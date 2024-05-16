HomeArt Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland

HomeArt Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland

Art Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland

*  *  *

Published on Monday, May 13, 2024

Abstract

Journée d’étude organisée par le centre de recherches en études irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES, Sorbonne Nouvelle) et l’équipe EMMA (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3), avec le soutien du GIS EIRE.

Announcement

Programme

  • 9h : Accueil et ouverture de la journée d’études par Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER (Université de la Sorbonne Nouvelle) et Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3)

Chair : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble-Alpes)

  • 9h30 : Hélène ALFARO-AMAYON (Université Gustave Eiffel), guest artists Anne CLEARY (cinéaste) and Dennis CONNOLLY (artiste vidéaste) : « The Eco Showboat »
  •  10h15 : Guest artist Eileen HUTTON (Burren College of Art) : « Mycelial Communities : A Soil Project Residency »

 

11h00-11h30 Coffee break

  • Chair :  Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)
  • 11h30 : Guest artist Christine MACKEY :  « MESOCOSM— floating medium worlds »
  • 12h00 : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble Alpes) : « The Flowers of Ms Fitton »

12h30-14h30 Lunch 

Chair: Carle BONAFOUS-MURAT (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle) & Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER(Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

  • 14h30 : Diane SCHUH (doctoral student, Université Paris 8) : « Composing with the living : Three research-creation projects in music »
  • 15h00: Guest artist & educator Cathy FITZGERALD: « Evolving Ecoliteracy for Creatives: The Hollywood Forest Story ecological art practice and Haumea Ecoversity » 

15h30-16h30 : Guest artist and Keynote Speaker Katie HOLTEN :  « LEARNING TO BE BETTER LOVERS : Forest Thinking to Reimagine the World »

16h30-17h00: Coffee break

17h00-18h00: ROUND TABLE with

Cathy Fitzgerald, Katie Holten, Christine Mackey, Eileen Hutton, Prof. Emeritus Peter Blaze Corcoran (Florida Gulf Coast University),

  • Diane Schuh (doctoral student, Université Paris 8),
  • Marion Naugrette-Fournier (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle),
  • Valérie Morisson (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)

18h30 Food & Drinks  

Places

  • Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle - 4 rue des Irlandais
    Paris, France (75005)

Event attendance modalities

Full on-site event


Date(s)

  • Thursday, May 16, 2024

Attached files

Keywords

  • Irlande, art visuel, environnement, activisme, communauté, environmental studies

Contact(s)

  • Marion Naugrette-Fournier
    courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr

Information source

  • Marion Naugrette-Fournier
    courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr

License

CC0-1.0 This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.

To cite this announcement

« Art Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland », Study days, Calenda, Published on Monday, May 13, 2024, https://doi.org/10.58079/11nug

Archive this announcement

  • Google Agenda
  • iCal
Search OpenEdition Search

You will be redirected to OpenEdition Search