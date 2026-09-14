Announcement

Presentation

We are thrilled to announce that the Oceanic and Maritime History Workshop is now inviting submissions to deliver papers during Michaelmas Term (October to December 2026)

This Workshop offers a supportive and informal setting for graduate students and early career researchers (ECRs) to discuss their research.

We welcome presentations on all aspects of Oceanic and Maritime History across all periods, including (but not limited to):

Encounters (maritime "worlds," cross-cultural interactions, the subaltern sea)

Spaces (litoral, coastal, and insular communities, the terraqueous globe, sacred maritime geographies)

Exchanges (migration and trafficking, flows of goods and ideas, maritime knowledge networks)

Cultures (maritime identities, seafaring traditions)

Environmental Histories (human-sea ecologies, oceanic transformations)

This is a great opportunity to share completed research or receive feedback on a work-in-progress. MPhil and PhD students at all stages, from any institution in the UK or abroad, are encouraged to apply. We especially welcome submissions from MPhil students.

Submission guidelines

The workshop will meet four times throughout the term, with 20-minute presentations followed by discussion.

To apply, please send a title, a 200–300 word abstract, and an indication of whether you would prefer to present in person or online to the convenors by email (afj29@cam.ac.uk , ac2261@cam.ac.uk and jdchm2@cam.ac.uk).

The deadline for applications is 6 October 2026.

2026-2027 convenors