innovation, Education, Contemporary and Digital History. In addition, the University focuses on cross-disciplinary research in the areas of Data Modelling and Simulation as well as Health and System Biomedicine. Times Higher Education ranks the University of Luxembourg #3 worldwide for its “international outlook,” #20 in the Young University Ranking 2021 and among the top 250 universities worldwide.

The Luxembourg Centre for Contemporary and Digital History (C2DH) is a research centre for the study, analysis and public dissemination of contemporary history of Luxembourg and Europe with a particular focus on digital methods and tools for doing innovative historical research. It serves as a catalyst for innovative and creative scholarship and new forms of public dissemination and societal engagement with history.

Role and tasks

The Luxembourg Centre for Contemporary and Digital History (C²DH) is looking for one doctoral researcher to work in the project: Citizen Participation in History and Heritage Production (CIPHH). The recent focus on citizen and participatory science has led to new perspectives on the contributions of “amateur” or citizen historians – recognizing the pejorative aspect of the “amateur” term – to the production of historical knowledge. The doctoral researcher will study citizen-based associations and their historical and heritage productions.

The research will help replacing the debates about public participation into broader and longer historical perspectives and provide new highlights on how members of the public take part in preserving and interpreting the past. The CIPHH project is part of an international collaboration between the University of Luxembourg and the University of Québec at Montréal (UQAM, Canada). The type and time-frame of historical societies are open but the international dimension of the project invites comparative studies between Europe and Canada.

The researcher will be part and benefit from the expertise of a co-supervision in two research centres. The researcher will spend a minimum of two years at the Centre for Contemporary and Digital History (C²DH) under the supervision of Prof. Thomas Cauvin and between 10 and 18 months at the Laboratoire d'histoire et de patrimoine de Montréal (Canada) under the supervision of Prof. Martin Drouin.

The doctoral researcher will:

Produce a doctoral thesis on the history of citizen-based historical societies

Publish about the long history of public participation in historical knowledge production in Canada and/or Europe

Organise an international conference in Luxembourg on Citizen’s Participation in Historical Knowledge Production (expected in 2025)

Contribute to the interdisciplinary collaboration between the University of Luxembourg and the University of Québec at Montréal

Spend at least 24 months at the University of Luxembourg

Spend between 10 and 18 months the University of Québec at Montréal

Expected profile

Required skills

Master in history, anthropology, heritage or cultural studies, or related field

Experience required in the history of cultural societies and/or the history of public participation

Experience in event organization is a plus

Excellent command of English

Capacity to communicate in French is a plus

Required qualities

A creative and innovative working environment within the University of Luxembourg and the University of Quebec at Montréal

A multilingual, international, and interdisciplinary working environment

Opportunities for training in new digital and public methodologies, and event organisation

Travel mobility allowance

Employement conditions

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract 36 Month (extendable up to 48 months if required)

Work Hours: Full Time 40.0 Hours per Week

Ideal start date: February 2024

Employee and student status

Location: Belval

Job Reference: UOL06003

The yearly gross salary for every PhD at the UL is EUR 39953 (full time)

Context of work

Multilingual and international character. Modern institution with a personal atmosphere. Staff coming from 90 countries. Member of the “University of the Greater Region” (UniGR).

A modern and dynamic university. High-quality equipment. Close ties to the business world and to the Luxembourg labour market. A unique urban site with excellent infrastructure.

A partner for society and industry. Cooperation with European institutions, innovative companies, the Financial Centre and with numerous non-academic partners such as ministries, local governments, associations, NGOs …

How to apply

Applications should be submitted online and include:

Curriculum vitae

Cover letter indicating your motivation, your experience and how you can contribute to the CIPHH’s project

List of projects and publications

Copies of diplomas

The contact details of two referees who might be contacted for additional information

We ensure a full consideration for applications received

by 31/10/2023

through the HR system.

Applications by email will not be considered.

The University of Luxembourg embraces inclusion and diversity as key values. We are fully committed to removing any discriminatory barrier related to gender, and not only, in recruitment and career progression of our staff.

Selection committee

Thomas Cauvin, (University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg)

Myriam Dalal, (University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg)

Rhianne Morgan, (University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg)

Further information

Luxembourg is a dynamic, multicultural country in the heart of Europe with a strong research and development base supported by important organisational resources. The Luxembourg Centre for Contemporary and Digital History (C2DH) is a research centre for the study, analysis and public dissemination of contemporary history of Luxembourg and Europe with a particular focus on digital methods and tools for doing innovative historical research. It serves as a catalyst for innovative and creative scholarship and new forms of public dissemination and societal engagement with history.

The Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) is a French-language public university with an international reputation. Its reputation has been built on its programmes' originality and distinctive features, its cutting-edge research that often focuses on social concerns and its creative innovations. It is a major centre for research into history and heritage studies. In addition to the Laboratoire d'histoire et de patrimoine de Montréal, it is also home to the Canada Research Chair in Urban Heritage, the Institut du patrimoine and the Villes-Régions-Monde (VRM) network.

The University of Luxembourg and the Université du Québec à Montréal are an equal opportunity employer.

For further information please contact: phacs@uni.lu

For more information about C²DH, please visit: https://www.C2DH.uni.lu