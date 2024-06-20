Announcement

Argument

Women played an important role in the history of decorative arts and design. Recent exhibitions (Here We Are! Women in Design 1900 – Today at the Vitra Museum in 2021 and Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in 2023) displayed an overall approach of the question. But in such countries as France, what is the state of the issues and how is the contribution of women to be placed in this general context? The role of women in design and the decorative arts in France is essential but it is best known through brilliant individuals, particularly in fashion (Elsa Schiaparelli, Coco Chanel, Jeanne Lanvin...) and textiles (Hélène Henry, Sonia Delaunay...), and to a lesser extent in interior decoration and furniture (Eileen Gray, Charlotte Perriand). Beyond their signatures and personal trajectories, it remains difficult to understand the role they played in French design in the 20th century and the mechanisms that allowed them to reaffirm their input and develop their careers. If the representation of women in fashion design is significant and apparently less important in decoration, do such discrepancies reflect accurate levels of feminization which would be different depending on the professions? Thus, because there were few women as decorators in the 19th century would explain why the profession was less feminized in the 20th century while couture traditionally employed more women. It would then simply be a form of social reproduction. However, if we take a closer look at the question one would observe, for example, that decoration workshops in the department stores in France during the interwar period employed a large number of women, just as historically the painting workshop of the Sevres porcelain manufacture. Other explanations, which are perhaps linked to parameters of historical sociology or even the evolution of design education, still need to be clarified. This conference aims to discuss and to provide a state of research on the question but also to shed light on an aspect of artistic creation. It aims to give an overview of the evolution and role of women in the decorative arts and design in France since the mid-19th century in order to complete a current knowledge related to an ongoing field of research in the history of art and creative industries. In this purpose, we would also propose to cross-analyze the problematic at an international level, particularly in Europe, in order to better address and deepen the issue.

Organisation

International conference organized by Dr. Delphine Girard, historian of Design and Decorative Arts and Prof. Stéphane Laurent, University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Programme

9h Accueil des participants.

9h15 Introduction générale par Stéphane Laurent et Delphine Girard.

9h30 Lylian Étienne , « Un acte manqué ? L’inclusion des femmes dans l’École de Nancy. 1886-1914 ».

11h Pause.

11h15 Aurélie Arena , « Les femmes dans la création d’objets en verre en France, de l’Art nouveau à l’Art déco ».

12h15 Pause déjeuner.

14h Marie-Maxime de Andrade , « Paris à Montréal : le travail créatif de Jeannette Meunier et Natacha Carlu, 1928-1931 ».

15h30 Pause.

15h45 Piotr Fortuna , « Les designers polonaises Maria Chomentowska et Teresa Kruszewska et leur contribution au développement du design fonctionnel pour les enfants. »

17h45 Clôture du colloque.