Announcement

Call for Book Chapters: Volume for Routledge's Ideas beyond Borders Series

Editors

Erkjad Kajo and Alexandros S. Balatsoukas.

Argument

The long nineteenth-century Mediterranean has too often been narrated as a periphery where the nation-state arrived belatedly or imperfectly, against the grain of plural, layered, and overlapping forms of political life. This volume reverses that perspective. Rather than treating Mediterranean diversity as a residue awaiting modernization, it argues that the region functioned as a generative laboratory in which the most sophisticated nineteenth-century critiques of, and alternatives to, the nation-state were elaborated. From federalist projects to imperial decentralization schemes, from non-territorial autonomies to constitutional experiments and exile internationalisms, Mediterranean actors developed a shared idiom of post-imperial and trans-confessional political thought that national historiographies have systematically marginalized.

Building on recent scholarship that has rehabilitated empire as a durable form of political organization, recovered internationalism as a constitutive nineteenth-century project, and re-examined late-Ottoman, late-Habsburg, and post-imperial governance, the volume gathers contributions that map the Mediterranean as a connected space of political imagination. It seeks to move beyond the confines of national, institutional, or strictly Western European frames in order to recover the federations debated, the autonomies negotiated, the constitutions drafted, and the political programs circulated across imperial and confessional boundaries. The editors of the Routledge book series Ideas beyond Bordershave expressed an interest in the project, and the book proposal will be submitted to them once it is ready.

We welcome chapter proposals on themes including, but not limited to:

Federalist political thought across Mediterranean languages and traditions (Cattaneo, Ferrari, Pi y Margall, Rigas Feraios, Sabahaddin, Iberist and Balkan federalisms, the Proudhonian reception in the South)

Imperial decentralization as a design problem (Tanzimat, the Habsburg Ausgleich and trialist projects, Algerian decentralization debates, khedivial Egypt, the Mount Lebanon mutasarrifiyya as mixed sovereignty)

Constitutional moments and their Mediterranean circulation (Cádiz 1812, Naples 1820, Greek 1821 revolutionary constitutionalism, the Spanish federal republic of 1873, Ottoman 1876 and 1908)

Non-territorial sovereignty and personal-law regimes (millet, capitulations, Mixed Courts, consular jurisdictions, national-cultural autonomy)

Diasporic and exilic political imagination, with particular attention to the multilingual exile networks of Paris, London, and Geneva and the role of international languages like French as a vehicular language

Religious internationalisms as political alternatives (pan-Islamism, neo-Guelphism and Catholic federalism, Orthodox transnationalism, the Alliance Israélite Universelle)

Failed and short-lived federations and autonomies (Septinsular Republic, Eastern Rumelia, the Cretan State, Albanian autonomous-vilayet proposals, IMRO’s federalist programs)

Mediterranean anarchism and federalist labor traditions

The “Eastern Question” reread as a sustained European debate about post-imperial political form

Saint-Simonian and technocratic Mediterranean utopianisms

Mountain and local autonomies (Mani, Druze, Maronite, Mirdita, Kabyle) as working models behind larger federalist projects

Counter-revolutionary, legitimist, and corporatist federalisms

The early-twentieth-century afterlives of these alternatives (Pan-Europa, Balkan Federation projects, Habsburg-nostalgic federalism, the post-1918 Eastern federations)

We particularly encourage contributions on the Eastern, Southern, and South-Eastern Mediterranean; on Ottoman, Maghribi, Levantine, Iberian, Balkan, and Italian contexts; and on the diasporic networks connecting them. Submissions drawing on multilingual primary sources and pursuing genuinely transnational methodologies will be prioritized.

Submission

Please send a chapter abstract of 300–500 words, together with a short academic biography (max. 150 words), to erkjad.kajo@univ-amu.fr by July 31, 2026. Notifications of acceptance will be sent by August 5, 2026. Full chapters of 7,000–10,000 words (including notes) will be due by December 20, 2026.

An authors’ workshop will be held at the School of Philosophy, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, on September 24 & 25, 2026. Further details on format and logistics will be communicated to accepted contributors in due course.

Inquiries and submissions from researchers at all stages, including PhD students and ERC researchers, are warmly welcomed and encouraged.