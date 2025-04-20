Announcement

SUMMER SCHOOL SPAZIDENTITÀ

Capitals of Italy: Spaces and “identities” from the Sister republics to fascism

July 21-25, 2025, Rome

Organisers

The École française de Rome, in collaboration with the Bibliotheca Hertziana - Max Planck Institute for Art History, the CRHEC (Centre de recherche en histoire européenne comparée, Université Paris-Est Créteil), the University of Lucerne, the Fondazione Gilardi, Montagnola.

About the Summer School

This Summer School is part of the project Spazidentità: Spazialità materiale e immateriale dell'italianità dalla Repubblica Cisalpina al Fascismo: Territori, città, architetture, musei, supported by the École Française de Rome. The project examines the relationship between spatial dimensions and the construction of an Italian sense of belonging.

Focusing on capital cities, this Summer School will explore how space - both experienced and shaped - contributed to the creation and reinvention of an Italian identity from the nineteenth century to Fascism. Bringing together historians, art historians, architectural historians, museum scholars, legal historians, and historians of political thought, this Summer School is inherently interdisciplinary.

Structure of the Summer School

The Summer School is organized into three main sections:

thematic, theoretical, and methodological presentations by guest specialists

in situ presentations in Rome, examining case studies on the relationship between space and identity

presentations by doctoral and post-doctoral students on their research or places relevant to the theme. Urban sites, monuments, museums, private collections, and exhibitions will be analysed both in terms of their materiality and the discourses surrounding them.

Themes and Topics

Turin, Milan, Venice, Florence, Naples, Parma, Modena, Palermo, and, of course, Rome, are of interest as dynastic capitals, Old Regime capitals, and religious capitals. Many of these cities experienced changes in status between 1796 and 1861, becoming capitals of Sister Republics, administrative centres under Napoleonic rule, and eventually capitals of the newly unified Italy. What impact did these transformations have on urban spaces? How did they shape or redefine a sense of belonging? Special attention will be paid to museums, collections, and memorial sites in Restoration capitals.

We will also examine capital cities during periods of revolution and transformation, including the republican revolutions in Milan, Rome, and Naples; the Springtime of the Peoples (1848-1849) revolutions in Milan, Venice, Naples, Palermo, and Rome; the transition of Florence and then Rome to the status of capital of the Kingdom of Italy; and the March on Rome in 1922 and its impact on the spatial organization of the city. How were revolutionary spaces created? How were these spaces meant to project a new political identity, and how were they received by the people?

With the unification of Italy, Rome became the capital in 1871 but, before that, both Turin and Florence had served as the nation’s capital. This led to profound transformations in urban space and triggered conflicts over national belonging. Milan positioned itself as the ‘moral capital’, while Turin became known as the ‘productive capital’, standing in contrast to the administrative role of Rome. Unity also brought demographic changes, with new populations arriving in the capital. This raises important questions about the place of ‘foreigners - Piedmontese, southerners, tourists, pilgrims, and travellers - in Rome after 1871.

Under Fascism, urban spaces became tools for ideological projection. The regime sought to reshape cities in ways that reinforced its imperial ambitions. How was Rome’s imperial model applied to other Italian cities? How did Fascism attempt to forge new political and territorial identities? What role did colonial ambitions play in reshaping urban landscapes?

Within this framework, we will explore key sites in Rome, including the Quirinal Palace, the Victor Emmanuel II Monument, the EUR district, and the Ministry of Corporations. These locations will serve as case studies for understanding how space was used to communicate and consolidate power.

Doctoral and post-doctoral researchers in history, art history, architecture, museology, law, and political thought are encouraged to apply.

Keynote Speakers & Site Visits

Keynote speakers will provide insights on major topics. Mia Fuller (University of California, Berkeley), Catherine Brice (UPEC) have accepted. Some sessions will take place in Rome, at sites such as:

The Quirinal Palace

The Victor Emmanuel II Monument

EUR (Esposizione Universale Roma)

The Ministry of Corporations

The Chamber of Deputies

Doctoral and postdoctoral participants can present their research either in seminar format or on-site in Rome. Discussions and exchanges will be a core part of the program.

Who Can Apply?

The summer school is open to PhD students and postdoctoral researchers in:

History

Art history

Architectural history

Museology

Legal history

Political thought

Applicants should be interested in interdisciplinary approaches and exploring questions such as:

The Summer School invites participants to reflect on the following questions:

How do institutions shape spaces to influence identity?

What tools and theories do they employ?

What makes capital cities unique in national narratives?

How do individuals contest, appropriate, or transform official spatial narratives?

How are class, gender, regional, and national identities expressed in capital cities?

While the primary focus is on Italian capitals, we welcome case studies from foreign capital cities that align with these themes.

Application Process

The Scientific Committee will select 10 participants.

Required Documents:

Curriculum Vitae

Motivation Letter (max. 1,500 words, ~10,000 characters including spaces): Explain how the summer school benefits your research, propose a case study and if so, would you present it in situ in Rome or in class.

Language proficiency in Italian and English

Recommendation Letter: PhD students: from their dissertation supervisor. | Postdocs: from a senior scholar.

Deadline for submission: April 30, 2025 (by midnight).

Notification of acceptance: May 15, 2025.

Final program sent in June.

Application portal:

Submit applications via the École française de Rome website.

Practical Information

No registration fee.

Accommodation provided at the École française de Rome (July 20-24).

Lunches and two dinners included (kitchen available for participants).

Travel expenses not covered (participants should seek funding from their institutions, but exceptional financial aid may be available).

Contact Information & Application Submission

For inquiries:

Scientific Committee