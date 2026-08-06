Decentered Documentary Practices

Announcement

International conference - University of Liège – Thursday 10 and Friday 11 December 2026 - (in collaboration with Université Sorbonne Nouvelle and ENS Louis Lumière)

Argument

Documentary, as a filmic form and a mode of inquiry into the real, crosses cultures, disciplines, languages, and paradigms, but not in a constant or uniform way. Its approaches are varied—that is to say, essentially shifting and situated. Yet its practice, theory, and teaching remain largely conceived from a Western-centered (or Northern-hemisphere-anchored) foundation, whether on the artistic, technical, epistemological, or ideological level. Heir among other things to an ontological realism based on the power to record the real and to appropriate the cinematic apparatus of capture and projection—long and often placed in the service of various discursive aims (information, education, propaganda, etc.)—documentary is inseparable from a certain economic, cultural, and political history of the twentieth century, including colonial history and the processes of decolonization, in which documentary film has played a major role. It has retained from this a privileged relationship to the image-as-trace, one that direct cinema of the 1960s and its various extensions renewed and reaffirmed in their own way.

That said, we should not overlook the close ties that this same history of non-fiction cinema has forged with other, more poetic, experimental, or fictional conceptions and practices. More broadly, many filmmakers conceive of documentary not as the finished result of an objectifying observation of the real, but as a process built through exchange and time : as one filmmaker has put it, over the course of making documentaries, words like reality, truth, neutrality, and impartiality lost their meaning for him—clichés die hard, and while documentary is often thought to consist of describing a truth grounded in real facts, he believes instead that it is about proposing one interpretation of reality among others, shaped by a personal vision. These words—which could just as easily belong to other major documentary filmmakers—in no way erase the particularities and differences that stem not only from individual viewpoints but first and foremost from the contexts in which they are expressed. Beyond “auteur cinema,” these questions extend to many other fields, genres, and practices associated with documentary filmmaking : collective and activist cinema, films produced by schools and workshops, institutional collections and archival materials, Indigenous cinema, practices of anonymizing works, and so on. These are all spaces and practices where forms of exchange, cooperation, conflict, negotiation, and mutual influence between different models play out.

This conference therefore aims to produce a critical and heuristic shift by questioning documentary practices and conceptualizations drawing on other cultural, historical, and social contexts, as well as other conceptions of reality and audiovisual practices. In this respect, the areal studies approach—which rejects the civilizational lens in favor of geographic areas made coherent by proximity and shared history—offers a space for discussion that helps avoid any essentialization. The conference aims to bring together documentary filmmakers and theorists around a common goal : to discuss current trends and the history of various approaches to and practices in documentary filmmaking. Papers will more concretely aim to explore the possible tensions, circulations, and cross-fertilizations between situated documentary approaches drawn from various cultural areas, and the different analytical frameworks applied to them (conceptions of non-fiction, associated terminology, aesthetic concepts, history of movements, etc.). While questioning the often globalizing nature of these frameworks, we will remain attentive to the epistemological conditions of the very shift at the heart of this conference, and thus to the risk of reinstating a centrality—even a negative one—that we nonetheless intend to move beyond.

Several thematic strands are envisaged (non-exhaustive list) :

documentary traditions specific to certain geographic areas or cultural communities ;

forms of narration, engagement, or relationship to the filmed subject specific to situated practices ;

the diversity of documentary film reception in a globalized context (festivals, platforms, cultural translation, etc.), as well as the effects of transnational circulation on documentary forms and modes of production ;

the aesthetic, political, or epistemological stakes involved in redefining documentary through the lens of the local ;

the performative dimension of the documentary and the potential and limitations of the (self-)reflexive gaze when confronted with self-exoticization and self-othering ;

transcultural, diasporic, or participatory issues related to the process of blending perspectives ;

the contribution of feminist theories and practices in documentary filmmaking to highlighting certain patterns of geopolitical domination ;

forms of teaching that make room for a decentered approach to documentary history or practice.

The conference Decentered Documentary Practices – Areal Approaches will welcome speakers from various professional fields (research, filmmaking, production, programming, criticism) and disciplines (film, television, sociology and anthropology, philosophy, etc.). Likewise, several presentation formats will coexist, ranging from personal testimony to poster presentations, from scholarly papers to collective reflections on experience.

Submission guidelines

Proposals (title + abstract of 300–500 words + short bio-bibliography) should be sent to the members of the organizing committee [addresses below],

before September 14th 2026.

Notification of acceptance will be sent on September 21st 2026.

Practical informations

Conference languages : French and English

Location : University of Liège (Belgium)

Dates : December 10th-11th 2026

Organizing comittee

Élise Domenach : e.domenach@ens-louis-lumiere.fr

Martin Goutte : martin.goutte@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

Jeremy Hamers : jhamers@uliege.be

Frédéric Monvoisin : frederic.monvoisin@uliege.be

Scientific comitee