Announcement

Presentation

The Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon is pleased to announce the forthcoming study day ‘Constellations and Connections: Gwen John and her Transnational Networks in Paris (1903-1939)’, co-organised with Helena Anderson (Amgueddfa Cymru-Museum Wales and University of Bristol), Anna Falcini (independent artist and researcher), and Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2). The study day will take place at the Potager du Dauphin in Meudon on October 23rd 2026.

This important British artist, born in Wales in 1876, spent most of her life in France. Celebrated for her innovative painting style, her particular subject matter, and her precise eye for colour and tone, she is currently the focus of a major retrospective exhibition in the UK and US. However, she remains almost entirely unknown in France, and this study day will be the first research event dedicated to her in this country.

With presentations by French and British researchers, artists, and museum professionals, this study day will situate Gwen John within the Parisian artistic context of her day and approach her oeuvre from a French perspective, particularly through an exploration of her connections to other artists and her networks in Paris and Meudon.

Programme

9:30 – Welcome by Sylvie Vucic, deputy mayor for culture, et Marianne Lombardi, director of the Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon

9:45 – Introduction to the study day and of the artist Gwen John, her relation to France, Paris and Meudon, by the co-organisers Helena Anderson (University of Bristol), Anna Falcini (artist and independent researcher) and Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2)

10:15 – Session 1: Gender and the archive

Catherine Gonnard , archivist and journalist at the Institut National d’Audiovisuel, co-founder of the research collective Femmes Artistes en Réseaux, member of AWARE scientific committee

, archivist and journalist at the Institut National d’Audiovisuel, co-founder of the research collective Femmes Artistes en Réseaux, member of AWARE scientific committee Ceridwen Lloyd-Morgan, Former Head of Manuscripts and Visual Images, National Library of Wales

11:15 – Break

11:45 – Session 2: Roundtable “Exhibiting Gwen John and other women artists in France and in the UK”

Speakers : Lucy Wood (National Museum Cardiff, curator of the retrospective exhibition Gwen John. Strange Beauties), Camille Belvèze (Musée Sainte-Croix de Poitiers) and Pierre Ickowicz (Musée de Dieppe).

12h45 – Lunch break

14:00 – Session 3: Transnational networks in Paris

Laura Valette , independent researcher and curator of the exhibition James Abbott McNeill Whistler, l’effet papillon

, independent researcher and curator of the exhibition James Abbott McNeill Whistler, l’effet papillon Conversation with Olivier Jugand, grandson of Ruth Manson, fellow artist and friend of Gwen John

15:00 – Break

15:15 – Session 4 : Resonances of Gwen John’s works in contemporary art

Conversation between Rebecca Fortnum, artist and Professor of Fine Art, University of the Arts London, and Anna Falcini

16:30 – Artist walk in Meudon with Anna Falcini, retracing Gwen John’s life and work. NB: Reservations are available via the ticketing service, requiring an additional free ticket, in addition to the "in person" reservation for the day.

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