June 24-27th, 2025, Strasbourg (France)

Twenty years ago, the first two summaries in French and English of discourses on animals in Islamicate societies were published: L'Animal en islam (Les Indes savantes, 2005) by Mohammed Hocine Benkheira, Catherine Mayeur-Jaouen and Jacqueline Sublet, and Animals in Islamic Tradition and Muslim Cultures (Oneworld, 2006) by Richard C. Foltz. The two approaches were diametrically opposed. The first was descriptive, while the second, firmly rooted in the emerging academic field of animal studies, took a reformist approach, aiming to bring about a change in Muslim attitudes towards animals. Admittedly, German-language works, such as Herbert Eisenstein's introduction to Arabic writings on animals (Einführung in die arabische Zoographie, Reimer, 1991), had already paved the way. However, it was the two works mentioned above that sparked a new interest in the subject, probably because they combined the study of classical texts with an anthropological approach, thus promoting a link between classical and contemporary Islam.

Since then, interest in animals in Islam has continued to grow. The work of Sarra Tlili, in particular her synthesis of Qur'anic exegesis (Animals in the Qur'an, CUP, 2012), has continued Foltz's reformist approach. French-language Islamic studies that have taken up the subject either adopt a descriptive approach, as exemplified by the work of Pierre Lory (La dignité de l'homme face aux anges, aux animaux et aux djinns, Albin Michel, 2018), or a more assertive one, as seen in the collective work led by Omero Marongiu-Perria in collaboration with the “Droits des animaux” association (L'Islam et les animaux, Atlande, 2021). However, the subject is far from exhausted and many questions remain unanswered. It now seems appropriate to focus on an analysis of the relationship between law and society, which makes it possible to take into account a diversity of views on animals. There are as many viewpoints as there are versions of fiqh, and as many viewpoints as there are Muslim societies.

The questions are as follows. Is the concept of animal self-evident in the study of Islam? If there is such a concept, what are the criteria by which the fuqahāʾ define it? From there, what is the status of animals in Muslim law? Do the criteria of the fuqahāʾ clash with those favored by different sections of society? Does the status of animals affect the treatment they receive? Is there a discrepancy between the legal canon and popular understanding? Are there differences in the treatment of different species? To answer these questions, we can use case studies on issues that are usually discussed: ritual slaughter, but also the treatment of stray animals, their possible euthanasia, the purity and impurity of certain species, hunting, and the status of pets. This issue calls for a transdisciplinary dialogue at the intersection of Islamic studies, anthropology, social history and legal history. Contributions may focus on any area governed by Muslim institutions, from the Maghreb to Southeast Asia, in the pre-modern and/or contemporary period. It is also possible to deal with social groups that do not live in areas governed by Muslim institutions, but who are personally obliged to follow the rules of fiqh. All papers will pay particular attention to the confrontation of social practices with the version of Muslim law that is relevant to the communities concerned.