Call for papersAsia
Published on Monday, December 04, 2023
Academic journal Moussons focuses on Southeast Asia (island and mainland) and its Indian and Chinese margins. As comparative and interdisciplinary journal, it covers all the human and social sciences, with a particular focus on anthropology, sociology and contemporary history. Moussons is published twice yearly, in French and English, and includes articles, research notes and book reviews.
The academic journal Moussons. Social Science Research on Southeast Asia is extending its call for papers for the year 2024.
Published by IrAsia (CNRS/Aix-Marseille University), Moussons is dedicated to Southeast Asia in human and social sciences.
With a bilingual vocation, the journal publishes articles in French and in English.
With an editorial board and an international reading committee, Moussons is indexed by the European Reference Index for Humanities (ERIH) and the DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals).
Submission guidelines
Deadline for submission : You can send your paper before April 2, 2024
to irasia-moussons@univ-amu.fr.
Editorial policy
The journal is published simultaneously in two versions: a paper version printed and distributed by the Presses universitaires de Provence (PUP) as well as an online version on OpenEdition Journals (https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/), with immediate open access. It thus meets the requirements of open science.
The instructions to the authors are available at: https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/2194. Please apply them when submitting an article.
You can also consult Moussons's editorial policy and article evaluation criteria by following this link: https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/1362.
Moussons's editorial board thanks you in advance for your contribution to research on Southeast Asia.
Editors
- Anne Yvonne Guillou (LESC/MSH Mondes, CNRS)
- Catherine Scornet (UMR LPED, IRD, Aix-Marseille Université)
Editorial Committee
- Marie Aberdam (Inalco)
- Aurore Candier (membre associée UMR CASE, UMR IrAsia)
- Elsa Clavé (Université de Hambourg)
- Christophe Caudron (UMS MAP, CNRS)
- David Delfolie (Sciences Po Lille)
- Rémi Desmoulière (EA Analyse Comparée des Pouvoirs, université Gustave Eiffel)
- Nathalie Fau (Université Paris-Diderot)
- Jean-Marc de Grave (UMR IrAsia, Aix-Marseille Université)
- Laurence Husson (UMR IrAsia, CNRS)
- Philippe Le Failler (École Française d’Extrême Orient)
- Alexandra de Mersan (Inalco)
- Astrid Norén Nilsson (université de Lund)
- Alice Vittrant (UMR DDL, Université Lumière Lyon 2)
- Asia (Main category)
- Zones and regions > Asia > Southeast Asia
Places
- Maison Asie-Pacifique, Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France (13003)
Date(s)
- Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Keywords
- Asie du Sud-Est, Southeast Asia
Contact(s)
- Mathilde Lefebvre
courriel : mathilde [dot] lefebvre [at] univ-amu [dot] fr
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
