Children’s Literature in Times of War

Au-delà de la propagande et de la censure, il existe peu de preuves pour fonder des généralisations sur la manière dont les désastres de la guerre peuvent affecter les processus littéraires à destination des enfants. Par exemple, il n’existe pratiquement aucune étude sur les changements intervenus dans la littérature pour enfants en temps de guerre en termes économiques, institutionnels et démographiques. Un gros travail descriptif reste à faire ici. Une meilleure compréhension de divers exemples historiques de transformations dans les institutions et les contenus littéraires pour enfants ouvre la voie à de nouveaux questionnements. Comment mesurer l’ampleur de l’impact de la guerre sur la littérature jeunesse, à la fois quantitativement et qualitativement ? Quelles guerres ont été évoquées dans la littérature jeunesse et lesquelles sont laissées sous silence et pourquoi ? Les effets de la transformation en temps de guerre sont-ils transitoires ou persistent-ils après la fin de la guerre ? Le sort de la littérature militaire de jeunesse dépend-il de l’issue de la guerre ? Nous invitons les auteurs intéressés à se joindre à nos efforts pour combler les lacunes apparentes de l'étude de la littérature jeunesse en temps de guerre et à discuter de ces questions dans ce numéro spécial.

On peut soutenir que les représentations littéraires de la guerre post-conflit constituent un phénomène global plus étendu et qu’elles ont certainement davantage attiré l’attention des chercheurs. Lorsqu'ils travaillent sur les représentations de la guerre dans des œuvres pour enfants, les spécialistes s’intéressent principalement aux images de héros, d'ennemis et de victimes de la guerre. Des dizaines de monographies et d'articles sont consacrés à ces sujets. Dans la plupart des cas, il s'agit d'une réflexion artistique d'après-guerre entreprise dans le but de parvenir à un consensus public sur l'évaluation de la guerre passée (par exemple Zur 2010, The Representations 2014, Tan, Nelson 2022).

Pendant la guerre, pratiquement aucune institution des nations impliquées n’est épargnée, et la littérature ne fait pas exception. Une guerre peut affecter la production littéraire et le contenu littéraire de deux manières. Premièrement, lors d’un conflit militaire, on peut s’attendre à un changement dans les priorités et les valeurs de la société et de l’État. Les dépenses non militaires peuvent être réduites, la propagande devient centrale et les écrivains et les éditeurs doivent réagir. Deuxièmement, une guerre récemment terminée peut relever d’un récit historique national que la littérature se charge souvent d’élaborer et de diffuser. L'accent mis sur l'éducation, la socialisation et l'endoctrinement, typique de la littérature jeunesse, en fait un média particulièrement apte à répondre aux défis de la guerre et de l'après-guerre.

Srenae n°25, 2024: Children’s Literature in Times of War

Editors

Svetlana Maslinskaia (Université Grenoble-Alpes) and Kirill Maslinsky (INALCO)

Argument

During the war, hardly any of the institutions of the nations involved are left untouched, and literature is no exception. There are two ways in which a war can affect literary production and literary content. First, one can expect a shift in the priorities and values of the society and the state during a military conflict. Non-military expenses may be cut, propaganda becomes central, and writers and publishers have to respond. Second, a recently ended war may form a part of the national historical narrative. National literature often takes on the task to elaborate and to disseminate this narrative. Focusing on education, socialization, and indoctrination, as children’s literature is wont to do, makes the latter a medium that is especially apt to answer both wartime and post-war challenges of the war.

Arguably, post-war literary representations of the war have generally been a more extensive phenomenon and definitely attracted much more attention from researchers. When working with representations of war in works for children, scholars primarily discuss the way the heroes, enemies and victims of war are depicted. Dozens of monographs and articles have been devoted to these topics. In most cases the subject is a post-war artistic reflection undertaken with the aim of conveying public consensus in assessing the past war (e.g. Zur 2010, The Representations 2014, Tan, Nelson 2022).

The transformation of children’s literature in wartime has been studied only sporadically and proved harder to understand. Our first question here is: to what extent and how exactly did the content of children’s literature change in wartime? Indeed, most of the research on the content of wartime children’s literature discusses its propaganda potential (Agnew, Fox 2001, Paris 2004; Marten 2012; Olivier-Messonnier 2012; Darr 2012; Paul, Johnston, Short 2016; Budgen 2018; Zunino 2019). However, some studies, by focusing on the entire body of children’s literature published during the war period, were able to show that its content could distance itself from pure military propaganda (Galway 2022). The issue of wartime censorship has also received some attention (e.g., Benner 2015; Sinibaldi 2016).

The interest in propaganda helped define a somewhat narrow spectrum of wartime situations that came into research focus. These are mainly major interstate military conflicts of the previous century, when readership among children was already well established, and the stakes of state propaganda were high. In contrast, there are practically no studies that address children’s literature during local wars, and conflicts prior to the 20th century (for a rare example, see Grenby 2008).

Beyond propaganda and censorship, -little evidence supports generalizations about the ways in which wartime disasters may impact children's literary processes. For instance, there are practically no studies of changes in wartime children’s literature in economic, institutional, and demographic terms. A complete survey is still required in this case. A better understanding of various historical examples of wartime transformations in children’s literary institutions and content paves the way for new questions. How profound can wartime impact on children’s literature be, in terms of both quantity and quality? Which wars have been discussed in children’s literature and which are left in silence, and why? Are the effects of the wartime transformations transient, or do they persist after the end of the war? Does the fate of military children’s literature depend on the outcome of the war? We invite interested authors to join our effort to fill the apparent gaps in the study of wartime children’s literature, and to discuss these questions in the special issue.

For this particular issue, we suggest mostly leaving aside post-war representations, and to address neglected aspects of wartime changes, including (but not limited to):

Literary content. The production of texts about the war and for the war: in what ways do the themes and plots of children’s literature change? What forms does militarist and pacifist propaganda assume?? What is told, and what remains silent?

Economy and publishing record. Нow does war affect the publication of children’s literature? Which publications are discarded (through military censorship or lack of printing resources)? Which are preserved, and which are intensified?

Wartime readership. How does war affect children’s reading, both in terms of accessibility of material, content, and contexts of reading.

Institutional structure. How does war transform the institutions involved in the production of children’s literature, for instance publishing, censorship, and criticism?

The demographic dimension. How does war affect authors? Who joins and who leaves the ranks of wartime writers?

Authors’ strategies. How do writers alter their behaviors? What books do they write? What books are reprinted? When do authors start writing about the war?

Submission guidelines

Proposals (approximately one page in length) should be sent by 15 January 2024

to strenaerevue@gmail.com.

Final articles will be due on 10 June 2024.

Bibliography

