« L’Année du Maghreb », rubrique « Enjeux et débats », 2024

Published on Tuesday, December 05, 2023
The historical section “chroniques annuelles” of the L'Année du Maghreb journal has become the “issues and debates” section. Within this framework, a call for contributions will be published each year. The proposed themes, which are merely indicative, address current events and recent developments in the Maghreb countries. Contributors may also propose articles on other themes insofar as they deal with issues related to the socio-economic, political and cultural dynamics of the region.The “issues and debates” section hosts two types of articles:
Focuses
These concise and informed scientific articles deal with a topical question (political, social, economic, and cultural) emerging from recent events unfolding in one or more of the Maghreb countries (Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia) or across the Maghreb, considered as a geographical entity. Focuses can also feature preliminary results from fieldwork conducted either by students, early careers, or senior researchers. Shorter than usual articles, focuses (approximately 4,000 words) are submitted to the editorial board’s review.Time between submission and publication: 10 months.
Traditional articles
These 8,000-word scientific articles provide an in-depth analysis of recent events and phenomena relating to political, social, economic, and cultural developments occurred in the various Maghreb countries (Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia) or across the Maghreb as a whole.Articles are initially pre-screened by the editorial board. If accepted, they undergo a double-blind peer review.Time between submission and publication: 10 months.
General and cross-cutting themes
These are just indicative and can also be dealt with at each country’s level
- Agriculture and agricultural policy in the Maghreb
- Environment and food security in the Maghreb in relation to climate change and the energy crisis
- Diplomatic news following the coups d'état (Maghreb and Sahelian issues)
- Migration issues in the relations between the two shores of the Mediterranean- Political Islam, retreat, or mutation?
- Militaries and the power
- The consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war
- The Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 7 October 2023: its effects on governments and public opinion in North Africa
- The Maghreb in the arms trade
- Medical tourism
- The public governance of Covid-19: reflections on the economic, social and cultural impacts of the pandemic.
- Opposition and civil liberties / Self-censorship practices
- Cultural productions and artistic creation
- Gender and society: #Metoo six years on
Country-specific indicative themes
Algeria
- Reconfiguration of the executive
- Management of natural disasters (fires, floods)
- Hydrocarbon and/or fossil energies production (national, regional and international issues)
- (Ir)regular migration flows: what do they stand for?
- Revisiting the language issue in the light of the restriction/ban on French programmes
Libya
- Security, conflict, and violence in the Libyan society
- Outside actors
- Management of natural disasters (flooding)
- The reconfiguration of political representation, social mobilizations, and their modes of expression
- The nexus between justice and the political, the role of national and international courts, and the erosion of civil and political rights in Libya
Morocco
- Morocco under the Akhannouch government: what has been achieved?
- Managing the 2023 earthquake
- Agriculture and food security
- Relations with the European Union
- The left in Morocco after the 2021 elections
- Relations with Israel since the signing of the Abrahms agreements, internal and external challenges of the strategic partnership with Israel
- Tense relations with France- Education reform
- Reform of the Moudawwana
- The women’s rights movement
- The teaching of Tamazight
- The demands of organisations promoting and defending Amazigh culture and language
Mauritania
- Linguistic issues: debates and mobilizations for the officialization of Pulaar, Soninke and Wolof as national languages
- Land issues between continuity and ruptures: agribusiness; new land disputes; land grabbing; land as a factor of social exclusion; modern versus customary law in land management; etc…
- The logic of extractivism (mining and natural resources)
- The impact of the geopolitical transformations underway in the Sahel in Mauritania and north of the Sahara.
- New migrations from Mauritania to the USA
Tunisia
- Tunisia under Kais Saïed: which political regime in Tunisia?
- Kais Saïed's migration policy in the context of relations with the EU and European States
- The role of security devices since 25 July 2021
- Food security and shortages in food items
- Environmental crisis, drought and water management
- Recent trends in civil society
Submission guidelines
Proposals for articles in French or English (350 to 500 words), accompanied by bibliographical references and a short biography of the authors, should be sent via an online form by clicking on this link no later than 15 December 2023.
- By 30 January 2024 the editorial board will notify prospective authors of either focuses or long articles whether their abstract has been selected or not.
- The deadline for manuscripts’ submission is 15 May 2024.
- Contributions must be drafted by closely following the journal editorial standards, as specified at this link: https://journals.openedition.org/anneemaghreb/259
- Evaluations of both focuses and traditional articles will be returned to the authors during June 2024.
- Revised articles are to be returned by 31 August and will be published this the year.
- Long articles and focuses sent throughout the year should be sent to lannee.dumaghreb@gmail.com.
Friday, December 15, 2023
Maghreb, actualités, enjeux, débats
Eric Gobe
lannee [dot] dumaghreb [at] gmail [dot] com
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
« « L'Année du Maghreb », rubrique « Enjeux et débats », 2024 », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, https://calenda.org/1115379