Archipelagos of Meaning

Announcement

Twenty-Fifth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities, University of Split, Croatia, 30 June - 2 July 2027

Hosted by the University of Split, the conference is shaped by the Adriatic context, its coastal cities and island networks, its histories of exchange, and its contemporary intersections of education, labour, tourism, and environmental change. This setting invites reflection on connection and difference, mobility and belonging, memory and future-making.

Themes

Proposals are welcomed across the breadth of humanities scholarship, including but not limited to the following sub-themes:

Engaged Humanities, Citizenship, and Democratic Culture: Humanistic inquiry as an engaged social practice, including citizenship education, critical thinking, civic engagement, leadership, and democratic cultures within educational and public institutions.

Language, Power, and Meaning-Making: Language, discourse, and ideology in contemporary communication, including multimodal meaning-making, audience reception, interpretation, and the politics of representation.

Literature, Narrative, and Cultural Imagination: Literature and storytelling as bearers of social and cultural meaning, shaping identities, memory, values, and collective futures across diverse communities.

Technologies of Communication: AI, Media, and Interpretation: Humanistic perspectives on digital media and artificial intelligence, including language technologies, authorship, ethics, bias, creativity, and changing communicative practices.

Place, Community, and Sustainable Futures: Sociality in space, including urban–rural relations, polycentric development, island communities, climate change, environment, and sustainability as cultural and ethical challenges.

Format

The conference is organised as a hybrid knowledge experience, integrating in-person and online participation within a unified scholarly environment. All accepted proposals become Presentation Pages, where presenters upload abstracts, media, and reflections, and where delegates engage in discussion before, during, and after the event.

In-person presentations in Split, live online sessions, and asynchronous contributions are woven together into a single integrated program. Regardless of participation mode, all delegates have access to the full schedule, session media, and a growing digital archive.

Across all formats, the emphasis is on reciprocal, human-scale scholarly exchange—conversation, reflection, and collaborative inquiry rather than one-directional presentation.

Publication Pathways

Presenters are invited to develop their conference contributions for possible publication in the journals and book imprints of the New Directions in the Humanities Research Network, which support a broad range of humanistic inquiry. All outlets offer options for both traditional and Open Access publication.

We look forward to welcoming you to a thoughtful, collegial, and dialogic gathering—whether in Split or online.

Scientific Committee

Toni Popović, Local Conference Chair, Assistant Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Ivana Petrović, Local Conference Committee, Associate Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Ljudevit Hanžek, Local Conference Committee, Assistant Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Maja Bezić, Local Conference Committee, Associate Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Renata Relja, Local Conference Committee, Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Marita Brčić Kuljiš, Local Conference Committee, Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Tea Gutović, Local Conference Committee, Assistant Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Tanja Brešan Ančić, Local Conference Committee, Associate Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Nikša Varezić, Local Conference Committee, Associate Professor, University of Split, Croatia

Dr. Asun López-Varela, Research Network Chair, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Dr. Phillip Kalantzis-Cope, Chief Social Scientist, Common Ground Research Networks, United States of America

Submit Proposal

You’ll be asked to select a presentation format—either in-person at the conference venue or online via our integrated CGScholar (KX) platform—but our hybrid model is designed to support both. You may change your choice at any time if your plans or preferences shift.

This Research Network is fully bilingual. You are welcome to present in Spanish or English. Take the appropriate link below:

Submit English Language Proposal

Submit Spanish Language Proposal

Proposals are accepted from launch until one month prior to the conference start date. The dates below indicate the opening of both the proposal submission and registration periods.

Proposals will be reviewed within two to four weeks of submission.

Early Launch to 29 November (26)

Regular 30 November (26) to 29 March (27)

Late 30 March (27) to 30 May (27)

Registration Periods

The digital media deadline is one week before the conference.