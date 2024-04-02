Announcement

Presentation

The academic journal Moussons. Social Science Research on Southeast Asia is extending its call for papers for the year 2024.

Published by IrAsia (CNRS/Aix-Marseille University), Moussons is dedicated to Southeast Asia in human and social sciences.

With a bilingual vocation, the journal publishes articles in French and in English.

With an editorial board and an international reading committee, Moussons is indexed by the European Reference Index for Humanities (ERIH) and the DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals).

Submission guidelines

Deadline for submission : You can send your paper before April 2, 2024

to irasia-moussons@univ-amu.fr.

Editorial policy

The journal is published simultaneously in two versions: a paper version printed and distributed by the Presses universitaires de Provence (PUP) as well as an online version on OpenEdition Journals (https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/), with immediate open access. It thus meets the requirements of open science.

The instructions to the authors are available at: https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/2194. Please apply them when submitting an article.

You can also consult Moussons's editorial policy and article evaluation criteria by following this link: https://journals.openedition.org/moussons/1362.

Moussons's editorial board thanks you in advance for your contribution to research on Southeast Asia.

Editors

Anne Yvonne Guillou (LESC/MSH Mondes, CNRS)

Catherine Scornet (UMR LPED, IRD, Aix-Marseille Université)

Editorial Committee