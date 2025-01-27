Call for papersUrban studies
The Lessons of Rome
Les leçons de Rome
Huitième édition
Published on Monday, January 06, 2025
Abstract
Les Leçons de Rome propose un espace de réflexion et de débat pour quiconque appréhende l’Italie comme laboratoire de recherche architecturale, urbaine et paysagère. Définir l’Italie comme laboratoire suppose d’analyser les contextes de fabrication des politiques urbaines aussi bien que les expériences de projet, les théories comme les pratiques, les héritages et les mutations tout autant que les orientations et les prospectives. En quelques mots, construire un savoir et une culture, mais encore tirer des enseignements et développer des outils opératoires pour appréhender le présent et enrichir les pratiques contemporaines.
Announcement
Presentation
The Lessons of Rome aim to propose a space for reflection for anyone who grasps Italy as an architectural, urban, and landscape research laboratory. Defining Italy as a laboratory involves analyzing contexts of urban policies but also as design experiences, theories, practices, legacies, mutations, and prospects. It means building knowledge and culture, learning and developing tools to conceive the present and to enrich contemporary practices.
The Lessons of Rome provide the opportunity to be kept up to date on current and upcoming research, to share existing and generate new knowledge and dialogues with Italy. Professionals, students, Phd candidates, researchers, and people from various academic disciplines, schools, and nationalities are welcome.
Submission procedures
Researchers wishing to contribute to this day are invited to send their proposal, including a title, an abstract (about 200 words) and a short biography, before January 27, 2025 to rome@lyon.archi.fr The official language of the day is French, but proposals and papers may also be submitted in English.
Scientific direction
Benjamin Chavardès, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
Scientific committee
- Nicolas Capillon, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Julie Cattant, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Benjamin Chavardès, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Lorenzo Ciccarelli, Università degli studi di Firenze
- Philippe Dufieux, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Federico Ferrari, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Paris-Malaquais
- Audrey Jeanroy, Université de Tours
- Manuel Lopez Segura, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University
- Alessandro Panzeri, École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Lyon
- Davide Spina, The University of Hong Kong
Information
Venue: Lyon Museum of Fine Arts
Dates: 14 March 2025
Languages accepted: French and English
Contacts rome@lyon.archi.fr
Partners
- École nationale supérieure d'architecture de Lyon
- EVS-LAURe
- Institut Culturel Italien
Contact(s)
- Benjamin Chavardès
courriel : rome [at] lyon [dot] archi [dot] fr
