Fredric Jameson, French

1 Qualifé comme tel – « over five decades, Fredric Jameson has been the leading Marxist literary and cultural critic in the United States, if not the world » – avant sa mort par Robert T. Tally Jr, dans « How Fredric Jameson Remade Literary Criticism », Jacobin, 9 mars 2024, < https://jacobin.com/2024/09/fredric-jameson-marxism-literature-theory >.

The greatest American theorist of literature and culture, Fredric Jameson, died on 22 September 2024. Many paid homage to this author of more than thirty books and dozens of articles on literature, psychoanalysis, philosophy, cinema… to name but a few of his research interests. The purpose of this conference will be to mark the anniversary of Jameson’s death and to focus specifically on his relations to French philosophy, to French literature, and to French intellectual culture.

Jameson and French thought

Jameson’s first book was on Sartre (1961), and his last, The Years of Theory (2024), was on French thought from 1945 to the present. Always a member of French or comparative literature, rather than English or Philosophy, departments, he remained throughout profoundly attached to his pantheon of French thinkers: Sartre, Merleau-Ponty, Beauvoir, Fanon, Saussure, Lévi-Strauss, Barthes, Lacan, Althusser, Derrida, Deleuze, Baudrillard, among others; not to mention French thinkers who have been unjustly forgotten (such as Georges Auclair), or who have enjoyed a wide reception in the United States but not in the French-speaking world (Paul de Man), or even thinkers who are famous in France but not normally included in the ‘French theory’ corpus (such as Bourdieu). There is, in other words, a reciprocal relation: if, on the one hand, Jameson was indebted to these French authors, on the other hand he played an outstanding role in the popularization, beyond geographic and disciplinary boundaries, of several generations of French intellectuals. Contributions would be welcome on questions including but not limited to:

What did Jameson’s contribution to ‘theory’ consist in? What distinguishes his reading among the broader reception of French thought in American academia?

How does Jameson apply the lessons he learns from ‘theory’ in his readings of literature and culture more generally?

How does Jameson reconcile his interest in deconstruction and semiotics, on the one hand, with his commitment to Marxism, on the other?

Jameson and nineteenth-century France

This conference will also turn to Jameson as a thinker of the age of capital, and specifically of nineteenth-century France as the crucible of political and cultural modernity. Capitalism owes its emergence not only to an economic revolution, but also to a bourgeois cultural revolution which redefined subjectivity and sensibility, both at collective and individual scales. The history of the bourgeois individual emerges in three dimensions in Jameson’s double perspective: on the one hand, as ideology, bourgeois individualism appears as a ‘virtual construction’, related to the material interests of a particular class. On the other hand, as this category (the individual) becomes hegemonic, so it acquires an objective existence as part of the superstructure, whose functioning and effects must be analyzed by the contemporary theorist. We would like to invite contributors to dwell on this less discussed, but nevertheless decisive, aspect of Jameson’s work: what is it about nineteenth-century French culture which enables it to undergo such a profound and epoch-defining revolution? We would specifically like to invite debate around the following questions:

What role did the transition from romance to the novel form play in the constitution of nineteenth-century modernity?

What method did Jameson advocate for reading nineteenth-century fiction in the light of the French Revolution and the hegemony of the bourgeoisie, and how should we situate a Jamesonian reading relative to other Marxist approaches?

Balzac and Flaubert are often considered to be witnesses of and actors in their epoch: but in what sense? Papers on the specificity of Jameson’s approach to realism will be welcome.

More broadly, it would also be interesting to consider if and how Jameson inherits Auerbach’s more philological approach to French literature, from the Chanson de Roland to Germinie Lacerteux.

Exchanges of ideas between France and the USA

It has been regretted that ‘unfortunately, to this day, Jameson still has not really penetrated the French intellectual world’. This observation invites at least two lines of inquiry. The first concerns the social conditions of the international circulation of ideas, or, conversely, of the obstruction of this circulation. What have been the obstacles to Jameson’s reception in France? The centrality to his thought of the concept of ‘postmodernism’, a concept only partially relevant to French intellectual life? Jameson’s allegiance to that ideological ‘fossil’, Marxism? His non-moralizing approach to cinema? The difficulty of placing him neatly in a disciplinary pigeon-hole (neither ‘philosopher’ or ‘literary critic’ being entirely suitable)? The challenge of translating him into French? The notorious provincialism of French intellectual life?

A second line of enquiry concerns less the obstacles to his reception than the series of ‘social operations’ which are always part of transfers from one national culture to another. All the ‘operations’ identified by Bourdieu would be of interest, from selection (which Jameson texts were translated and published, and by whom?) to labelling (one thinks, for instance, of the ‘pragmatic’ interpretation put forward by Olivier Quintyn in his afterword to L’Inconscient politique). Papers could discuss some of the following questions:

How can the conditions of impossibility of Jameson’s French reception be analyzed?

Why was it impossible to publish Jameson in France in the 1980s? Was it because France was closed to international intellectual debates ? Or because of a spike in anti-Marxist sentiment?

What role have small independent publishers in the social sciences and humanities played in France? What is at stake when it comes to translating a major foreign thinker, such as Jameson?

Conversely, what translations of French thought were to be found in journals such as Social Text? How did Jameson succeed in positioning himself as an interlocutor for French though on the other side of the Atlantic ?

Submissions guidelines

Abstracts of up to 300 words can be sent to alice.de-charentenay@univ-paris1.fr, mathilde.roussigne@uliege.be, edward.lee-six@univ-paris1.fr.

before 1 June 2025.



Fredric Jameson, Sartre: The Origins of a Style (New York: Columbia University Press, 1984), first edition New Haven: Yale University Press, 1961.

The Years of Theory: Postwar French Thought to the Present (London and New York: Verso, 2024).

See Gisèle Sapiro, « Les raisons de traduire » in Sapiro, ed., Traduire la littérature et les sciences humaines: Conditions et obstacles (Paris: Ministère de la Culture - DEPS, 2012), p. 15.

See Nicolas Vieillescazes, ‘Le cas Jameson ou le retour du refoulé’, preface to Fredric Jameson, La Totalité comme complot (Paris: Prairies ordinaires, 2007), p. 8, François Cusset, La décennie, le grand cauchemar des années 1980 (Paris : La Découverte, 2008) and French Theory. Foucault, Derrida, Deleuze & Cie et les mutations de la vie intellectuelle aux États-Unis (Paris : La Découverte, 2003).

See Nicolas Vieillescazes, ‘Fredric Jameson, mode d’emploi’, Contretemps, 24 May 2012, <https://www.contretemps.eu/fredric-jameson-mode-demploi-0/>. See also Henry-Claude Cousseau’s preface to Fredric Jameson, Le Postmodernisme ou la logique culturelle du capitalisme tardif, trans. Florence Nevoltry, (Paris: École nationale supérieure des beaux-arts éditions, 2007).

Pierre Bourdieu, ‘Les conditions sociales de la circulation internationale des idées’, Actes de la recherche en sciences sociales, 145.5 (2002), p. 4.

Sebastian Budgen and Stathis Kouvélakis, ‘La fabrique de la théorie. Retour sur les années 1997-2017’, Contretemps, 30 January 2018, <https://www.contretemps.eu/fabrique-theorie-budgen-kouvelakis/>.

Sophie Noël, ‘L’engagement par la traduction. Le rôle des petits éditeurs indépendants dans l'importation des ouvrages de sciences humaines’, in Sapiro, ed., Traduire la littérature et les sciences humaines.

See François Cusset, French Theory. Foucault, Derrida, Deleuze & Cie et les mutations de la vie intellectuelle aux États-Unis (Paris : La Découverte, 2003).