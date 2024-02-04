Announcement

Argument

If it is accepted that violin making is defined as the craftsmanship of stringed and necked instruments still used today, we can call “archaeo-violin making” the craftsmanship of musical instruments of the past, the physical traces of which are too fragmentary to be able to work by reproduction, as is the case for instruments kept in collections. Archaeo-violin making sets itself the task of restoring disappeared instruments of which we only know through indirect documents such as archaeological remains and iconographic and textual sources. This is the case for instruments from the celtic period and Middle Ages, of which the very rare instruments preserved or discovered by archeology do not allow, due to their character either being too specific or very late, to claim exhaustive knowledge of an organology medieval and celtic period extended over ten centuries.

The process necessary for the restitution of these instruments takes on the trappings of archaeo-musicology. This presents itself as a particularly multidisciplinary field of study, addressing fields as diverse as archaeology, musicology, social and political history, the history of art and techniques, but also the history sensitivities and contemporary cultural values ​​to these instruments, at work in their genesis and in musical practices.

Thematic Focuses

Medieval instruments

Celts instruments

Reverse engineering of musical instruments

Proceedings

Proceedings will be published in the year following the colloquium.

The speaker undertakes to present his or her paper and then to provide an English paper for publication according to the specifications and dates provided later.

Participation condition

You can participate remotely (online) or on-site (see location).

In both cases, a special access online will be provided by EAA for networking and participation.Registration fees remain the same in both cases.

Submission guidelines

Contributions will be accepted as 15-minutes presentation (plus 5 minutes Q&A)

Colloquium language is only English in order to facilitate the publication of the proceedings.

The proposals must consist of:

a paper title

an abstract of fewer than 250 words (2,000 characters with spaces)

the name/s, email address/es and institution/s of author/s

It must be sent by email to recherche@arkeotopia.org

before 4 February 2024.

Paper confirmation: 15 February 2024

Participation fees

Please note that all Annual Meeting participants have to be current (2024) EAA Members and have to register (pay Annual Meeting registration fee) for the Annual Meeting. If you are not a current EAA Member, you need to choose from membership categories first, the conference fee is counted accordingly thereafter (you can pay both registration fee and membership fee in a single transaction).

For more information about EAA membership, please go to www.e-a-a.org. Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact EAA Secretariat at helpdesk@e-a-a.org.

Ukrainian colleagues are invited to attend the 30th EAA Annual Meeting free of charge (without paying the membership and registration fees). Please contact the EAA Secretariat at helpdesk@e-a-a.org to take advantage of the complimentary Annual Meeting attendance.

Colleagues from Russia and Belarus have the option of attending, but only in their capacity as individual (non-affiliated) EAA Members; please read the EAA statement.

EAA Membership fees

Membership Type - A / B Category (according to country of residence)

Full: 95 / 60 EUR

Student: 65 / 50 EUR (undergraduate, graduate and PhD students)

Retired: 70 / 50 EUR (incl. retirement for medical reasons)

Family: 120 / 70 EUR (two Full Individual Members who assert a relationship)

Life: 900 EURCorporate: 1600 / 700 EUR (institutions)

Annual Meeting registration fees

Fees before / after 11 April / after 11 July

Full (A country): 200 / 230 /260 EUR

Full (B country): 140 / 170 / 200 EUR

Student / Retired (A country): 140 / 170 / 200 EUR

Student / Retired (B country): 110 / 140 / 170 EUR

Registration and fees on the EAA Annual Meeting Registration Policy.

Once your paper is selected, you have until the 20 of April to send your EAA ID number and regristration proof to recherche@arkeotopia.org.

Organization Committee