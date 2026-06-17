Announcement

AFEC Congress 2027 - University of Strasbourg, June 23 to 25, 2027

Argument

In his new plan, A Force of Nature (March 2026), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasizes that his government seeks to fulfill the state’s commitments to environmental protection, while also highlighting the need to build an energy-independent Canada. He announces his intention to “ensure that industrial strategies complement our conservation efforts.” The combined emphasis on the “moral duty” of protecting nature and the “economic imperative” of the “conservation” of the country’s “natural capital” (CARNEY 2026) has not failed to draw criticism. According to the NGO Wilderness Committee, “A Force of Nature shifts the focus from halting the biodiversity crisis to supporting ‘nature-based sectors’, reframing protection as a means to support the federal government’s push for resource extraction.” (WILDERNESS COMMITTEE, 2026) For Prime Minister Carney, understanding nature conservation as a market issue clearly signals the return of extractivist policies.

The fact that “more than half of the mining operations in the world are Canadian-owned, operated, equipped and engineered” (BELANGER 2018, 6), that two-thirds of multinational mining companies have their headquarters in Canada, and that 57% of them are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BELANGER 2018, 23–24) underscores Canada’s central, if often understated, role in the global production, export, and trade of strategic minerals, including oil and gas. The socioeconomic impacts of Canada’s extractive industries, their international ramifications, and the challenges they pose in terms of climate change as well as local and global governance have led the French Association for Canadian Studies (AFEC) to dedicate its 50th annual conference to this theme.

In This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate (2014), Naomi Klein defines “extractivism” as a one-way relationship grounded in domination and the appropriation of Earth’s resources (KLEIN 2014, 148). As an economic system supported by specific historical developments and political choices, resource extraction, according to Klein, produces “sacrifice zones” (148) whose destruction is tolerated for the sake of the profits generated by the industry. Narratives of progress, economic growth, and technological fixes, as well as practices aimed at concealing the actual conditions of extraction, combine to render the exploited sites invisible. This invisibility is reinforced by the real or perceived remoteness of mining activities in the Arctic, the oil sands in Alberta, or the large-scale clear-cutting of the boreal forest in northern British Columbia. These processes obscure not only the social and ecological damage experienced by local, often Indigenous, communities, but also the long-term consequences of the extractive economy itself (SORLIN 2022; SZEMAN and BOYER 2017).

This conference seeks to explore the logics of extraction from various perspectives, thus encouraging dialogue between the disciplines represented within the AFEC. We will examine how the logics of extraction, from forestry to fossil fuels, has reshaped not only material ways of life but also the expectations and preoccupations of contemporary Canadian society. Questions surrounding the effects of the extractive economy, its perceived benefits, its limitations, and the harms it inflicts on environments and communities, resonate across the social sciences, the humanities, and the arts.

The effects of the extractive economy – its benefits, its limits, as well as the harm it inflicts on the environment and certain segments of the population – have shaped environmental humanities and worked their way into the arts and literature. The manners in which artists depict the extractive economy and its political stakes, as well as the ways in which their aesthetic choices may legitimize or challenge mining and dependence on fossil fuels, will be analyzed in order to better understand the logics of the energy transition. How do artists and writers frame or legitimize dependence on mining and fossil fuels? How do the visual arts and literature confront the spatial and perceptual distance between extraction sites and the centers of consumption? In what ways do aesthetic representations make visible the otherwise obscured social and environmental costs of extraction? How does art depict the materiality of extraction, from the depths of the Earth to the human labor it requires, and what alternatives might it propose to the extractive paradigm itself?

Beyond its politics of representation, the extractive economy also raises crucial legal, historical, social, and political questions. Canada’s long-term economic history has been marked by the exploitation and export of its natural resources to more developed industrial powers, initially the United Kingdom and today primarily the United States. Harold Innis’s (1930) staple theory underscored the Canadian economy’s historical dependence on staple exports: furs and fish; wheat and lumber; pulp and paper; minerals, oil, and natural gas. This defining feature of Canada’s economy has had critical consequences for its political development and international positioning. The extractive sector remains central today, supported by a federal framework that grants provinces authority over land and subsoil resources, as well as by the influence of powerful mining and oil industries closely connected to political elites. Yet, while the Conservative Party embraces Canada’s status as an oil and extractive superpower, the Liberal Party, for the past decade or so, has seemed torn between this economic reality and a narrative aimed at making Canada a model nation in environmental matters. This was at the heart of the promises made by Justin Trudeau during his first term in 2015, promises that now appear to be called into question by the framework agreement signed in November 2025 by his successor Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. While the agreement does not abandon the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the statement according to which the national interest lies in expanding Alberta’s oil and gas production, in order to meet Canada’s export and national security objectives, appears to mark a radical shift in the Liberal Party’s rhetoric.

Historically, the expansion of extractive industries has been closely tied to colonial practices of land appropriation, resource exploitation, pollution, and the marginalization of Indigenous governance systems (COULTHARD 2014; LIBOIRON 2021). From a cross-disciplinary perspective, Imre Szeman’s seminal work productively probes the “national” as a valid framework for understanding petrocultures in the age of globalization (SZEMAN 2019, 5). If the nation remains a key site to think through the logics of extraction, Szeman also points out the limits of the national narrative as it obscures the dynamics in favor of radical change and is itself reshaped by a discourse of globalization that helps naturalize the capitalist relations that extraction enables. By tracing these historical continuities and their cultural implications, the conference aims to shed light on how extractive logics permeate not only Canada’s artistic practices and material landscapes but also the shifting configurations of the nation in the age of oil.

In addition to these lines of inquiry, other questions may arise from the following fields:

Contemporary Canadian literature: analysis of literary works that depict logging, mining, or oil extraction, and their social and environmental impacts; study of the imaginaries associated with alternative energy sources.

Visual arts and the representation of extractive landscapes: study of artistic practices (photography, painting, installation) that make the transformations of territories visible.

Ecocriticism: a critical approach of aesthetic forms used to represent ecological crises linked to the extractive economy.

Indigenous arts and resistance to extraction: analysis of artistic productions by Indigenous peoples in response to extractive industries and their consequences.

Material culture and the materiality of extraction: study of how art and literature address the materiality of resources (minerals, wood, oil).

Cultural geography and the distance between extraction and consumption: reflection on the separation between extraction sites and consumption sites in artistic representations. Reflections on remedial practices.

Memory, archives, and the history of extractivism: analysis of historical narratives and artistic archives related to resource exploitation in Canada.

Legal dimension: developments in the law governing the exploitation of natural resources in Canada (land rights, environmental law, Indigenous rights)

“Artivism”: an examination of activist artistic practices that highlight the social, economic, and environmental impacts of extraction. The role of the arts in civic mobilization and the demand for environmental justice.

Economic history of Canada: the challenges of extractivism in national development; the staple theory today.

Canadian policy and extractivism; provincial-federal issues; relations with First Nations; political party positions; electoral impact; relations with the United States; international relations and national security.

Indigenous peoples and extractivism: balancing the defense of traditional territories with the promise of development.

Submission guidelines

Please submit your abstracts (maximum 300 words, accompanied by a brief biographical note) by email to Anne-Sophie Letessier (anne.sophie.letessier@univ-st-etienne.fr), Christine Lorre (christine.lorre@unicaen.fr), and Claire Omhovère (claire.omhovere@univ-montp3.fr) by September 1rst 2026.

A selection of articles will be published in volume 103 of the Etudes Canadiennes / Canadian Studies journal.

Scientific Committee

Liliane Bois-Simon (Ecole des Mines de Saint-Etienne)

Warren Carriou (University of Manitoba)

Gwen Cressman (Université de Strasbourg)

Petra Dolata (University of Calgary)

Léna Ferrié (Université de Brest)

Lorraine Gilbert (GC) (University of Ottawa)

Isabella Huberman (University of British Columbia)

Anne-Sophie Letessier (Université Jean Monnet, Saint-Etienne)

Christine Lorre (Université de Caen)

Sourayan Mookerjea (University of Alberta)

Claire Omhovère (Université Paul Valéry, Montpellier)

Nancy Pédri (Memorial University of Newfoundland)

Some references

ANDERMANN, Jens. 2023. Entranced Earth Art, Extractivism, and the End of Landscape.Evanston, Ill.: Northwestern University Press.

ANGUS, Siobhan. 2024. Camera Geologica: An Elemental History of Photography. Durham, NC: Duke University Press.

BELANGER, Pierre, ed. 2018. Extraction Empire. Undermining the Systems, States and Scales of Canada’s Gobal Resource Empire, 2017-1217. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

BERNARD, Catherine, ed. 2024. Digging Earth: Extractivism and Resistance on Indigenous Lands of the Americas. Cambridge: Ethics International Press.

BOURRIAUD, Nicolas. 2021. Inclusions. Esthétique du capitalocène. Paris: PUF

COULTHARD, Glen Sean. 2014. Red Skin, White Masks: Rejecting the Colonial Politics of Recognition. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press.

DAVIS, Heather. 2022. Plastic Matter. Durham, NC: Duke University Press.

DOLATA, Petra. 2021. “Understanding the Recent History of Energy Security in the Arctic.” In:

Wilfrid Greaves and P. Whitney Lackenbauer (eds.). Breaking Through: Understanding Sovereignty and Security in the Circumpolar Arctic. Toronto: University of Toronto Press. 185198.

DOLATA, Petra. 2021. “Sustainability in the Anthropocene: From Forests to the Globe.” In: Geoffrey Rockwell, Chelsea Miya and Oliver Rossier (eds.). Right Research: Modelling Sustainable Research Practices in the Anthropocene. Cambridge: Open Book Publishers. 37-59.

DEMOS, Thomas J. 2020. “Blackout: The necropolitics of extraction.” Dans Art and Activism in the Age of Systemic Crisis, edited by E. Steinbock, B. Ieven et M. Valck, 49-61. Abingdon:Routledge.

FORNOFF, Carolyn. 2023. « Reflexive Extractivist Aesthetics. » Forma 2 (1): 37–69.

GILBERT, Lorraine. 2017. Paysages Canadiens, 1988-2013/ Canadian Landscapes, 1988-2013.nCommissaire d’exposition : Marcel Blouin. Expression, Centre d’exposition de Saint-Hyacinthe.

GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA. 2025. “Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding.” https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/11/27/canada-alberta-memorandumunderstanding / GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA. 2026. “A Force of Nature: Canada’s Strategy to Protect Nature.” https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/nature/nature-strategy.html

INNIS, Harold. 1930. The Fur Trade in Canada. Toronto: University of Toronto Press. 2nd edition 1956.

KLEIN, Naomi. 2014. This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate. New York: Simon & Schuster.

LIBOIRON, Max.2021. Pollution is Colonialism. Durham: Duke University Press.

LIBOIRON, Max, and Josh Lepawsky. 2022. Discard Studies. Wasting, Systems, and Power.

Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

MIRZOEFF, Nicholas. 2014. “Visualizing the Anthropocene.” Public Culture 26 (2): 213–32.

NIXON, Rob. 2011. Slow Violence and the Environmentalism of the Poor. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

RANCIERE, Jacques. 2009. Aesthetics and its Discontents. Translated by Steve Corcoran. Cambridge, UK: Polity Press.

RANCIERE, Jacques. 2010. Dissensus: On Politics and Aesthetics. Translated by Steve. London: Corcoran.

SÖRLIN, Sverker, ed. 2022. Resource Extraction and Arctic Communities: The New Extractivist Paradigm. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

SZEMAN, Imre, and Dominic BOYER, eds. 2017. Energy Humanities: An Anthology. Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press.

SZEMAN, Imre. 2019. On Petrocultures: Globalization, Culture, and Energy. Morgantown: West Virginia University Press.

SZEMAN, Imre, and Jennifer WENZEL. 2021. “What do we talk about when we talk about extractivism?” Textual Practice 35 (3): 505-523.

WATKINS Melville H., 1963. “A Staple Theory of Economic Growth.” Canadian Journal of Economics and Political Science 29 (2): 141-158.

WILDERNESS COMMITTEE. 2026. The Race to protect 30%. Canada lagging on 2030 biodiversity targets. February 2026 Report. https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/sites/default/files/2026-02/The_Race_to_Protect_30%25Report_web.pdf

Notes