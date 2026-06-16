Ceremonial Discourse as Living Heritage

Announcement

À la lumière de ces constats et lors de ce colloque nous nous attachons à réfléchir sur le discours de cérémonie, sa double dimension de performance orale et de trace scripturale ou iconique et sa participation à la consolidation d’un patrimoine et d’une identité plurielle. Plus spécifiquement, il s'agira d’interroger l’organisation du plurilinguisme dans le discours de cérémonie, la manière de traduire le rite pour en faire un objet de mémoire ou d'esthétique dans les textes et les processus d’enseignement de ces discours de cérémonie, à forte charge affective et symbolique dans le système éducatif algérien. Nous cherchons dans ce colloque à créer un espace de dialogue entre linguistes, littéraires, sémioticiens, et didacticiens sur un objet d'étude nouveau afin de mettre la lumière sur le discours de cérémonie, l'identité et la mémoire collective algérienne et de réfléchir à de nouvelles stratégies d'enseignement des faits de culture et de mémoire dans l'enseignement des langues.

Les discours et les formules de cérémonie sont ainsi transcrits de l’oral à l’écrit pour des modes de communication variés. Ces transcriptions construisent un témoignage matériel qui circule à travers les années. Le discours de cérémonie dans un cadre politique est un discours prononcé lors d’événements officiels « Chers compatriotes, je suis heureux de saisir l'occasion qui m'est offerte aujourd'hui pour apporter certains éclaircissements, à l'important problème dont nous aurons à débattre au cours de cette conférence des cadres nationaux intéressés au premier chef par la Révolution agraire » (Président Boumediene Houari, 1970). Bien que le discours en général vise à accomplir plusieurs visées illocutoires, il est désormais plus concis qu’auparavant, tout en maintenant une rapidité constante. Le discours journalistique, sous sa forme du reportage, reproduit les événements cérémoniels « Un deuxième moment discursif se distingue dans cette volonté de seulement relayer, transmettre les faits : la narration des cérémonies elles-mêmes » (Boursier et al. 2020). Le discours officiel/ archivistique tels que les correspondances ministérielles ou administratives explique dans sa dimension pragmatique et énonciative pourquoi et comment célébrer la cérémonie. Le discours publicitaire et les affiches iconiques, participent à la sauvegarde de la traçabilité d’un rituel officiel et social et marquent ainsi les dynamiques dans les pratiques sociolinguistiques cérémonielles. Le discours littéraire algérien ne se contente pas de mimer le réel; il s'érige comme un laboratoire de reconfiguration identitaire où le texte devient le lieu d'une célébration quasi rituelle de la mémoire collective. En investissant le champ du discours cérémoniel, l'écrivain transforme l'acte narratif en un patrimoine vivant, capable de faire dialoguer les voix ancestrales avec les urgences du présent. Cette architecture textuelle repose sur la désignation d’un personnage « dont le choix n’est nullement fortuit, mais il semble répondre parfaitement aux enjeux épistémologiques et sociohistoriques qui traversent le roman » (Bouazza, 2024). Ce patrimoine hérité et cette identité algérienne sont transmis ainsi d’une génération à l’autre à travers l’enseignement. Le discours didactique, ainsi que les supports pédagogiques associés aux cérémonies nationales, religieuses et sociales constituent des outils particulièrement attractifs et efficaces pour les apprenants. Ils facilitent la compréhension et la mémorisation des concepts parce qu’ils racontent un évènement observé et une expérience vécue.

Le discours de cérémonie appelle une analyse diachronique du patrimoine vivant qui résiste face aux changements modernes et à l’identité plurielle qui façonne la société algérienne. Cet objet est ainsi au cœur d'une tension féconde : d’une part, la fixité du rite et son pouvoir de réunir un groupe social. D’autre part, les transformations et la mobilité de la langue et les dynamiques de l’identité algérienne : toutes les occasions obéissent aux normes et aux conventions rituelles sociales propres à chaque communauté. Ce discours festif est exprimé par les salutations, les vœux, les expressions de félicitations, les chants populaires, et les déclarations rituelles. L’exemple « je vous déclare mari et femme » (Austin, 1991) dans le contexte d’une cérémonie de mariage, prononcé par une personne ayant l’autorité légale ou religieuse pour le faire est considéré comme un acte performatif réalisé par sa présence orale et écrite dans le discours. En revanche, le discours de cérémonie reflète non seulement les changements internes à la langue elle-même comme étant un système vivant mais aussi les influences externes sur l’identité provenant de la culture occidentale et de la technologie. Il constitue le reflet des mutations sociolinguistiques, économiques et politiques contemporaines.

Tout d’abord, si le discours de cérémonie instaure le cadre institutionnel et social de l’événement, le discours de célébration en devient la manifestation vive, dédiée à l’exaltation de l’agrément et à la valorisation du plaisir esthétique. En plus, lors de la cérémonie, l’orateur exprime ses sentiments personnels et vise à susciter des émotions profondes chez l’auditoire. Ce discours émotionnel est interconnecté avec le discours de cérémonie, les deux ensembles participent à rendre l’événement mémorable et significatif pour tous les participants. Aussi, dans une cérémonie sacrée, le discours religieux vise à transmettre des émotions fortes, des valeurs et des croyances au sein d’un cadre spirituel. Il est étroitement lié au discours de cérémonie par sa fonction de rassemblement social. Ce discours cérémoniel englobe également le discours solennel, un type spécifique de discours de cérémonie, qui se caractérise par un langage formel propre aux occasions officielles, comme les discours politiques, et les discours de commémoration « une multitude d’événements hétérogènes, inscrits dans des lieux, sociaux et géographiques, spécifiques. Ainsi, le même terme recoupe des pratiques aussi diversifiées qu’une reconstitution historique et qu’un discours du Président de la République, qu’une « grande collecte » ou qu’un colloque universitaire » (Antichan et al. 2016). Il se propage par le biais linguistique oral ou écrit en se démarquant par une pratique discursive singulière. Il est diffusé ainsi par la voie du discours numérique : les commentaires, les réactions et les partages des internautes ajoutent une dimension d’interactivité qui transforme la représentation et l’impact du discours, tout en préservant sa nature cérémonielle. Enfin, ce discours hybride mobilise de nombreux types de discours, tels que le narratif, le descriptif, l’informatif, l’exhortatif, l’argumentatif, le persuasif, le poétique, le témoignage et l’humoristique. Il construit une représentation particulière de l’Algérie, un pays riche par son plurilinguisme et par ses coutumes traditionnelles, et glorifie encore son image sur le plan universel « Les paradigmes identificatoires comme la langue, la religion, l’histoire, la culture, les traditions et les coutumes sont des liens symboliques permettant de créer d’une part, un socle commun dans une société donnée, et d’autre part d’assurer des distinctions anthropologiques » (Sahraoui & Lalaoui-Chiali, 2021)

Ahmed DRAIA University of Adrar, LDP Laboratory / Language, Discourse, and Multilingualism, Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Chairs

Conference Chair: Dr. Fatiha BENAOUF

Co-chair: Dr. Abdelli KANDSI

Argument

A ceremonial speech refers to a speech delivered or transcribed during significant events. It encompasses all linguistic and social practices associated with festive occasions, with the aim of preserving national heritage and strengthening a diverse identity. In Algeria, public holidays are based on national or religious dates. They are meant to remember a historical event or celebrate a religious one. Each year, an official program is established in advance, and illustrative posters are designed to ensure a broad awareness campaign. Alongside national or religious ceremonies, social ceremonies such as inaugurations, academic achievements, athletic accomplishments, weddings, births, birthdays, and funerals are diverse in a vast country like Algeria.

While the ceremonial speech establishes the institutional and social framework of the event, the celebratory speech becomes its vibrant expression, dedicated to celebrating joy and highlighting aesthetic pleasure. Furthermore, during the ceremony, the speaker expresses their personal feelings and aims to evoke deep emotions in the audience. This emotional speech is interconnected with the ceremonial speech; together, they help make the event memorable and meaningful for all participants. In a sacred ceremony, the religious speech aims to convey strong emotions, values, and beliefs within a spiritual framework. It is closely linked to ceremonial speech through its function of social gathering. This ceremonial speech also encompasses solemn speech, a specific type of ceremonial speech characterized by formal language appropriate to official occasions, such as political speeches and commemorative addresses—“a multitude of heterogeneous events, situated within specific social and geographical contexts.” Thus, the same term encompasses practices as diverse as a historical reenactment and a speech by the President of the Republic, a “major fundraiser,” or an academic symposium” (Antichan et al. 2016). It spreads through spoken or written language, distinguished by a unique discursive practice. It is thus disseminated through digital discourse: comments, reactions, and shares by internet users adding a dimension of interactivity that transforms the discourse’s representation and impact, while preserving its ceremonial nature. Finally, this hybrid discourse draws upon numerous types of discourse, such as narrative, descriptive, informative, exhortative, argumentative, persuasive, poetic, testimonial, and humorous. It constructs a distinct representation of Algeria, a country rich in its multilingualism and traditional customs, and further glorifies its image on a universal level “Identity paradigms such as language, religion, history, culture, traditions, and customs are symbolic bonds that serve, on the one hand, to create a common foundation within a given society, and on the other hand, to ensure anthropological distinctions” (Sahraoui & Lalaoui-Chiali, 2021)

Ceremonial discourse calls for a diachronic analysis of the living heritage that endures in the face of modern changes and the pluralistic identity that shapes Algerian society. This subject is thus at the heart of a fruitful tension: on the one hand, the fixed nature of the ritual and its power to unite a social group. On the other hand, the transformations and fluidity of language and the dynamics of Algerian identity: all occasions adhere to the social norms and ritual conventions specific to each community. This celebratory discourse is expressed through greetings, well-wishes, expressions of congratulations, folk songs, and ritual declarations. The example “I now pronounce you husband and wife” (Austin, 1991) in the context of a wedding ceremony, uttered by a person with the legal or religious authority to do so, is considered a performative act realized through its oral and written presence in discourse. Conversely, ceremonial discourse reflects not only internal changes within language itself as a living system but also external influences on identity stemming from Western culture and technology. It serves as a reflection of contemporary sociolinguistic, economic, and political shifts.

Speeches and ceremonial formulas are thus transcribed from spoken to written form for various modes of communication. These transcriptions serve as a tangible record that endures over the years. A ceremonial speech in a political context is a speech delivered at official events “Dear compatriots, I am pleased to take this opportunity today to shed some light on the important issue we will be discussing during this conference of national leaders primarily concerned with the Agrarian Revolution ” (President Houari Boumediene, 1970). Although the speech generally aims to achieve several illocutionary goals, it is now more concise than before, while maintaining a steady pace. Journalistic discourse, in the form of reporting, reproduces ceremonial events: “A second discursive moment stands out in this desire to merely relay and convey the facts: the narration of the ceremonies themselves” (Boursier et al. 2020). Official and archival discourse—such as ministerial or administrative correspondence—explains, in its pragmatic and enunciative dimensions, why and how the ceremony is to be celebrated. Advertising discourse and iconic posters help preserve the traceability of an official and social ritual, thereby highlighting the dynamics at play in ceremonial sociolinguistic practices. Algerian literary discourse does not merely mimic reality; it establishes itself as a laboratory for the reconfiguration of identity, where the text becomes the site of a quasi-ritual celebration of collective memory. By engaging with the realm of ceremonial discourse, the writer transforms the narrative act into a living heritage, capable of creating a dialogue between ancestral voices and the urgent concerns of the present. This textual architecture rests on the designation of a character “whose choice is by no means fortuitous, but seems to respond perfectly to the epistemological and socio-historical issue that run through the novel” (Bouazza, 2024). This inherited heritage and Algerian identity are thus transmitted from one generation to the next through education. Didactic discourse, along with educational materials associated with national, religious, and social ceremonies, constitute particularly engaging and effective tools for learners. They make it easier to understand and remember concepts because they describe an observed event and a personal experience.

In light of these observations and during this conference, we aim to reflect on ceremonial discourse, its dual nature as both an oral performance and a written or visual record, and its role in consolidating a pluralistic heritage and identity. More specifically, we will examine the organization of multilingualism in ceremonial discourse, the ways in which ritual is translated to become an object of memory or aesthetics in the texts and teaching processes of these ceremonial discourses—which carry strong emotional and symbolic weight within the Algerian educational system. Through this conference, we aim to create a space for dialogue among linguists, literary scholars, semanticists, and educationalists on a new subject of study in order to shed light on ceremonial discourse, Algerian identity, and collective memory; and to reflect on new strategies for teaching cultural and memory-related content in language education.

Focus 1: Language Sciences (Voice, Signs, and Multilingualism)

Analysis of prosody in ceremonial discourse.

Discursive analysis of ceremonial texts (official and informal)

Pragmatic and enunciative analysis of ceremonial discourse.

Ceremonial discourse with political intent.

Reproduction of ceremonial/political discourse in the media.

The role of multilingualism in solemnity: the speaker’s identity.

Semiotics of the poster: the image as a text of memory.

Linguistic representations of ceremonial discourse.

Ceremonial discourse as a subject of humor in digital discourse.

Gestures of celebration: between ritual and improvisation.

Tributes and eulogies in a ceremonial setting.

Analysis of emotions in ceremonial contexts.

Speech acts (wishes, eulogies, invocations) specific to Algerian ceremonial contexts.

Analysis of new ceremonial discourses (social media, mass media)

Focus 2: Literary Text Studies (Text, Scriptural Dimension, and Collective Memory)

Literary Representations of Ceremonial Practices: From Ethnographic Narrative to Fiction.

Writing about Ritual as a Form of Resistance and Identity Preservation.

Analysis of Eulogies and Celebratory Discourse in Poetry and Prose.

Aesthetic scripturality: when ceremony becomes narrative.

Ceremonial discourse and autobiographical narrative.

Ceremonial discourse as a factor of interculturality.

Ceremonial discourse: a marker of cultural resistance or social change.

Belonging, history, identity, and collective memory.

Analysis of ceremonial scenes in Algerian novels, plays, or poetry

Ceremonial discourse and argumentation.

Focus 3: Teaching French as a Foreign Language (Subject Matter and Cultural Transposition)

Challenges in teaching ceremonial discourse in language classes.

Analysis of teaching materials: the role of cultural heritage in textbooks

Developing cultural competence through the study of formal discursive genres.

Promoting citizenship among learners through ceremonial discourse.

Ceremonial vocabulary as a goal of FOS.

Developing language skills through posters or invitation cards.

Integrating digital tools into ceremonial contexts.

The role of ceremonial heritage in textbooks.

Transforming ceremonial social rituals into academic knowledge

Calendar and submission guidelines

Languages: French, Arabic, and English

Call for papers opens: July 5th, 2026

Deadline for submitting proposals (300 words + bibliography) to: fatiha.benaouf@univ-relizane.dz and abd.kandsi@univ-adrar.edu.dz on August 20th, 2026

Notification of acceptance: September 1st, 2026

Submission of articles for peer review prior to publication: November 1st, 2026

Conference date: December 9th, 2026.

Submission of final articles after revisions: February 24th, 2027.

Online publication: March 20th, 2027.

Scientific Committee

Pr. Fatima Zohra CHIALI-LALAOUI (Université Oran 2)

Pr. Sid Ahmed KHELLADI (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Foufil DAHOU (Université de Ouargla)

Pr. Hind BELKACEM (Université de Mostaganem)

Pr. Idriss BENKHOYA (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Bachir BOUHANIA (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Nadia GRINE (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Fatima Zohra HARIG (Université Oran 2)

Pr. Mohamed KANTAOUI (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Rachid MAHEIDDINE (Université d’Adrar)

Pr. Hadjira MEDANE (Université de Chlef)

Pr. IMESSAOUDENE Mohamed Fouzi (université de TISSEMSILT)

Dr.Souad Grine ( Université de Tlemcen)

Dr. Sami Mohamed ALLOUN (Université de Médea)

Dr. Abdelkader BELAKEHAL (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Wahiba BELHADJ (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Fatima Zohra BENAATA (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Souad BENELHADJ DJELLOUL (Université de Relizane)

Dr. Merahia BOUAZZA (Université de Relizane)

Dr. Fethia BRAIK (Université de Chlef)

Dr. Rachida CHELLI (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Soumia CHENTOUF (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Ramzi CHIALI (Université de Tlemcen)

Dr. Taleb Chouila AMEL (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Fredj DIAF (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Ahlem HAL (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Mohamed HATTAB (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Fatima KEBAILI (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Mohamed LASHEB (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Amina MEGHRAOUI (Université de Mostaganem)

Dr. Younes SAAID (Université Oran 2)

Dr. Khadidja SAÂDI (Université de Saïda)

Dr. Khadidja STAMBOULI (Université de Mascara)

Dr. Sidi Mohamed TALBI (Université de Saïda)

Dr. Abdelouahid TIOUIDIOUINE (Université de Relizane)

Dr. Kheira YAHIAOUI (ENS d’Oran)

Dr. Chakib Khalil YOUSFI (Université d’Adrar)

Dr. Soltana BELMIHOUB (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)

Dr. Marnia FERRAOUN (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)

Dr. Nafissa ZEROUALI (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)

Organizing Committee

Président du comité d’organisation : Dr Abdelli KANDSI

Yacine BELABBACI,

Hadja BENYAICHE,

Abdelkrim BERRACHDI,

Manel BOUCHIKHI,

Noureddine KELATMA,

Wahiba MERBOUH,

Madani RAHMANI

Bibliography

Adila, S.I & Lalaoui-Chiali, F.Z (2021). « L’identité nationale à travers les manuels scolaires de langue française en Algérie. Cas du manuel de première année moyenne » Multilinguales, 15 | 2021 https://journals.openedition.org/itineraires/2134

Austin, L. (1991), Quand dire, c’est faire, Paris, 1970, réed. Le Seuil, coll. Points.

Bouazza, M (2024). « Echos historiques de la pratique onomastique dans A quoi rêvent les loups de Yasmina Khadra », Multilinguales [En ligne], 21 | 2024, mis en ligne le 30 juin 2024, consulté le 24 avril 2026. URL: http://journals.openedition.org/multilinguales/12955 ; DOI : https://doi.org/10.4000/126qg

Boursier, A., Radut-Gaghi, L., & Boyer, I. (2020). Le discours médiatique de commémoration : Quand le présent est tenu par le discours. Communication. https://journals.openedition.org/communication/13519#text https://doi.org/10.4000/communication.13519

DISCOURS prononcé le lundi 25 mai 1970 par le Président BOUMEDIENE au Palais des Nations à l'occasion du séminaire sur la Révolution agraire. file:///C:/Users/CBS/Downloads/extraits-du-discours-prononc%C3%A9-le-1er-mai-1970-par-le-pr%C3%A9sident-boumediene-%C3%A0-l'occasion-de-la-comm%C3%A9moration-de-la-f%C3%AAte-du-travail%20(2).pdf.

Antichan, S., Gensburger, S., & Teboul, J. (2016). La commémoration en pratique : les lieux sociaux du rapport au passé. Matériaux pour l’histoire de notre temps, 2016(2), 5-9. https://doi.org/10.3917/mate.121.0005

Boursier, A., Radut-Gaghi, L., & Boyer, I. Le discours médiatique de commémoration : Quand le présent est tenu par le discours. Communication. https://doi.org/10.4000/communication.13519