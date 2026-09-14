Announcement

Loin de se réduire à un phénomène d’emprunts lexicaux, cette rencontre a donné lieu à des reconfigurations profondes des structures phonologiques, morphosyntaxiques, sémantiques et pragmatiques, faisant du darija une variété distincte, porteuse d’une identité linguistique et culturelle spécifique. Cette spécificité s’inscrit dans une histoire longue, marquée notamment par le rôle central des dynasties amazighes, pré- et post-islamiques, par des processus d’arabisation différenciés, ainsi que par une riche tradition orale et patrimoniale qui distingue, in fine, nettement le Maroc du Machreq. Plus qu’une simple variété linguistique régionale, il s’agit, donc, d’un système linguistique hybride où le substrat amazigh et le superstrat arabe classique se mêlent étroitement, façonnant une variété dont les caractéristiques ne se retrouvent pas intégralement dans les autres dialectes arabes du Machreq ou même du Sud du Maghreb. À travers les prismes du substrat amazigh et du superstrat arabe classique, l’analyse du darija révèle que ce dernier n’est ni un simple dérivé ni une simple variante régionale. Il est le produit d’une rencontre historique et dialectique entre langues, cultures et identités.

International conference : Faculty of Languages, Letters, and Arts, Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, December 11, 2026

Argument

Long regarded as merely a peripheral variety of Arabic, Darija emerges, in light of historical, linguistic, and anthropological evidence, as the product of a prolonged process of contact between an ancient Amazigh substrate and a classical Arabic superstrate, shaped by the political, religious, social, and cultural dynamics specific to the Moroccan context, facts that could be observed on a Maghreb-wide scale.

The concept of substrate refers to the structural elements of an indigenous language (IL) that survive in an introduced language (IL). In the case of Darija, certain lexical, phonological, morphological, and syntactic features show correspondences with the structures of the Amazigh language. Several phonological features of Moroccan Arabic reflect an influence that deviates from the norms of Classical Arabic but aligns with certain characteristics of the Amazigh language. For example, morphological elements such as the affix /ta…-t/ used to form abstract or occupational nouns, although borrowed from dialectal Arabic, appear in forms structurally comparable to the Amazigh model. Conversely, the superstrate refers to the influence that one language exerts on another already established language, often in a context of political or cultural domination. The influential language (the superstrate) does not replace the local language, but enriches or modifies it (phonetics, lexicon, grammar) before disappearing or being assimilated.

Far from being limited to lexical borrowing, this encounter gave rise to profound reconfigurations of phonological, morphosyntactic, semantic, and pragmatic structures, making Darija a distinct variety that embodies a specific linguistic and cultural identity. This distinctiveness is rooted in a long history, marked notably by the central role of Amazigh dynasties—both pre- and post-Islamic—by differentiated processes of Arabization, as well as by a rich oral and cultural heritage that ultimately sets Morocco apart from the Mashriq. More than a simple regional linguistic variety, it is, therefore, a hybrid linguistic system in which the Amazigh substrate and the Classical Arabic superstrate are closely intertwined, shaping a variety whose characteristics are not fully found in the other Arabic dialects of the Mashriq or even the southern Maghreb. Viewed through the prisms of the Amazigh substrate and the Classical Arabic superstrate, an analysis of Darija reveals that it is neither a simple derivative nor a mere regional variant. It is the product of a historical and dialectical encounter between languages, cultures, and identities.

In today’s context, where linguistic diversity, recognition policies, and the cultural heritage status of vernacular languages (Boukous, 2012) are playing an increasingly prominent role in both academic and public discourse, this conference aims to provide a space for critical and open reflection, fostering an objective and interdisciplinary approach to Darija as a repository of memory, a site of identity negotiation, and a vehicle for linguistic creativity. As such, Darija must be analyzed not only as a linguistic object but as a social phenomenon rooted in Morocco’s history, reflecting the dynamics of power, identity, and collective memory. In this regard, it offers a unique vantage point for rethinking the relationship between indigenous languages and introduced languages in contexts of economic exchange, conquest, Islamization, and nationbuilding.

From a sociolinguistic perspective, Darija occupies an ambivalent position : it is the primary vernacular language of the majority in Morocco yet remains unstandardized and is sometimes stigmatized as an “informal language.” This situation reflects a tension between local vernacular identity and the institutional legitimacy often attributed to Standard Arabic. Consequently, linguistic standardization—that is, the official adoption of a variety as the standard—conferring prestige and resources upon it—has not yet been granted to Darija despite its central role in daily life.

Interactions between Amazigh and Arabic speakers in Morocco give rise to a unique sociolinguistic and cultural dynamic, in which Darija serves at times as an inter-community lingua franca and at other times as a marker of identity. In many regions, particularly urban ones, Amazigh is gradually losing ground to Darija, which is becoming increasingly established as a language of socialization, especially among urban and migrant generations. This dynamic raises questions of language maintenance and shift : How do bilingual youth negotiate their linguistic identities ? How does Darija become a vehicle for social integration while sometimes leading to the erosion of other languages coexisting within the national space ? These questions are crucial for a sociology of language practices in Morocco.

From another perspective, anthropology invites us to view Darija as a vehicle for culture and community. It is not merely a system of signs, but a marker of histories, practices, and social relationships. Metaphors, proverbs, local oral narratives, songs, and forms of informal communication all play a role in the reproduction and evolution of Darija in different social environments. This perspective shows that language is not static : it is alive, evolving, claimed, and transformed by daily practices, migration, the media, and contemporary artistic expressions.

Using a metaphor borrowed from botany, Moroccan Darija could be likened to a tree with welldefined substrate roots, a grafted superstrate trunk, and foliage in a state of perpetual evolution and maturation. The central question to ask, then, is how this relationship—maintained in balance for centuries on the demographic foundation described by Ibn Khaldoun and Gabriel Camps—has given rise to a linguistic architecture that belongs neither entirely to the Mashreq nor entirely to ancient Africa, but rather to a singularly Moroccan phenomenon.

This issue can be further explored through the following questions :

To what extent does Moroccan Arabic—with its blend of the persistent Amazigh substrate and the integrated Arabic superstrate—allow itself to be defined not as a peripheral variant of

Classical Arabic, but as an autonomous linguistic system indigenous to the Moroccan context ?

How does Darija, as the product of a dialectical encounter between an Amazigh demographic foundation and an Arabic superstructure, serve as the site for negotiating a pluralistic Moroccan identity in the face of challenges related to standardization and heritage preservation ?

Is Darija the vehicle for a superficial Arabization that masks an Amazigh structural foundation ?

How does this hybrid system redefine the balance of power between indigenous languages and introduced languages in Morocco’s collective memory ?

Rather than viewing it as a dialect subordinate to a “pure” standard language, it would be more fruitful to consider it as an autonomous linguistic system, rooted in socio-historical dynamics specific to Morocco and embodying a pluralistic identity. This opens up avenues of research for rethinking the place of Darija in language policies, educational systems, and national cultural construction.

The conference thus embodies a spirit of scientific discovery, dialogue, and reconciliation of cultural legacies, inviting a profound rethinking of the relationship between Amazigh and Arab identities and, on a more practical level, of actual language practices in Morocco.

Conference Axes (non-exhaustive list)

Axis 1 – Theoretical and epistemological frameworks of language contact in Morocco

This theme aims to examine theoretical models for analyzing Darija as a product of prolonged language contact through the lens of various concepts (substrate, superstrate, pluriglossia, koineization, creolization, linguistic ideologies, legitimacy, and symbolic power) ;

Axis 2 – Amazigh substrate and the internal structure of Darija

This axis focuses on a detailed linguistic analysis of Amazigh traces in Darija, going beyond simple lexical borrowing, particularly in phonology, morphosyntax, semantics, pragmatics, prosody ;

Axis 3 – The Classical Arabic superstrate and the dynamics of Arabization

The aim here is to analyze the role of Classical Arabic and ancient Arabic varieties in the formation and evolution of Darija ;

Axis 4 – History, Amazigh dynasties, and sociolinguistic configurations

This axis integrates linguistics and long-term history to understand the political and social conditions of Darija’s emergence through its historical and implicit political sociolinguistic configurations ;

Axis 5 – Toponymy, anthroponymy, and Amazigh spatio-linguistic memory

This axis emphasizes language as a living archive of territory, local culture, and collective memory through processes of Arabization and hybridization, with the resulting implications for heritage and identity ;

Axis 6 – Social Practices, Identities, and Linguistic Representations

This research area adopts a sociological and anthropological approach to the actual uses of Darija and Amazigh, examining phenomena such as bilingualism and code-switching through the lens of ideological, generational, and gender-based factors.

Submission Guidelines

Important Dates

Deadline for submitting abstracts : October 30, 2026 via https://darijals2026.sciencesconf.org ;

via ; Notification of acceptance : November 15, 2026 ;

Deadline for conference registration for presenters : November 30, 2026 ; - Conference dates : December 11, 2026.

Proposals for 20-minute presentations may be submitted in French, Arabic, or English and must include :

A title ;

An abstract of 400 to 500 words (excluding spaces), outlining the research question, theoretical framework, and methodology ;

5 keywords ;

A brief bibliography (3 to 5 references) ;

The institutional contact information of the author(s) ; - A brief biography of the author(s) ;

Target Audience

The conference is primarily intended for :

Linguists, sociolinguists, and dialectologists ;

Anthropologists and sociologists ;

Historians and researchers in cultural studies ;

Doctoral students and early-career researchers ;

Institutional and cultural stakeholders involved in language policy.

Registration Fees

Registration fees are €60 (600 MAD) for external presenters and €30 (300 MAD) for participants and internal faculty members.

Registration fees cover the conference kit, coffee breaks, and lunch during the conference. They also entitle participants to submit their conference paper for evaluation with a view to publication. Travel and accommodation expenses are the responsibility of the participants or their home institutions.

Registration fees must be paid by November 30, 2026, in accordance with the instructions sent by email.

Scientific Committee

AGHZAFEN Mostafa (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

BAHMAD Malika (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

BALAGH Redouane (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

BELLAMQADDAM Jamila (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

BENAMEUR Mounia (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

BENLAKHDAR Mohyedine (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah University, Fez, Morocco)

CHIBI Mounir (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

DRISS Louiz (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

EL AMRANI Hafida (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

EL HADRI Abdennour (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

FALOUS Ali (Moulay Ismail University, Meknes, Morocco)

HDOUCH Youcef (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

MESSAOUDI Leila (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

OUDINA Anouar Salama (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

RIFAÏ Houssaine (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

SBIHI Soraya (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

TERRADA Zohra (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco) ZIGHIGHI Zouhir (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

Organizing Committee

Mostafa AGHZAFEN, Mounia BENAMEUR, Mohamed BOURASS, Fathi JIHANE, Imane TLIDI, Driss BUANINI, Mohammed EZZAHRI, Amine AGHZAFEN (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)

Contact :

AGHZAFEN Mostafa : mostafa.aghzafen1@uit.ac.ma (06 63 34 95 93) BENAMEUR Mounia : mounia.benameur@uit.ac.ma (06 67 03 87 13)