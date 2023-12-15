« L’Année du Maghreb », rubrique « Enjeux et débats », 2024

Announcement

Argument

The historical section “chroniques annuelles” of the L'Année du Maghreb journal has become the “issues and debates” section. Within this framework, a call for contributions will be published each year. The proposed themes, which are merely indicative, address current events and recent developments in the Maghreb countries. Contributors may also propose articles on other themes insofar as they deal with issues related to the socio-economic, political and cultural dynamics of the region.The “issues and debates” section hosts two types of articles:

Focuses

These concise and informed scientific articles deal with a topical question (political, social, economic, and cultural) emerging from recent events unfolding in one or more of the Maghreb countries (Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia) or across the Maghreb, considered as a geographical entity. Focuses can also feature preliminary results from fieldwork conducted either by students, early careers, or senior researchers. Shorter than usual articles, focuses (approximately 4,000 words) are submitted to the editorial board’s review.Time between submission and publication: 10 months.

Traditional articles

These 8,000-word scientific articles provide an in-depth analysis of recent events and phenomena relating to political, social, economic, and cultural developments occurred in the various Maghreb countries (Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia) or across the Maghreb as a whole.Articles are initially pre-screened by the editorial board. If accepted, they undergo a double-blind peer review.Time between submission and publication: 10 months.

General and cross-cutting themes

These are just indicative and can also be dealt with at each country’s level

Agriculture and agricultural policy in the Maghreb

Environment and food security in the Maghreb in relation to climate change and the energy crisis

Diplomatic news following the coups d'état (Maghreb and Sahelian issues)

Migration issues in the relations between the two shores of the Mediterranean- Political Islam, retreat, or mutation?

Militaries and the power

The consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 7 October 2023: its effects on governments and public opinion in North Africa

The Maghreb in the arms trade

Medical tourism

The public governance of Covid-19: reflections on the economic, social and cultural impacts of the pandemic.

Opposition and civil liberties / Self-censorship practices

Cultural productions and artistic creation

Gender and society: #Metoo six years on

Country-specific indicative themes

Algeria

Reconfiguration of the executive

Management of natural disasters (fires, floods)

Hydrocarbon and/or fossil energies production (national, regional and international issues)

(Ir)regular migration flows: what do they stand for?

Revisiting the language issue in the light of the restriction/ban on French programmes

Libya

Security, conflict, and violence in the Libyan society

Outside actors

Management of natural disasters (flooding)

The reconfiguration of political representation, social mobilizations, and their modes of expression

The nexus between justice and the political, the role of national and international courts, and the erosion of civil and political rights in Libya

Morocco

Morocco under the Akhannouch government: what has been achieved?

Managing the 2023 earthquake

Agriculture and food security

Relations with the European Union

The left in Morocco after the 2021 elections

Relations with Israel since the signing of the Abrahms agreements, internal and external challenges of the strategic partnership with Israel

Tense relations with France- Education reform

Reform of the Moudawwana

The women’s rights movement

The teaching of Tamazight

The demands of organisations promoting and defending Amazigh culture and language

Mauritania

Linguistic issues: debates and mobilizations for the officialization of Pulaar, Soninke and Wolof as national languages

Land issues between continuity and ruptures: agribusiness; new land disputes; land grabbing; land as a factor of social exclusion; modern versus customary law in land management; etc…

The logic of extractivism (mining and natural resources)

The impact of the geopolitical transformations underway in the Sahel in Mauritania and north of the Sahara.

New migrations from Mauritania to the USA

Tunisia

Tunisia under Kais Saïed: which political regime in Tunisia?

Kais Saïed's migration policy in the context of relations with the EU and European States

The role of security devices since 25 July 2021

Food security and shortages in food items

Environmental crisis, drought and water management

Recent trends in civil society

Submission guidelines

Proposals for articles in French or English (350 to 500 words), accompanied by bibliographical references and a short biography of the authors, should be sent via an online form by clicking on this link no later than 15 December 2023.