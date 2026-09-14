Announcement
Le colloque aura lieu à la faculté des Langues, des Lettres et des Arts, Université Ibn Tofaïl à Kénitra, le 11 décembre 2026
Argumentaire
Longtemps appréhendé comme une simple variété périphérique de l’arabe, le darija apparaît, à l’aune des faits historiques, linguistiques et anthropologiques, comme le produit d’un processus de contact prolongé entre un substrat amazigh ancien et un superstrat arabe classique, médiatisé par des dynamiques politiques, religieuses, sociales et culturelles propres à l’espace marocain ; faits qui pourraient être observés à l’échelle maghrébine.
La notion de substrat réfère aux éléments structuraux d’une langue autochtone (LA) qui survivent dans une langue introduite (LI). Dans le cas du darija, certaines caractéristiques lexicales, phonologiques, morphologiques et syntaxiques montrent des correspondances avec les structures de la langue amazighe. Plusieurs traits phonologiques du marocain témoignent d’une influence qui s’écarte des normes de l’arabe classique mais rejoint certains profils de la langue amazighe. À titre d’exemple, des éléments morphologiques tels que l’affixe /ta…-t/ pour former des noms abstraits ou de profession, bien qu’empruntés à l’arabe arabe dialectal, apparaissent dans des formes structurellement comparables au modèle amazigh. En retour, le superstrat désigne l’influence qu’une langue exerce sur une autre langue déjà établie, souvent dans un contexte de domination politique ou culturelle. La langue influente (le superstrat) ne remplace pas la langue locale, mais l’enrichit ou la modifie (phonétique, lexique, grammaire) avant de disparaître ou d’être assimilée
Loin de se réduire à un phénomène d’emprunts lexicaux, cette rencontre a donné lieu à des reconfigurations profondes des structures phonologiques, morphosyntaxiques, sémantiques et pragmatiques, faisant du darija une variété distincte, porteuse d’une identité linguistique et culturelle spécifique. Cette spécificité s’inscrit dans une histoire longue, marquée notamment par le rôle central des dynasties amazighes, pré- et post-islamiques, par des processus d’arabisation différenciés, ainsi que par une riche tradition orale et patrimoniale qui distingue, in fine, nettement le Maroc du Machreq. Plus qu’une simple variété linguistique régionale, il s’agit, donc, d’un système linguistique hybride où le substrat amazigh et le superstrat arabe classique se mêlent étroitement, façonnant une variété dont les caractéristiques ne se retrouvent pas intégralement dans les autres dialectes arabes du Machreq ou même du Sud du Maghreb. À travers les prismes du substrat amazigh et du superstrat arabe classique, l’analyse du darija révèle que ce dernier n’est ni un simple dérivé ni une simple variante régionale. Il est le produit d’une rencontre historique et dialectique entre langues, cultures et identités.
Dans un contexte contemporain où la pluralité linguistique, les politiques de reconnaissance et la patrimonialisation des langues vernaculaires (Boukous-2012) occupent une place croissante dans le débat scientifique et public, ce colloque entend offrir un espace de réflexion critique et ouverte, favorisant une approche dépassionnée et interdisciplinaire du darija comme lieu de mémoire, de négociation identitaire et de créativité linguistique. Aussi, le darija doit-il être
analysé non seulement comme un objet linguistique, mais comme un phénomène social ancré dans l’histoire du Maroc, reflétant les dynamiques de pouvoir, d’identité et de mémoire collective. À ce titre, il constitue une fenêtre privilégiée pour repenser la relation entre langues autochtones et langues introduites dans des contextes d’échanges économiques, de conquêtes, d’islamisation et de construction nationale.
Sociolinguistiquement, le darija occupe une position ambivalente : elle est la langue vernaculaire principale de la majorité au Maroc, mais reste non standardisée et parfois stigmatisée en tant que « langue » informelle. Cette situation reflète une tension entre identité vernaculaire locale et légitimité institutionnelle souvent attribuée à l’arabe standard. Il en découle que la normalisation linguistique — c’est-à-dire l’adoption officielle d’une variété comme standard — lui confère du prestige et des ressources, ce qui n’a pas encore été accordé au darija malgré son rôle central dans la vie quotidienne.
Les interactions entre amazighophones et arabophones au Maroc produisent une interaction sociolinguistique et culturelle particulière, où le darija sert tantôt de lingua franca intercommunautaire, tantôt de marqueur identitaire. Dans de nombreuses régions, surtout urbaines, l’amazigh cède progressivement du terrain face à un darija de plus en plus consolidé comme langue de socialisation, surtout chez les générations urbaines ou migrantes. Cette dynamique soulève des questions de maintenance et de shift linguistique : comment les jeunes bilingues négocient-ils leurs identités linguistiques ? Comment le darija devient-il un vecteur d’intégration sociale tout en entraînant parfois l’érosion des autres langues co-existantes dans l’espace national ? Ces questions sont cruciales pour une sociologie des pratiques langagières au Maroc.
D’un autre point de vue, l’anthropologie nous invite à voir le darija comme un véhicule culturel et communautaire. Il n’est pas seulement un système de signes, mais un marqueur d’histoires, de pratiques et de relations sociales. Les métaphores, les proverbes, les récits oraux locaux, les chants et les formes de communication informelle jouent, tous, un rôle dans la reproduction et l’évolution du darija dans différents environnements sociaux. Cette perspective montre que le parler n’est pas statique : il est vivant, évolutif, revendiqué et transformé par les pratiques quotidiennes, les migrations, les médias et les expressions artistiques contemporaines.
Dans une métaphore empruntée à la botanique, le darija marocain serait un arbre dont les racines substratiques sont bien marquées, le tronc superstratique greffé et un feuillage en perpétuelle évolution et maturité. La question centrale à poser serait alors de savoir comment ce rapport, maintenu en équilibre depuis des siècles sur le socle démographique décrit par Ibn Khaldoun et Gabriel Camps, a engendré une architecture linguistique qui n’appartient ni totalement au Machreq, ni totalement à l’Afrique antique, mais à une singularité marocaine absolue.
Cette problématique peut être plus explicitée à travers les questions suivantes :
Dans quelle mesure le parler marocain, entre persistance du substrat amazigh et intégration du superstrat arabe, permet-il de se définir non comme une périphérie de l’arabe classique, mais comme un système linguistique autonome et endogène à l’espace marocain ?
Comment le darija, en tant que produit d’une rencontre dialectique entre une fondation démographique amazighe et une superstructure arabe, agit-il comme le lieu de négociation d’une identité marocaine plurielle face aux enjeux de standardisation et de patrimonialisation ?
Le darija est-il le vecteur d’une arabisation de surface masquant une amazighité de structure ?
Comment ce système hybride redéfinit-il les rapports de force entre langues autochtones et langues introduites dans la mémoire collective du Maroc ?
Plutôt que de l’envisager comme un parler subordonné à une langue standard « pure », il serait plus fécond de se demander comment la darija devient un système linguistique autonome, enraciné dans des dynamiques sociohistoriques spécifiques au Maroc et porteur d’une identité plurielle. Cela ouvre des pistes de recherche pour repenser la place du darija dans les politiques linguistiques, les systèmes éducatifs et la construction culturelle nationale.
Le colloque s’inscrit ainsi dans un esprit de découverte scientifique, de dialogue et de réconciliation des héritages, en invitant à repenser, en profondeur, les relations amazighité/arabité et, en surface, les pratiques langagières effectives au Maroc.
Les axes du colloque (liste non exhaustive)
Axe 1 – Cadres théoriques et épistémologiques du contact linguistique au Maroc
Cet axe vise à interroger les modèles théoriques permettant d’analyser le darija comme produit de contact linguistique prolongé à travers les prismes de concepts divers (Substrat, superstrat, pluriglossie, koinèisation, créolisation, idéologies linguistiques, légitimité et pouvoir symbolique) ;
Axe 2 – Substrat amazigh et structuration interne du darija
Cet axe se concentre sur l’analyse linguistique fine des traces amazighes dans le darija, au-delà du simple emprunt lexical notamment en phonologie, morphosyntaxe, sémantique, pragmatique, prosodie, etc. ;
Axe 3 – Le superstrat arabe classique et les dynamiques d’arabisation
Il s’agit ici d’analyser le rôle de l’arabe classique et des variétés arabes anciennes dans la formation et l’évolution du darija ;
Axe 4 – Histoire, dynasties amazighes et configurations sociolinguistiques
Cet axe articule linguistique et histoire longue afin de comprendre les conditions politiques et sociales de l’émergence du darija à travers ses configurations sociolinguistiques historiques et politiques implicites ;
Axe 5 – Toponymie, anthroponymie et mémoire spatio-linguistique amazighe
Cet axe met l’accent sur la langue comme archive vivante du territoire, du terroir et de la mémoire collective à l’aide de processus d’arabisation et d’hybridation avec les enjeux patrimoniaux et identitaires conséquents ;
Axe 6 – Pratiques sociales, identités et représentations linguistiques
Cet axe adopte une approche sociologique et anthropologique des usages réels du darija et de l’amazigh avec les phénomènes du bilinguisme, de l’alternance codique et à l’aide de filtres idéologiques, générationnels et de genre.
Modalités de soumission
- Date limite de soumission des propositions de communication : 30 octobre 2026 sur https://darijals2026.sciencesconf.org ;
- Avis d’acceptation : 15 novembre 2026 ;
- Date limite d’inscription au colloque pour les intervenants : 30 novembre 2026 : - Déroulement du colloque : 11 décembre 2026
Les propositions de communication, d’une durée de vingt minutes, pourront être présentées en français, en arabe en anglais et doivent comporter :
- Un titre ;
- Un résumé de 400 à 500 mots (espaces non compris), précisant la problématique, le cadre théorique, la méthodologie ;
- 5 mots-clés ;
- Une bibliographie succincte (3 à 5 références)
- Les coordonnées institutionnelles de l’auteur-trice ou des auteurs-trices ;
- Une brève biographie de l’auteur-trice ou des auteurs-trices ;
Public concerné
Le colloque s’adresse principalement aux :
- Linguistes, sociolinguistes et dialectologues ;
- Anthropologues et sociologues ;
- Historiens et chercheurs en études culturelles ;
- Doctorants et jeunes chercheurs ;
- Acteurs institutionnels et culturels concernés par les politiques linguistiques.
Frais d’inscription
Les frais d’inscription sont de 60 € (600 MAD) pour les intervenants externes et 30 € (300 MAD) pour les participants et les enseignants-chercheurs internes.
Les frais d’inscription couvrent le kit du colloque, les pause-café et le déjeuner durant le colloque. Ils ouvrent également le droit à la possibilité de soumettre l’article de sa communication pour l’évaluation en vue de sa publication. Les frais de voyage et de séjour sont à la charge des participants ou de leur institution d’appartenance.
Le paiement des frais d’inscription devra s’effectuer avant le 30 novembre 2026, selon les consignes envoyées par mail.
Comité scientifique
- AGHZAFEN Mostafa (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- BAHMAD Malika (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- BALAGH Redouane (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- BELLAMQADDAM Jamila (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- BENAMEUR Mounia (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- BENLAKHDAR Mohyedine (Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah. Fès. Maroc)
- CHIBI Mounir (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- EL AMRANI Hafida (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- EL HADRI Abdennour (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- FALOUS Ali (Université Moulay Ismail. Meknès. Maroc)
- HDOUCH Youcef (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- JARMOUNI Hachem (Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah. Fès-Saïs. Maroc)
- LOUIZ Driss (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- MESSAOUDI Leila (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- OUDINA Anouar Salama (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- RIFAÏ Houssaine (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- SBIHI Soraya (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
- TERRADA Zohra (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc) ZIGHIGHI Zouhir (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
Comité d’organisation
Mostafa AGHZAFEN, Mounia BENAMEUR, Mohamed BOURASS, Fathi JIHANE, Imane TLIDI, Driss BUANINI, Mohammed EZZAHRI, Amine AGHZAFEN (Université Ibn Tofaïl. Kénitra. Maroc)
Contact : AGHZAFEN Mostafa : mostafa.aghzafen1@uit.ac.ma (06 63 34 95 93) BENAMEUR Mounia : mounia.benameur@uit.ac.ma (06 67 03 87 13)
Bibliographie indicative
BENMAMOUN, E. (2007). Perspectives on Arabic Linguistics XIX. John Benjamins Publishing
BENMAMOUN, E. (2000). The Feature Structure of Functional Categories,
BOUKOUS, A. (2012). Revitalisation de la langue amazighe : Défis, enjeux et stratégies. Rabat : Institut Royal de la Culture Amazighe (IRCAM).
ECH-CHARFI, A. An Amazigh Substrate in Moroccan Arabic : A Sociolinguistic Reconstruction of Agentives. International Journal of Arabic Linguistics.
GRANDGUILLAUME, G. (1983). Arabisation et politique linguistique au Maghreb.
LAHROUCHI, M. The Amazigh Influence on Moroccan Arabic : Phonological and Morphological Borrowing. International Journal of Arabic Linguistics.
MADDY-WEITZMAN, B. Berber Identity and Politics in North Africa.
MESSAOUDI, L. (2025). L’arabe marocain (darija) et ses phonèmes. Langues, Cultures et Sociétés.
SADIQI, F. (2003). Women, Gender, and Language in Morocco. Brill Editions.
LAROUI, A. (1970). L’Histoire du Maghreb : un essai de synthèse. Éd. F. Maspero. Paris. ISBN : 2-7071-1359-x
International conference : Faculty of Languages, Letters, and Arts, Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, December 11, 2026
Argument
Long regarded as merely a peripheral variety of Arabic, Darija emerges, in light of historical, linguistic, and anthropological evidence, as the product of a prolonged process of contact between an ancient Amazigh substrate and a classical Arabic superstrate, shaped by the political, religious, social, and cultural dynamics specific to the Moroccan context, facts that could be observed on a Maghreb-wide scale.
The concept of substrate refers to the structural elements of an indigenous language (IL) that survive in an introduced language (IL). In the case of Darija, certain lexical, phonological, morphological, and syntactic features show correspondences with the structures of the Amazigh language. Several phonological features of Moroccan Arabic reflect an influence that deviates from the norms of Classical Arabic but aligns with certain characteristics of the Amazigh language. For example, morphological elements such as the affix /ta…-t/ used to form abstract or occupational nouns, although borrowed from dialectal Arabic, appear in forms structurally comparable to the Amazigh model. Conversely, the superstrate refers to the influence that one language exerts on another already established language, often in a context of political or cultural domination. The influential language (the superstrate) does not replace the local language, but enriches or modifies it (phonetics, lexicon, grammar) before disappearing or being assimilated.
Far from being limited to lexical borrowing, this encounter gave rise to profound reconfigurations of phonological, morphosyntactic, semantic, and pragmatic structures, making Darija a distinct variety that embodies a specific linguistic and cultural identity. This distinctiveness is rooted in a long history, marked notably by the central role of Amazigh dynasties—both pre- and post-Islamic—by differentiated processes of Arabization, as well as by a rich oral and cultural heritage that ultimately sets Morocco apart from the Mashriq. More than a simple regional linguistic variety, it is, therefore, a hybrid linguistic system in which the Amazigh substrate and the Classical Arabic superstrate are closely intertwined, shaping a variety whose characteristics are not fully found in the other Arabic dialects of the Mashriq or even the southern Maghreb. Viewed through the prisms of the Amazigh substrate and the Classical Arabic superstrate, an analysis of Darija reveals that it is neither a simple derivative nor a mere regional variant. It is the product of a historical and dialectical encounter between languages, cultures, and identities.
In today’s context, where linguistic diversity, recognition policies, and the cultural heritage status of vernacular languages (Boukous, 2012) are playing an increasingly prominent role in both academic and public discourse, this conference aims to provide a space for critical and open reflection, fostering an objective and interdisciplinary approach to Darija as a repository of memory, a site of identity negotiation, and a vehicle for linguistic creativity. As such, Darija must be analyzed not only as a linguistic object but as a social phenomenon rooted in Morocco’s history, reflecting the dynamics of power, identity, and collective memory. In this regard, it offers a unique vantage point for rethinking the relationship between indigenous languages and introduced languages in contexts of economic exchange, conquest, Islamization, and nationbuilding.
From a sociolinguistic perspective, Darija occupies an ambivalent position : it is the primary vernacular language of the majority in Morocco yet remains unstandardized and is sometimes stigmatized as an “informal language.” This situation reflects a tension between local vernacular identity and the institutional legitimacy often attributed to Standard Arabic. Consequently, linguistic standardization—that is, the official adoption of a variety as the standard—conferring prestige and resources upon it—has not yet been granted to Darija despite its central role in daily life.
Interactions between Amazigh and Arabic speakers in Morocco give rise to a unique sociolinguistic and cultural dynamic, in which Darija serves at times as an inter-community lingua franca and at other times as a marker of identity. In many regions, particularly urban ones, Amazigh is gradually losing ground to Darija, which is becoming increasingly established as a language of socialization, especially among urban and migrant generations. This dynamic raises questions of language maintenance and shift : How do bilingual youth negotiate their linguistic identities ? How does Darija become a vehicle for social integration while sometimes leading to the erosion of other languages coexisting within the national space ? These questions are crucial for a sociology of language practices in Morocco.
From another perspective, anthropology invites us to view Darija as a vehicle for culture and community. It is not merely a system of signs, but a marker of histories, practices, and social relationships. Metaphors, proverbs, local oral narratives, songs, and forms of informal communication all play a role in the reproduction and evolution of Darija in different social environments. This perspective shows that language is not static : it is alive, evolving, claimed, and transformed by daily practices, migration, the media, and contemporary artistic expressions.
Using a metaphor borrowed from botany, Moroccan Darija could be likened to a tree with welldefined substrate roots, a grafted superstrate trunk, and foliage in a state of perpetual evolution and maturation. The central question to ask, then, is how this relationship—maintained in balance for centuries on the demographic foundation described by Ibn Khaldoun and Gabriel Camps—has given rise to a linguistic architecture that belongs neither entirely to the Mashreq nor entirely to ancient Africa, but rather to a singularly Moroccan phenomenon.
This issue can be further explored through the following questions :
To what extent does Moroccan Arabic—with its blend of the persistent Amazigh substrate and the integrated Arabic superstrate—allow itself to be defined not as a peripheral variant of
Classical Arabic, but as an autonomous linguistic system indigenous to the Moroccan context ?
How does Darija, as the product of a dialectical encounter between an Amazigh demographic foundation and an Arabic superstructure, serve as the site for negotiating a pluralistic Moroccan identity in the face of challenges related to standardization and heritage preservation ?
Is Darija the vehicle for a superficial Arabization that masks an Amazigh structural foundation ?
How does this hybrid system redefine the balance of power between indigenous languages and introduced languages in Morocco’s collective memory ?
Rather than viewing it as a dialect subordinate to a “pure” standard language, it would be more fruitful to consider it as an autonomous linguistic system, rooted in socio-historical dynamics specific to Morocco and embodying a pluralistic identity. This opens up avenues of research for rethinking the place of Darija in language policies, educational systems, and national cultural construction.
The conference thus embodies a spirit of scientific discovery, dialogue, and reconciliation of cultural legacies, inviting a profound rethinking of the relationship between Amazigh and Arab identities and, on a more practical level, of actual language practices in Morocco.
Conference Axes (non-exhaustive list)
Axis 1 – Theoretical and epistemological frameworks of language contact in Morocco
This theme aims to examine theoretical models for analyzing Darija as a product of prolonged language contact through the lens of various concepts (substrate, superstrate, pluriglossia, koineization, creolization, linguistic ideologies, legitimacy, and symbolic power) ;
Axis 2 – Amazigh substrate and the internal structure of Darija
This axis focuses on a detailed linguistic analysis of Amazigh traces in Darija, going beyond simple lexical borrowing, particularly in phonology, morphosyntax, semantics, pragmatics, prosody ;
Axis 3 – The Classical Arabic superstrate and the dynamics of Arabization
The aim here is to analyze the role of Classical Arabic and ancient Arabic varieties in the formation and evolution of Darija ;
Axis 4 – History, Amazigh dynasties, and sociolinguistic configurations
This axis integrates linguistics and long-term history to understand the political and social conditions of Darija’s emergence through its historical and implicit political sociolinguistic configurations ;
Axis 5 – Toponymy, anthroponymy, and Amazigh spatio-linguistic memory
This axis emphasizes language as a living archive of territory, local culture, and collective memory through processes of Arabization and hybridization, with the resulting implications for heritage and identity ;
Axis 6 – Social Practices, Identities, and Linguistic Representations
This research area adopts a sociological and anthropological approach to the actual uses of Darija and Amazigh, examining phenomena such as bilingualism and code-switching through the lens of ideological, generational, and gender-based factors.
Submission Guidelines
Important Dates
- Deadline for submitting abstracts : October 30, 2026 via https://darijals2026.sciencesconf.org ;
- Notification of acceptance : November 15, 2026 ;
- Deadline for conference registration for presenters : November 30, 2026 ; - Conference dates : December 11, 2026.
Proposals for 20-minute presentations may be submitted in French, Arabic, or English and must include :
- A title ;
- An abstract of 400 to 500 words (excluding spaces), outlining the research question, theoretical framework, and methodology ;
- 5 keywords ;
- A brief bibliography (3 to 5 references) ;
- The institutional contact information of the author(s) ; - A brief biography of the author(s) ;
Target Audience
- The conference is primarily intended for :
- Linguists, sociolinguists, and dialectologists ;
- Anthropologists and sociologists ;
- Historians and researchers in cultural studies ;
- Doctoral students and early-career researchers ;
- Institutional and cultural stakeholders involved in language policy.
Registration Fees
Registration fees are €60 (600 MAD) for external presenters and €30 (300 MAD) for participants and internal faculty members.
Registration fees cover the conference kit, coffee breaks, and lunch during the conference. They also entitle participants to submit their conference paper for evaluation with a view to publication. Travel and accommodation expenses are the responsibility of the participants or their home institutions.
Registration fees must be paid by November 30, 2026, in accordance with the instructions sent by email.
Scientific Committee
- AGHZAFEN Mostafa (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- BAHMAD Malika (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- BALAGH Redouane (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- BELLAMQADDAM Jamila (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- BENAMEUR Mounia (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- BENLAKHDAR Mohyedine (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah University, Fez, Morocco)
- CHIBI Mounir (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- DRISS Louiz (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- EL AMRANI Hafida (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- EL HADRI Abdennour (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- FALOUS Ali (Moulay Ismail University, Meknes, Morocco)
- HDOUCH Youcef (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- MESSAOUDI Leila (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- OUDINA Anouar Salama (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- RIFAÏ Houssaine (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- SBIHI Soraya (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
- TERRADA Zohra (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco) ZIGHIGHI Zouhir (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
Organizing Committee
Mostafa AGHZAFEN, Mounia BENAMEUR, Mohamed BOURASS, Fathi JIHANE, Imane TLIDI, Driss BUANINI, Mohammed EZZAHRI, Amine AGHZAFEN (Ibn Tofaïl University, Kenitra, Morocco)
Contact :
AGHZAFEN Mostafa : mostafa.aghzafen1@uit.ac.ma (06 63 34 95 93) BENAMEUR Mounia : mounia.benameur@uit.ac.ma (06 67 03 87 13)
مقاربات لغوية، اجتماعية، أنثروبولوجية وتاريخي ة كلية اللغات، الآداب والفنون – جامعة ابن طفي ل القنيطرة 11 دجنبر 2026 العرض التقديم ي
أرضية الندوة
لطالما اعتبُرت الدارجة مجرد تنوع هامشي للعربية. لكنها تظهر، عند النظر في الحقائق التاريخية واللغوية والأنثروبولوجية، كنتاج لعملية اتصال طويلة بين طبقة تحتية )أو رُكامة( أمازيغية قديمة وطبقة أخرى فوقية عربية فصحى، توسطت في معالجتها وتجذرها ديناميات سياسية ودينية واجتماعية وثقافية خاصة بالفضاء المغربي، وهي ظواهر يمكن ملاحظتها حتى على المستوى المغاربي.
يشير مصطلح « الركامة » أو « الركيزة » substrat)) إلى العناصر البنائية للغة أصيلة والتي تبقى حية، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، في لغة واردة. وفي حالة الدارجة، تظُهر بعض الخصائص المعجمية والصوتية والصرفية والنحوية تطابقات مع تراكيب اللغة الأمازيغية. فالعديد من الخصائص الصوتية للدارجة المغربية تبُرز تأثيراً يبتعد عن المعايير العربية الفصحى، لكنه يلتقي ببعض السمات الأمازيغية. فعلى سبيل المثال، نجد عناصر صرفية مثل الصيغة / تافعّالْ ت/ لتكوين أسماء مجردة أو أسماء المهن تظهر، رغم استعارتها من العربية الدارجة، بأشكال تركيبية مماثلة للنموذج الأمازيغي. وفي المقابل، يشير مصطلح superstrat)) « الدخيل الفوقي » أو « الطبقة الفوقية » إلى التأثير الذي تمُارسه لغة ما على لغة أخرى قائمة بالفعل، وغالبًا ما يكون ذلك في سياق هيمنة سياسية أو ثقافية ولا تحل اللغة الواردة )الطبقة العليا( محل اللغة المحلية، بل تثُريها أو تعُدلّها من حيث الصوتيات والمفردات والقواع د قبل أن تختفي أو تسُتوعب.
بعيداً عن الاكتفاء بالاستعارات المعجمية، أدت هذه اللقاءات إلى إعادة تشكيل عميقة للبنى الصوتية والصرفية والدلالية والبر ا غماتية للدارجة، ما جعل منها وسيطا لساني ا متنوعاً ومتميز اً يحمل هوية لغوية وثقافية خاصة. وتكتسب هذه الخصوصية بعداً تاريخياً طويل الأمد، تميز بدور السلالات الحاكم ة الأمازيغية، قبل وبعد الإسلام، وعمليات ا لتعريب المتفاوتة، إضافة إلى تراث شفوي وثقافي غني يميز، في المحصلة، المغرب عن المشرق. فهي ليست مجرد تنوع لغوي إقليمي، بل نظام لغوي هجين تتقاطع في ه وتتداخل فيما بينها الركامة الأمازيغية والطبقة الفوقية للعربية الفصحى، لتشكل تنوعاً لا تتطابق خصائصه كلياً مع باقي اللهجات العربية في المشرق أو حتى في جنوب المغرب الكبير .عبر منظا ريْ الركامة الأمازيغية والدخيل الفوقي للعربية الفصحى، يظهر تحليل الدارجة أنها ليست مجرد مشتق أو مجرد تنوع إقليمي، بل هي نتاج لقاء تاريخي جدلي بين لغات وثقافات وهويات متعددة.
تهدف هذا الندوة، في سياق معاصر تتزايد فيه أهمية التعددية اللغوية، سياسات الاعتراف باللغات المحلية والحفاظ على التراث اللغوي )بوكوس -2012(، إلى توفير فضاء للنقاش النقدي المفتوح من شأنه تعزي ز مقاربة غير متحيزة ومتعددة التخصصات للدارجة كحاضن للذاكرة، وللتفاوض على الهوية، وللإبداع اللغوي. وبالتالي، ينبغي تحليل الدارجة ليس فقط كظاهرة لغوية، بل كظاهرة اجتماعية متجذرة في تاريخ المغرب، تعكس ديناميات السلطة والهوية والذاكرة الجماعية. ومن هذا المنظور، تعُد الدارجة نافذة مهمة لإعادة التفكير في العلاقة بين اللغات الأصلية واللغات الوافدة في سياقات التبادل الاقتصادي والغزوا ت والإسلام وبناء الدولة.
على مستوى اللسانيات الاجتماعية، تحتل الدارجة موقعاً مزدوجاً : فهي اللغة المحلية الرئيسية لغالبية السكان بالمغرب، لكنها غير معيارية وأحياناً موصومة كلغة غير رسمية. وتعكس هذه الوضعية التوتر بين الهوية
2 يحل مصطلح الدارجة في مناقشتنا محل المفهوم القديم « للهجة . »
المحلية والشرعية المؤسسية التي غالباً ما تمُنح للعربية الفصحى. وعليه، فإن التقييس اللغوي - أي اعتماد تنوع معين كلغة معيارية رسمية - يمنحها المكانة والموارد، وهو ما لم يتحقق بعد للدارجة رغم دورها المركزي في الحياة اليومية.
تنتج التفاعلات بين المتحدثين بالأمازيغية والعربية بالمغرب شبكة تواصل اجتماعي ة ولغوية خاصة، حيث تؤدي الدارجة تارة دور اللغة المشتركة )الوسيطة( بين الجماعات علامة هوية تارة أخرى. في العديد من المناطق، خاصة الحضرية، تتراجع الأمازيغية تدريجياً أمام دارجة متماسكة أكثر كلغة تواصل اجتماعي، خاصة لدى الأجيال الحضرية والمهاجرة. وتثير هذه الدينامية تساؤلات حول الحفاظ على اللغة والتحول اللغوي : كيف يفاوض الشباب متعددو اللغات هوياتهم اللغوية؟ كيف تصبح الدارجة وسيلة للاندماج الاجتماعي، مع إمكانية تآكل لغات أخرى متعايشة؟ هذه الأسئلة حاسمة لدراسة السلوك اللغوي بالمغر ب.
من منظور أنثروبولوجي، ترُى الدارجة كوسيط ثقافي وجماعي. فهي ليست مجرد نظام رمزي، بل علامة على تاريخ وممارسات وعلاقات اجتماعية .فالمجازات ،والأمثال ،والسرد الشفوي المحلي ،والأغاني وأشكال التواصل غير الرسمي كلها تلعب دوراً في توالد وتطور الدارجة في مختلف البيئات الاجتماعية ،مما يوضح جليا أنها لغة حية متطورة يعُيد إنتا ج ها الأفراد باستمرار من خلال الحياة اليومية والهجرة والإعلام والفنون.
من خلال استعارة نباتية، يمكن تشبيه الدارجة بشجرة ذات جذورركامية محددة جيداً، وجذع مُطعمّ دخيل فوقي، وأوراق في تطور ونضج دائمين مما يجرنا الى التساؤل عن كيفية إسها م هذا التوازن، الذي دام قروناً على أساس ديمغرافي وصفه ابن خلدون وجابرييل كامب، في بناء بنية لغوية لا تنتمي كلياً للمشرق ولا لأفريقيا القديمة، بل لخصوصية مغربية مطلقة.
يمكن توضيح هذه الإشكالية من خلال التساؤلات التالية :
إلى أي حد يمكن للدارجة، بين ثبات الركامية الأمازيغية ودمج الدخيلة الفوقية، أن تعُرّ ف كنظام لغوي مستقل داخلياً وليس كتنوع هامشي للعربية الفصحى؟
كيف تعمل الدارجة، كنتا ج لقاء جدلي بين الأساس الديمغرافي الأمازيغي والبنية العربية الفوقية ،كموقع للتفاوض حول الهوية المغربية المتعددة في مواجهة تحديات التقييس والحفاظ التراثي؟
هل تمثل الدارجة عربنة ً سطحية ً تخفي أمازيغية ً جوهري ة؟ً
كيف يعيد هذا النظام المندمج تعريف علاقات القوة بين اللغات الأصلية واللغات الوافدة ضمن الذاكرة الجماعية المغربية؟
بدلاً من النظر إليها كلغة فرعية تابعة للغة معيارية « نقية »، من الأجدى اعتبارها نظاماً لغوياً مستقلاً، متجذراً في ديناميات اجتماعية وتاريخية خاصة بالمغرب، ومح مّلاً بهوية متعددة الأبعاد. وهذا يفتح آفاقاً للبحث حول موقع الدارجة في السياسات اللغوية والتعليمية، والبناء الثقافي الوطني.
تندرج هذا الندوة في إطار الاكتشاف العلمي والحوار والمصالحة بين الموروثات، داعياً لإعادة التفكير بعمق في العلاقات بين الأمازيغية والعربية، وسطحيا على مستوى الممارسات اللغوية الفعلية بالمغر ب.
محاور الندوة )قائمة غير شاملة(
المحور الأول – الأطر النظرية والإبستيمولوجية للتواصل اللغوي بالمغرب
يهدف إلى دراسة النماذج النظرية لتحليل الدارجة كنتاج للتواصل اللغوي الممتد عبر مفاهيم متعددة) ركامة، الدخيل الفوقي، تعدد لغوي، كريولية، الأيديولوجيات اللغوية، الشرعية والسلطة الرمزية(.
المحور الثاني – الركامة الأمازيغية والبنية الداخلية للدارج ة
يركز على التحليل اللغوي الدقيق لبقايا اللغة الأمازيغية في الدارجة، بما يتجاوز الاستعارات المعجمية، في مجالات الصوتيات، الصرف والنحو، الدلالة، البراغماتية، الإيقاع اللغوي، وغيره ا.
المحور الثالث – الدخيل الفوقي للعربية الفصحى وديناميات التعريب
يبتغي تحليل دور العربية الفصحى واللهجات العربية القديمة في تكوين وتطور الدارجة.
المحور الرابع – التاريخ، السلالات الأمازيغية والتكوينات الاجتماعية اللغوي ة
يرمي الى الربط بين اللغويات والتاريخ الطويل لفهم الظروف السياسية والاجتماعية لظهور الدارجة من خلال تكويناتها الاجتماعية واللغوية والسياسية الضمنية.
المحور الخامس – الجغرافيا اللغوية، الأسماء البشرية والمكانية والذاكرة الأمازيغي ة
يهدف الى التركيز على اللغة كأرشيف حي للأرض وللذاكرة الجماعية، من خلال عمليات التعريب والهجين، مع النظر إلى القضايا التراثية والهوية المصاحبة.
المحور السادس – الممارسات الاجتماعية، الهويات والتصورات اللغوي ة
يقصد اعتماد مقاربة سوسيولوجية وأنثروبولوجية للدارجة والأمازيغية في سياق ثنائية اللغة، والتناوب الشفوي بين اللغات، مع مراعاة الرشح الأيديولوجي، الجيلي والجندري.
آليات تقديم المشاركات
يمكن تقديم مقترحات التواصل، والتي ستكون مدتها عشرون دقيقة، باللغات الفرنسية أو العربية أو الإنجليزية، ويجب أن تتضمن :
عنواناً للمشاركة؛
ملخصاً من 400 إلى 500 كلمة )دون احتساب الفراغات(، يوضح الإشكالية، والإطار النظري، والمنهجية؛
خمس كلمات مفتاحية؛
ببليوغرافيا مختصرة) 3 إلى 5 مراجع(؛
البيانات المؤسسية للمؤلف)ة( أو المؤلفين)ات(؛
سيرة ذاتية مختصرة للمؤلف)ة( أو المؤلفين)ات.( الفئة المستهدف ة تستهدف الندوة بشكل أساسي :
اللغويين)ات(، وعلماء وعالمات اللغة الاجتماعية، والمتخصصي ن)ات( في اللهجات؛
علماء وعالمات الأنثروبولوجيا والاجتماع؛
المؤرخين)ات( والباحثين)ات( في الدراسات الثقافية؛
طلبة)ات( الدكتوراه والباحثين)ات( الشباب؛
الجهات والمؤسسات المعنية بالسياسات اللغوية والثقافية .
مواعيد مهم ة
الموعد النهائي لتقديم مقترحات لملخص المداخلات : 30 اكتوبر 2026؛
إشعار القبول :15 نونبر 2026؛
الموعد النهائي لتسجيل المشاركين)ات( في الندوة : 30 نونبر 2026؛
تاريخ انعقاد الندوة : 11 دجنبر 2026.
رسوم التسجي ل
تبلغ رسوم التسجيل 60 يورو) 600 د م( للمشاركين الخارجيين، و30 يورو) 300 د م( للمشاركين وأعضاء هيئة التدريس الداخلية؛ وتشمل رسوم التسجيل حقيبة الندوة، فترتي استراحة شاي والغداء خلال الندوة، وتتيح أيضاً إمكانية تقديم المقال الخاص بالمشاركة للتقييم بغرض النشر. وتكون تكاليف السفر والإقامة على عاتق المشاركين أو مؤسساتهم؛
يجب دفع رسوم التسجيل قبل 30 نونبر 2026 وفق تعليمات سترسل عبر البريد الإلكتروني . اللجنة العلمية
أغزافن المصطفى )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( باحماد مليكة )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( بلاغ رضوان )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( بلمقّدّم جميلة )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( بنعمر مونية )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب(
بلخضر محيي الدين )جامعة سيدي محمد بن عبد الله، فاس، المغرب( بن محمّد محمد )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( شيبي منير )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( إدريس لويز )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( العمراني حفيظة )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( الغواتي عزيز )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( الحضري عبد النور )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( فلوس علي )جامعة مولاي إسماعيل، مكناس، المغرب( حدوش يوسف )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( كوماشي باني )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( مسعودي ليلى )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( أودينة أنور سلامة )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( الرفاعي ال حسين )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( صبيحي سُرية )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( ترادة زهرة )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( زيغيغي زهير )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب( اللجنة التنظيمي ة
أغزافن المصطفى، بنعمر مونية، بوراس محمد ،فتحي جهان، ايمان تليدي، ادريس بوعناني ،محمد الزهري، أمين أعزافن )جامعة ابن طفيل، القنيطرة، المغرب(
للاتصال والاستفسار
)93 95 34 63 06( mostafa.aghzafen1@uit.ac.ma : أغزافن المصطفى
(13 87 03 67 06( mounia.benameur@uit.ac.ma :بنعمر مونية
https://darijals2026.sciencesconf.org : موقع الندوة