HomeCeremonial Discourse as Living Heritage

Ceremonial Discourse as Living Heritage

Le discours de cérémonie comme patrimoine vivant

الخطاب الاحتفالي بوصفه تراثًا حيًا

Challenges of a Plural Identity through Voices, Texts, and Education in Algeria

Enjeux d’une identité plurielle à travers les voix, les textes et l’enseignement en Algérie

رهانات الهوية المتعددة من خلال الأصوات والنصوص والتعليم في الجزائر

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Published on Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Abstract

Français English العربية

In this conference, we aim to reflect on ceremonial discourse, its dual nature as both an oral performance and a written or visual record, and its role in consolidating a pluralistic heritage and identity. Through this conference, we aim to create a space for dialogue among linguists, literary scholars, semanticists, and educationalists on a new subject of study in order to shed light on ceremonial discourse, Algerian identity, and collective memory; and to reflect on new strategies for teaching cultural and memory-related content in language education.

Announcement

Français English العربية

Ahmed DRAIA University of Adrar, LDP Laboratory / Language, Discourse, and Multilingualism, Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Chairs 

Conference Chair: Dr. Fatiha BENAOUF

Co-chair: Dr. Abdelli KANDSI

Argument

A ceremonial speech refers to a speech delivered or transcribed during significant events. It encompasses all linguistic and social practices associated with festive occasions, with the aim of preserving national heritage and strengthening a diverse identity. In Algeria, public holidays are based on national or religious dates. They are meant to remember a historical event or celebrate a religious one.  Each year, an official program is established in advance, and illustrative posters are designed to ensure a broad awareness campaign. Alongside national or religious ceremonies, social ceremonies such as inaugurations, academic achievements, athletic accomplishments, weddings, births, birthdays, and funerals are diverse in a vast country like Algeria. 

While the ceremonial speech establishes the institutional and social framework of the event, the celebratory speech becomes its vibrant expression, dedicated to celebrating joy and highlighting aesthetic pleasure. Furthermore, during the ceremony, the speaker expresses their personal feelings and aims to evoke deep emotions in the audience. This emotional speech is interconnected with the ceremonial speech; together, they help make the event memorable and meaningful for all participants. In a sacred ceremony, the religious speech aims to convey strong emotions, values, and beliefs within a spiritual framework. It is closely linked to ceremonial speech through its function of social gathering. This ceremonial speech also encompasses solemn speech, a specific type of ceremonial speech characterized by formal language appropriate to official occasions, such as political speeches and commemorative addresses—“a multitude of heterogeneous events, situated within specific social and geographical contexts.” Thus, the same term encompasses practices as diverse as a historical reenactment and a speech by the President of the Republic, a “major fundraiser,” or an academic symposium” (Antichan et al. 2016). It spreads through spoken or written language, distinguished by a unique discursive practice. It is thus disseminated through digital discourse: comments, reactions, and shares by internet users adding a dimension of interactivity that transforms the discourse’s representation and impact, while preserving its ceremonial nature. Finally, this hybrid discourse draws upon numerous types of discourse, such as narrative, descriptive, informative, exhortative, argumentative, persuasive, poetic, testimonial, and humorous. It constructs a distinct representation of Algeria, a country rich in its multilingualism and traditional customs, and further glorifies its image on a universal level “Identity paradigms such as language, religion, history, culture, traditions, and customs are symbolic bonds that serve, on the one hand, to create a common foundation within a given society, and on the other hand, to ensure anthropological distinctions” (Sahraoui & Lalaoui-Chiali, 2021) 

Ceremonial discourse calls for a diachronic analysis of the living heritage that endures in the face of modern changes and the pluralistic identity that shapes Algerian society. This subject is thus at the heart of a fruitful tension: on the one hand, the fixed nature of the ritual and its power to unite a social group. On the other hand, the transformations and fluidity of language and the dynamics of Algerian identity: all occasions adhere to the social norms and ritual conventions specific to each community. This celebratory discourse is expressed through greetings, well-wishes, expressions of congratulations, folk songs, and ritual declarations.  The example “I now pronounce you husband and wife” (Austin, 1991) in the context of a wedding ceremony, uttered by a person with the legal or religious authority to do so, is considered a performative act realized through its oral and written presence in discourse. Conversely, ceremonial discourse reflects not only internal changes within language itself as a living system but also external influences on identity stemming from Western culture and technology. It serves as a reflection of contemporary sociolinguistic, economic, and political shifts.

Speeches and ceremonial formulas are thus transcribed from spoken to written form for various modes of communication. These transcriptions serve as a tangible record that endures over the years. A ceremonial speech in a political context is a speech delivered at official events “Dear compatriots, I am pleased to take this opportunity today to shed some light on the important issue we will be discussing during this conference of national leaders primarily concerned with the Agrarian Revolution ” (President Houari Boumediene, 1970). Although the speech generally aims to achieve several illocutionary goals, it is now more concise than before, while maintaining a steady pace. Journalistic discourse, in the form of reporting, reproduces ceremonial events: “A second discursive moment stands out in this desire to merely relay and convey the facts: the narration of the ceremonies themselves” (Boursier et al. 2020). Official and archival discourse—such as ministerial or administrative correspondence—explains, in its pragmatic and enunciative dimensions, why and how the ceremony is to be celebrated. Advertising discourse and iconic posters help preserve the traceability of an official and social ritual, thereby highlighting the dynamics at play in ceremonial sociolinguistic practices. Algerian literary discourse does not merely mimic reality; it establishes itself as a laboratory for the reconfiguration of identity, where the text becomes the site of a quasi-ritual celebration of collective memory. By engaging with the realm of ceremonial discourse, the writer transforms the narrative act into a living heritage, capable of creating a dialogue between ancestral voices and the urgent concerns of the present. This textual architecture rests on the designation of a character “whose choice is by no means fortuitous, but seems to respond perfectly to the epistemological and socio-historical issue that run through the novel” (Bouazza, 2024). This inherited heritage and Algerian identity are thus transmitted from one generation to the next through education. Didactic discourse, along with educational materials associated with national, religious, and social ceremonies, constitute particularly engaging and effective tools for learners. They make it easier to understand and remember concepts because they describe an observed event and a personal experience. 

In light of these observations and during this conference, we aim to reflect on ceremonial discourse, its dual nature as both an oral performance and a written or visual record, and its role in consolidating a pluralistic heritage and identity. More specifically, we will examine the organization of multilingualism in ceremonial discourse, the ways in which ritual is translated to become an object of memory or aesthetics in the texts and teaching processes of these ceremonial discourses—which carry strong emotional and symbolic weight within the Algerian educational system. Through this conference, we aim to create a space for dialogue among linguists, literary scholars, semanticists, and educationalists on a new subject of study in order to shed light on ceremonial discourse, Algerian identity, and collective memory; and to reflect on new strategies for teaching cultural and memory-related content in language education.

Focus 1: Language Sciences (Voice, Signs, and Multilingualism)

  • Analysis of prosody in ceremonial discourse.
  • Discursive analysis of ceremonial texts (official and informal)
  • Pragmatic and enunciative analysis of ceremonial discourse.
  • Ceremonial discourse with political intent.
  • Reproduction of ceremonial/political discourse in the media.
  • The role of multilingualism in solemnity: the speaker’s identity.
  • Semiotics of the poster: the image as a text of memory.
  • Linguistic representations of ceremonial discourse.
  • Ceremonial discourse as a subject of humor in digital discourse.
  • Gestures of celebration: between ritual and improvisation.
  • Tributes and eulogies in a ceremonial setting.
  • Analysis of emotions in ceremonial contexts.
  • Speech acts (wishes, eulogies, invocations) specific to Algerian ceremonial contexts.
  • Analysis of new ceremonial discourses (social media, mass media)

Focus 2: Literary Text Studies (Text, Scriptural Dimension, and Collective Memory)

  • Literary Representations of Ceremonial Practices: From Ethnographic Narrative to Fiction.
  • Writing about Ritual as a Form of Resistance and Identity Preservation.
  • Analysis of Eulogies and Celebratory Discourse in Poetry and Prose.
  • Aesthetic scripturality: when ceremony becomes narrative.
  • Ceremonial discourse and autobiographical narrative.
  • Ceremonial discourse as a factor of interculturality.
  • Ceremonial discourse: a marker of cultural resistance or social change.
  • Belonging, history, identity, and collective memory.
  • Analysis of ceremonial scenes in Algerian novels, plays, or poetry
  • Ceremonial discourse and argumentation.

Focus 3: Teaching French as a Foreign Language (Subject Matter and Cultural Transposition)

  • Challenges in teaching ceremonial discourse in language classes.
  • Analysis of teaching materials: the role of cultural heritage in textbooks
  • Developing cultural competence through the study of formal discursive genres.
  • Promoting citizenship among learners through ceremonial discourse.
  • Ceremonial vocabulary as a goal of FOS.
  • Developing language skills through posters or invitation cards.
  • Integrating digital tools into ceremonial contexts.
  • The role of ceremonial heritage in textbooks.
  • Transforming ceremonial social rituals into academic knowledge

Calendar and submission guidelines

Languages: French, Arabic, and English

  • Call for papers opens: July 5th, 2026
  • Deadline for submitting proposals (300 words + bibliography) to: fatiha.benaouf@univ-relizane.dz and abd.kandsi@univ-adrar.edu.dz on August 20th, 2026
  • Notification of acceptance: September 1st, 2026
  • Submission of articles for peer review prior to publication: November 1st, 2026
  • Conference date: December 9th, 2026.
  • Submission of final articles after revisions: February 24th, 2027.
  • Online publication: March 20th, 2027.

Scientific Committee

  • Pr. Fatima Zohra CHIALI-LALAOUI (Université Oran 2)
  • Pr. Sid Ahmed KHELLADI (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Foufil DAHOU (Université de Ouargla)
  • Pr. Hind BELKACEM (Université de Mostaganem)
  • Pr. Idriss BENKHOYA (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Bachir BOUHANIA (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Nadia GRINE (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Fatima Zohra HARIG (Université Oran 2)
  • Pr. Mohamed KANTAOUI (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Rachid MAHEIDDINE (Université d’Adrar)
  • Pr. Hadjira MEDANE (Université de Chlef)
  • Pr.  IMESSAOUDENE Mohamed Fouzi  (université de TISSEMSILT)
  • Dr.Souad Grine ( Université de Tlemcen)
  • Dr. Sami Mohamed ALLOUN (Université de Médea)
  • Dr. Abdelkader BELAKEHAL (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Wahiba BELHADJ (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Fatima Zohra BENAATA (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Souad BENELHADJ DJELLOUL (Université de Relizane)
  • Dr. Merahia BOUAZZA (Université de Relizane)
  • Dr. Fethia BRAIK (Université de Chlef)
  • Dr. Rachida CHELLI (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Soumia CHENTOUF (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Ramzi CHIALI (Université de Tlemcen)
  • Dr. Taleb Chouila AMEL (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Fredj DIAF (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Ahlem HAL (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Mohamed HATTAB (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Fatima KEBAILI (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Mohamed LASHEB (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Amina MEGHRAOUI (Université de Mostaganem)
  • Dr. Younes SAAID (Université Oran 2)
  • Dr. Khadidja SAÂDI (Université de Saïda)
  • Dr. Khadidja STAMBOULI (Université de Mascara)
  • Dr. Sidi Mohamed TALBI (Université de Saïda)
  • Dr. Abdelouahid TIOUIDIOUINE (Université de Relizane)
  • Dr. Kheira YAHIAOUI (ENS d’Oran)
  • Dr. Chakib Khalil YOUSFI (Université d’Adrar)
  • Dr. Soltana BELMIHOUB (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)
  • Dr. Marnia FERRAOUN (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)
  • Dr. Nafissa ZEROUALI (Université Ahmed Zabana Relizane)

Organizing Committee

Président du comité d’organisation : Dr Abdelli KANDSI

  • Yacine BELABBACI,
  • Hadja BENYAICHE,
  • Abdelkrim BERRACHDI,
  • Manel BOUCHIKHI,
  • Noureddine KELATMA,
  • Wahiba MERBOUH,
  • Madani RAHMANI

Bibliography

Adila, S.I & Lalaoui-Chiali, F.Z (2021). « L’identité nationale à travers les manuels scolaires de langue française en Algérie. Cas du manuel de première année moyenne »  Multilinguales, 15 | 2021 https://journals.openedition.org/itineraires/2134

Austin, L. (1991), Quand dire, c’est faire, Paris, 1970, réed. Le Seuil, coll. Points.

Bouazza, M (2024). « Echos historiques de la pratique onomastique dans A quoi rêvent les loups de Yasmina Khadra », Multilinguales [En ligne], 21 | 2024, mis en ligne le 30 juin 2024, consulté le 24 avril 2026. URL: http://journals.openedition.org/multilinguales/12955 ; DOI : https://doi.org/10.4000/126qg  

Boursier, A., Radut-Gaghi, L., & Boyer, I. (2020). Le discours médiatique de commémoration : Quand le présent est tenu par le discours. Communication. https://journals.openedition.org/communication/13519#text  https://doi.org/10.4000/communication.13519

DISCOURS prononcé le lundi 25 mai 1970 par le Président BOUMEDIENE au Palais des Nations à l'occasion du séminaire sur la Révolution agraire. file:///C:/Users/CBS/Downloads/extraits-du-discours-prononc%C3%A9-le-1er-mai-1970-par-le-pr%C3%A9sident-boumediene-%C3%A0-l'occasion-de-la-comm%C3%A9moration-de-la-f%C3%AAte-du-travail%20(2).pdf

Antichan, S., Gensburger, S., & Teboul, J. (2016). La commémoration en pratique : les lieux sociaux du rapport au passé. Matériaux pour l’histoire de notre temps, 2016(2), 5-9. https://doi.org/10.3917/mate.121.0005

Boursier, A., Radut-Gaghi, L., & Boyer, I. Le discours médiatique de commémoration : Quand le présent est tenu par le discours. Communication. https://doi.org/10.4000/communication.13519

Places

  • Adrar, Algeria

Event attendance modalities

Hybrid event (on site and online)


Date(s)

  • Thursday, August 20, 2026

Keywords

  • disours, cérémonie, patrimoine, identité, voix, texte, enseignement, Algérie

Contact(s)

  • Fatiha BENAOUF
    courriel : fatiha [dot] benaouf [at] univ-relizane [dot] dz

Information source

  • Fatiha BENAOUF
    courriel : fatiha [dot] benaouf [at] univ-relizane [dot] dz

License

CC0-1.0 This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.

To cite this announcement

« Ceremonial Discourse as Living Heritage », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, https://calenda.org/1412916

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