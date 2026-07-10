Nation and Region in the History of Art in France (1870–1920)

Announcement

Les contributions sont sollicitées afin d’explorer des cas particuliers où la recherche en histoire de l’art, centrée sur les régions françaises, éclaire des problématiques plus larges, notamment la géographie culturelle de la France et sa construction idéologique; les structures institutionnelles – musées et sociétés savantes, par exemple – au sein desquelles la recherche en histoire de l’art s’est déroulée; la formation sociale des érudits et amateurs provinciaux dont les recherches et les collections ont contribué à l’étude de l’art français hors de Paris; les relations entre les institutions culturelles de l’État et les organismes provinciaux impliqués dans la recherche patrimoniale; les modes de diffusion des connaissances en histoire de l’art régionale, tels que les monographies et revues scientifiques, les sociétés savantes et les conférences, les expositions provinciales et les publications destinées à un large public. Cette recueil d’études vise à renouveler notre compréhension du développement de l’histoire de l’art française en mettant l’accent sur des individus et des institutions souvent considérés comme périphériques au récit dominant. Les contributions individuelles proposeront des pistes pour une meilleure intégration de cet aspect moins connu de l’histoire de la discipline, permettant ainsi une appréciation plus nuancée de la spécificité de l’histoire de l’art en France.

Cette publication complète les nombreuses recherches récentes sur l’historiographie de l’histoire de l’art française durant les décennies fondatrices autour de 1900. Les études précédentes se sont principalement intéressées à la manière dont la discipline a acquis une reconnaissance scientifique, notamment au sein des universités et des musées – un processus accompagné du développement de méthodologies et de publications spécialisées, et de structures de légitimation. Les personnes et les institutions généralement étudiées s’inscrivent dans un récit de professionnalisation centré sur Paris et sur des lieux de recherche tels que la Sorbonne, l’École du Louvre ou la Bibliothèque Jacques Doucet. Le projet actuel couvre la période de 1870 à 1920 et vise à mettre en lumière un aspect de l’histoire de l’art souvent négligé: la richesse des activités menées hors de Paris pour valoriser le patrimoine artistique de localités et de régions spécifiques, souvent dans le cadre d’une volonté plus large de démontrer le rôle essentiel des provinces dans la définition globale de la culture visuelle française. Bien que souvent teintées de nationalisme plus ou moins explicite, ces études régionales, d’une grande diversité, se refusent à toute catégorisation idéologique monolithique et résultent d’une multitude de motivations. Fierté locale, nostalgie conservatrice d’une culture provinciale apparemment sacrifiée à la centralisation révolutionnaire, défense du patrimoine religieux face à la sécularisation, résistance à l’uniformisation croissante induite par l’innovation industrielle et le développement des communications – autant de motivations, parmi tant d’autres, qui ont contribué à stimuler les recherches sur le patrimoine artistique et architectural des centres provinciaux français.

Argument

This volume complements the substantial body of recent scholarship on the historiography of French art history during the foundational decades around 1900. Previous studies have focused primarily on the ways in which the discipline gained scholarly recognition within universities and museums - a process accompanied by the development of specialized methodologies and publications, and of structures of institutional legitimation. The individuals and institutions most frequently examined belong to a narrative of professionalization centered on Paris and on research sites such as the Sorbonne, the École du Louvre, and the Bibliothèque Jacques Doucet. The present project covers the period from 1870 to 1920 and aims to bring into focus an often-neglected dimension of art-historical activity: the richness of the work conducted outside Paris to valorize the artistic heritage of specific localities and regions, frequently as part of a broader effort to demonstrate the essential role of the provinces in defining French visual culture as a whole. Although often inflected by more or less explicit forms of nationalism, these regional studies resist monolithic ideological categorization and reflect a wide range of motivations - local pride, conservative nostalgia for a provincial culture seemingly sacrificed to revolutionary centralization, the defense of religious heritage in the face of secularization, resistance to the growing uniformity brought about by industrial innovation and the expansion of communications infrastructure, among many others.

Contributions are invited to explore particular cases in which art-historical research focused on French regions illuminates broader questions, including: the cultural geography of France and its ideological construction; the institutional structures (museums, learned societies, and the like) within which art-historical inquiry was conducted; the social formation of provincial scholars and amateurs whose research and collections contributed to the study of French art outside Paris; the relationships between state cultural institutions and the provincial bodies engaged in heritage research; and the modes of dissemination of regional art-historical knowledge, such as scholarly monographs and journals, learned societies and conferences, provincial exhibitions, and publications aimed at wider audiences. This collection of studies seeks to renew our understanding of the development of French art history by foregrounding individuals and institutions often regarded as peripheral to the dominant narrative. Individual contributions will open avenues toward a fuller integration of this lesser-known dimension of the discipline’s history, enabling a more nuanced appreciation of the specificity of art history in France.

Contributions may address the following themes, among others:

Nationalism and regionalism in the art-historical practices of provincial milieux in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries (learned societies and scholarly networks).

The role of regionalist organizations, such as the Fédération régionaliste française founded by Jean Charles-Brun in 1900, and their local equivalents, such as the Félibrige in Provence, in the rediscovery of cultural life outside Paris, particularly in the medieval period.

The role of provincial museums and exhibitions in the rediscovery of local artists and the search for regional "schools".

The question of the national or local character of medieval and Renaissance art, as approached through the European debate surrounding the 1904 exhibition of the Primitifs français (Bouchot, Dimier, Warburg, Clemen, and Hurtault) and André Girodie’s Martin Schongauer et l’art du Haut-Rhin en France (1911).

Submission guidelines

Proposals (300 words), on original topics, should be submitted with a provisional title, a brief bibliography, and a short CV to Ilaria Andreoli (ilaria.andreoli@inha.fr) and Victoria Grigorenko (victoria.grigorenko@inha.fr),

by 30 September 2026.

Accepted contributions may be written in French or English, with a maximum length of 30,000 characters. Accompanied by no more than ten high-resolution, rights-free images, final texts are due by 15 January 2027.

Scientific coordination