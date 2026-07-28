Announcement

O CIDEHUS (Centro Interdisciplinar de História, Culturas e Sociedades) é uma unidade de investigação, sem fins lucrativos, da área das Humanidades e Ciências Sociais. A sua disciplina nuclear é a História e o seu programa científico está centrado no estudo do impacto da diversidade e das mudanças no sul, na longa duração. O Sul com o qual trabalha é múltiplo : não apenas o de Portugal, mas também esta formação política no contexto da Europa do Sul e das geografias do hemisfério meridional com as quais teve laços históricos, assim como o Mediterrâneo.

Presentation

CIDEHUS is pleased to announce that the collections « Bibliotecas - Estudos & Colóquios » and « Fontes e Inventários » are permanently open to receive manuscript submissions for publication.

Proposals must take into account the following :

Publication will be made in e-book format through the platform OpenEdition Books. They will be made available in open access and without costs to the authors.

The books must be directly related with CIDEHUS’ strategic program : diversity and societal changes in the South (of Portugal, Europe, territories historically linked to the Iberian space, as well as the Mediterranean Sea) that are observed through different analytical scales.

The preferred scientific areas are related to the research developed by CIDEHUS, namely history, cultural heritage, tourism and demographic dynamics, science of information, digital humanities, literary studies and gender studies.

CIDEHUS is open to receive monographies and collective volumes, including master’s and doctoral thesis properly revised, as well as conclusions to research projects.

Unitary books that renew the state of the art are preferred.

Each collection has an editorial board and an international scientific board that supervise the peer review process.

Each collections’ editorial and scientific boards will select from the proposed texts and will decide on the publication of submissions within a month.

Submission guidelines

Manuscripts must follow the outlined submission rules and sent to cidehus_edicoes@uevora.pt .

The final texts must not have over 350 pages (100 000 words or 630 000 characters).

About Us

The CIDEHUS (Interdisciplinary Center for History, Cultures, and Societies) is a non-profit research unit in the field of Humanities and Social Sciences. Its core discipline is History, and its scientific program focuses on studying the impact of diversity and changes in the South over the long term. The “South” it engages with is multifaceted : not only the South of Portugal but also this political formation in the context of Southern Europe and the geographies of the southern hemisphere with which it has had historical ties in the past, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.

It is a center regularly evaluated by the FCT (Foundation for Science and Technology) in Portugal, with good results (rated “Excelent” in 2023/2024 – the last completed evaluation).

It publishes two collections of academic books, both of which undergo scientific peer review by international committees, using the double-blind peer review system. These collections are titled “Biblioteca - Estudos & Colóquios” and “Fontes e Inventários”. As the name suggests, the latter is dedicated to disseminating research tools and sources that aid researchers in their work.

Although many publications are in Portuguese, both collections also accept texts in English, French, and Spanish. These may be studies authored by CIDEHUS members or by other international researchers, as long as the texts pass the peer review process and the content is directly related to the Centre’s scientific program.

Director

Jaime Serra

Funding

CIDEHUS Publications is funded by the Foundation for Science and Technology (Portugal), under the projects UIDB/00057/2020 (https://doi.org/10.54499/UIDB/00057/2020) and UID/00057/2025 (https://doi.org/10.54499/UID/00057/2025).

Editorial Board for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection

Director : Mafalda Soares da Cunha

André Silva

Maria da Luz Sampario

Joana Lima

Roberta Stumpf

Editorial Assistant : Raquel Cabrita

Scientific Council for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection

Cátia Antunes (Leiden University)

Gibran Bautista y Lugo (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)

Jaime Serra (Universidade de Évora)

Juan Luis Pan-Montojo (Universidad Autónoma de Madrid)

Laura de Mello e Souza (Universidade de São Paulo e Université de Paris IV - Sorbonne)

Mariana Cândido (Emory University)

Editorial Board for the Fontes e Inventários Collection

Director : André Madruga Coelho

Ricardo Seabra

Fernanda Olival

Nélson Vaquinhas

Antónia Conde

Editorial Assistant : Raquel Cabrita

Scientific Council for the Fontes e Inventários Collection