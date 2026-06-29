Lalande's Legacy: from Fame to Posterity

Announcement

Le paradoxe est frappant : musicien favori du roi, attaché de son vivant à un cadre presque exclusivement curial, Lalande voit pourtant son œuvre s’émanciper de son contexte d’origine, investissant une pluralité d’espaces, de pratiques et d’imaginaires, et ce avec un succès immédiat et inégalé. Cette étonnante persistance invite à interroger les mécanismes qui l’ont rendue possible : selon quelles logiques de transmission, d’évolution, de réappropriation, voire de réinvention sa musique a-t-elle circulé ? Quelles stratégies discursives – panégyriques, critiques, récits biographiques – ont façonné sa gloire posthume ? Et comment la figure de Lalande a-t-elle pu rester le symbole d’un âge d’or passé tout en s’adaptant aux mutations esthétiques, politiques ou religieuses qui ont jalonné les siècles jusqu’à aujourd’hui ? Ce colloque propose d’interroger les mécanismes et les enjeux de cette étonnante postérité. Pourquoi et comment Lalande, musicien de cour par excellence, acquiert-il une place si durable dans le patrimoine musical français ? Quelles logiques de diffusion (sources originales, édition posthume de 1729, copies, arrangements, etc.) assurent la circulation, et plus largement le rayonnement de sa musique au-delà de Versailles ? Selon quelles adaptations esthétiques ou pratiques son œuvre est-elle « mise au goût du jour » ou, au contraire, envisagée dans l’idée d’une fidélité à une « musique ancienne » ? Comment investit-elle – ou non – des périodes et des contextes variés (ensembles vocaux, Concerts, pédagogie, arts vivants, etc.) ? Enfin, observe-t-on une continuité de sa présence après la Révolution, ou bien une bifurcation mémorielle ?

2026, November 20-21th OXFORD (UK, ROYAUME-UNI), MAISON FRANÇAISE D'OXFORD

Argument

Lalande’s death in June 1726 by no means marked the end of the dissemination of his works; on the contrary, it inaugurated a posterity of remarkable longevity, unparalleled in the French musical landscape. From the decades immediately following his death through to the Revolution – and beyond – his grands motets, as well as various vocal and instrumental works, remained firmly embedded in both liturgical and concert practices at court, in Paris, and in the provinces alike. The King’s Chapel, the Concert Spirituel, cathedrals and collegiate churches, as well as concert societies, continued to program his music with sustained success. In the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, Lalande’s name resurfaced in the context of the revival of choir schools (maîtrises), the emergence of musicological scholarship, the first modern editions and subsequent discographic recordings, inaugurating a new phase of recognition that has endured and is even being renewed today.

The paradox is striking: although Lalande was the king’s favoured musician and remained during his lifetime almost exclusively attached to the courtly sphere, his work nevertheless became emancipated from its original context, extending into a wide range of spaces, practices and imaginaries, with immediate and unrivalled success. This remarkable persistence invites reflection on the mechanisms that made it possible. According to what logics of transmission, evolution, reappropriation or even reinvention did his music circulate? What discursive strategies – panegyrics, criticism, biographical narratives – shaped his posthumous fame? And how did the figure of Lalande remain a symbol of a bygone golden age while adapting to the aesthetic, political and religious transformations that have marked the centuries up to the present day?

This conference aims to investigate the mechanisms and stakes of this exceptional posterity. Why and how did Lalande, a quintessential court musician, acquire such a lasting place in the French musical heritage? What modes of dissemination (original sources, the posthumous edition of 1729, copies, arrangements, etc.) ensured the circulation and, more broadly, the influence of his music beyond Versailles? Through what aesthetic or practical adaptations was his work “updated” for new audiences, or conversely approached with a concern for fidelity to “early music”? How did it engage – or fail to engage – with different periods and contexts (vocal ensembles, concert life, pedagogy, performing arts, etc.)? Finally, can one observe a continuity of his presence after the Revolution, or rather a memorial bifurcation?

These scholarly meetings thus invite reflection on the construction of a genuine and singular musical “presence”, bringing together historical, musicological, philological, sociological and performance-based approaches. Proposals may address – though are not limited to – the following themes:

Reputation and posthumous fame: panegyrics, criticism, historiography

Circulation and transmission of the work: original sources, the posthumous edition of 1729, copies, arrangements, etc.

Lalande reinterpreted: reception, adaptations and metamorphoses across contexts

1726–1789: concerts, choir schools

After the Revolution: continuities, ruptures, memorial transfers

Nineteenth to twenty-first centuries: scholarly rediscovery, heritage-making, early recordings, contemporary creation, editing Lalande today

Submission guidelines

Proposals (between 500 and 800 words), in French or English, accompanied by a brief biographical and bibliographical note on the author, should be submitted by 15 July 2026, jointly to: bhertz@cmbv.fr and tleconte@cmbv.fr

Scientific Committee