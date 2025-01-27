Announcement

Presentation

The Lessons of Rome aim to propose a space for reflection for anyone who grasps Italy as an architectural, urban, and landscape research laboratory. Defining Italy as a laboratory involves analyzing contexts of urban policies but also as design experiences, theories, practices, legacies, mutations, and prospects. It means building knowledge and culture, learning and developing tools to conceive the present and to enrich contemporary practices.

The Lessons of Rome provide the opportunity to be kept up to date on current and upcoming research, to share existing and generate new knowledge and dialogues with Italy. Professionals, students, Phd candidates, researchers, and people from various academic disciplines, schools, and nationalities are welcome.

Submission procedures

Researchers wishing to contribute to this day are invited to send their proposal, including a title, an abstract (about 200 words) and a short biography, before January 27, 2025 to rome@lyon.archi.fr The official language of the day is French, but proposals and papers may also be submitted in English.

Scientific direction

Benjamin Chavardès, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Scientific committee

Nicolas Capillon, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Julie Cattant, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Benjamin Chavardès, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Lorenzo Ciccarelli, Università degli studi di Firenze

Philippe Dufieux, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Federico Ferrari, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Paris-Malaquais

Audrey Jeanroy, Université de Tours

Manuel Lopez Segura, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University

Alessandro Panzeri, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon

Davide Spina, The University of Hong Kong

Information

Venue: Lyon Museum of Fine Arts

Dates: 14 March 2025

Languages accepted: French and English

Contacts rome@lyon.archi.fr

Partners