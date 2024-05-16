Art Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland

HomeArt Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland
Study daysEurope
Published on Monday, May 13, 2024
Abstract
Journée d’étude organisée par le centre de recherches en études irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES, Sorbonne Nouvelle) et l’équipe EMMA (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3), avec le soutien du GIS EIRE.
Announcement
Programme
- 9h : Accueil et ouverture de la journée d’études par Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER (Université de la Sorbonne Nouvelle) et Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3)
Chair : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble-Alpes)
- 9h30 : Hélène ALFARO-AMAYON (Université Gustave Eiffel), guest artists Anne CLEARY (cinéaste) and Dennis CONNOLLY (artiste vidéaste) : « The Eco Showboat »
- 10h15 : Guest artist Eileen HUTTON (Burren College of Art) : « Mycelial Communities : A Soil Project Residency »
11h00-11h30 Coffee break
- Chair : Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)
- 11h30 : Guest artist Christine MACKEY : « MESOCOSM— floating medium worlds »
- 12h00 : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble Alpes) : « The Flowers of Ms Fitton »
12h30-14h30 Lunch
Chair: Carle BONAFOUS-MURAT (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle) & Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER(Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)
- 14h30 : Diane SCHUH (doctoral student, Université Paris 8) : « Composing with the living : Three research-creation projects in music »
- 15h00: Guest artist & educator Cathy FITZGERALD: « Evolving Ecoliteracy for Creatives: The Hollywood Forest Story ecological art practice and Haumea Ecoversity »
15h30-16h30 : Guest artist and Keynote Speaker Katie HOLTEN : « LEARNING TO BE BETTER LOVERS : Forest Thinking to Reimagine the World »
16h30-17h00: Coffee break
17h00-18h00: ROUND TABLE with
Cathy Fitzgerald, Katie Holten, Christine Mackey, Eileen Hutton, Prof. Emeritus Peter Blaze Corcoran (Florida Gulf Coast University),
- Diane Schuh (doctoral student, Université Paris 8),
- Marion Naugrette-Fournier (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle),
- Valérie Morisson (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)
18h30 Food & Drinks
Subjects
- Europe (Main category)
- Society > Ethnology, anthropology > Cultural anthropology
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Periods > Modern > Twenty-first century
- Mind and language > Representation > Visual studies
- Zones and regions > Europe > British and Irish Isles
- Society > Sociology > Sociology of culture
- Society > Geography > Nature, landscape and environment
Places
- Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle - 4 rue des Irlandais
Paris, France (75005)
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Thursday, May 16, 2024
Attached files
Keywords
- Irlande, art visuel, environnement, activisme, communauté, environmental studies
Contact(s)
- Marion Naugrette-Fournier
courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr
Information source
- Marion Naugrette-Fournier
courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Art Activism and Ecoart Communities in Ireland », Study days, Calenda, Published on Monday, May 13, 2024, https://doi.org/10.58079/11nug