Journal of Science and Knowledge Horizons - varia

Announcement

Presentation

Journal of Science and knowledge Horizon seeks proposals from volume 03 issue 03

The section revolves serval defferent concept and is not specific to a particular topic.

In its seventh issue, the international review of the Journal of Science and Knowledge Horizons (jskp) affiliated with the Amar Thilighi University in Laghouat proposes distinctive procedures for studying various topics in the human sciences, including legal, religious, linguistic, literary and philosophical studies.

In the third issue, the Science and Knowledge Horizons journal offers to ask questions and evaluate the topics:

In the legal aspect and its various topics

Comparative studies

Philosophical studies

Religious studies

Linguistic studies

Literary studies

Communications may address the topics covered or any other topic depending on scientific disciplines and methods.

They can cross several axes and may include different specializations.

Submission guidelines

Proposals for articles are received in (docx) format on the journal's website : https://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/PresentationRevue/834

The file in .(docx format) must include the title of the topic, as well as the name(s) of the editors.

Institutional affiliations and short biography. Proposals must be sent to rspc@lagh-univ.dz with

Names of potential co-authors as well as their institutional affiliation

Report title

A summary of up to twenty lines

5 keywords

Communication via the pre-defined file used to provide detailed communication (max. 20 pages).

This file includes a few sections to complete which will later be used to evaluate recent work in the field of education and training.

Biography and perhaps a bibliography of the author

To facilitate the drafting of communications, a template is provided as an appendix to the call for papers.

before 20 November 2023.

Editor(s) for Volume 03 will be announced by 30 November and all proposers will be notified via email

Evaluation

The Special Section Editor(s) will then select proposals, oversee the double-blind peer review process, and deliver typesetting-ready manuscripts (docx format) to the journal.

In general, the research is arbitrated by experts in the same field of study (specialization), who are carefully selected by the scientific committee of the journal. The main steps of the arbitration process are as follows:

Research Submission: The research is submitted by the researcher to the scientific journal via its website, and the research is submitted according to the terms of the journal and in accordance with the instructions of the journal.

Initial Review: The research is evaluated by the scientific committee of the journal to ensure that it conforms to the journal's standards and that it can be published. Some papers are rejected at this stage if they do not meet the required criteria.

Distribution of research to experts: After the initial review, the research is distributed to reviewers (experts in the same field of research) who will evaluate it. The research is usually distributed to at least two experts.

External Arbitration: The research is evaluated by external reviewers to verify its validity, quality, and relevance to the specific field of publication. External reviewers can provide comments and feedback on the research, analysis, evaluation and opinion. The research is evaluated on several criteria such as the methodology used, statistical analysis, the validity of the conclusions, the extent to which evidence supporting the research is presented, and other scientific criteria related to the field of research.

Internal arbitration: After receiving the reports of the external reviewers, the research is evaluated by the scientific committee of the journal and the final decision is made regarding its acceptance or rejection. The Scientific Committee may request updates or modifications to the research before it is accepted for publication.

Notification of the decision: The researcher is informed of the final decision regarding the acceptance or rejection of the research, or the request for updates or amendments. If the research is accepted, the researcher will be informed of the details of publishing the research in the journal.

Scientific managers

Editorial Committee

Abbas hafsi Professor (Web of Science Researcher IDAGA-6914-2022) Faculty of Humanities, Islamic Sciences and Civilization Algeria

Mohamed Alali Lecturer professor Ammar Telji University,Faculty of Humanities, Islamic Sciences and Civilization Laghouat; Algeria.

Mohamed Reda chousha Lecturer professor Ammar Telji University, Faculty of Humanities, Islamic Sciences and Civilization Laghouat; Algeria ;

Nacib Nadjib; University of Mouloud MAMMERI; Faculty of Technology and Sciences POLITIQUES, Tizi Ouzou, Algéria

Ounis Guergah; DIRECTOR OF HIGHER STUDIES AND TEACHER IN MUSLIM THEOLOGY. FRANCE

Riaz Ahmad Saeed Professor Department of Islamic Studies, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, Pakistan

Dr Humaira Ahmed Associate Professor School of Social Sciences and Humanities ;Department of Islamic Thought and Civilization; University of Management and Technology, Lahore Pakistan

Scientific Committee

Dr. Nuril Mufidah Universitas Islam Negeri Maulana Malik Ibrahim Malang, Indonesia.

Ahmad Syukran Baharuddin, Ph.D Address: Faculty of Syariah and Law, University Sains Islam Malaysia, Malaysia

professor Dr. Emad Molokhia ; Medina University, Saudi Arabia professor

Sandrine Aragon; French Language and Culture at Sorbonne University; france

Dr Muhammad Ali Nasir Leeds University Business School united kingdom

ahmed jaballah professor; Dean of the European Institute of Human Sciences in Paris Dean of the IESH in Paris. France

Reading Committee

Dr.Nizar Turshan Professor The University of Jordan Islamic Art and ArchitectureRoman and Byzantine Art and Architecture, Jordan.

Dr. Alia Suleiman Saeed Al-Atrouz Professor; Islamic University of Minnesota .u s a

Kaled Al-Jbour Professor The University of Jordan.Department of Archeology, Jordan

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Yunus professor;Austrian Arab University of Science and Technology Austria

Muhammad Abdul Bari MBE, DL, FRSA relation de 3e niveau Honorary Doctor of Education at the University of East London united kingdom

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Shaer professor;School of Engineering and the Built Environment at Edinburgh.University of Marburg, Germany.

Editorial secretariat