Announcement

L'école d'hiver « Corps vulnérables. Concepts et représentations de la vulnérabilité corporelle dans les traditions italiennes et européennes » (8-12 février 2027) est un projet promu par l'université de Trente en partenariat avec l'ENS Lyon et la KU Leuven. Cette école, qui en est à sa quatrième édition, propose une formation avancée d'une semaine axée sur les traditions philosophiques italiennes dans le cadre enchanteur de l' abbaye de Novacella , dans le Tyrol du Sud. Elle est ouverte à trente étudiant-e-s en master ou en doctorat et à des chercheurs et chercheuses en début de carrière dans les domaines de la philosophie, de l'histoire et de la littérature, du monde entier. Le programme comprend des conférences et des séminaires en petits groupes avec des universitaires internationaux (parmi lesquels Tomaso Montanari, Rafael Mandressi, Céline Manning-Frigau, Fabio Frosini, Olivia Guaraldo, Philippe Audegean et Alain Wijffels). Certain-e-s participant-e-s auront également la possibilité de présenter et de discuter de leurs projets de recherche en cours dans un cadre informel. Des événements sociaux, des visites guidées et l'hébergement à l'abbaye sont inclus, à un coût très réduit. Des bourses de participation gratuites sont disponibles. L'école est multilingue et les communications en français sont les bienvenues ; une connaissance passive de l'anglais et de l'italien est néanmoins requise.

Presentation

The Winter School “Vulnerable Bodies. Concepts and Figures of Bodily Vulnerability in the Italian and European Traditions” (8th-12th February 2027) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. Now in its fourth edition, the school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master's or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature, from all over the world. The programme features lectures and small-group seminars with international scholars (among whom Tomaso Montanari, Rafael Mandressi, Céline Manning-Frigau, Fabio Frosini, Olivia Guaraldo, Philippe Audegean, Alain Wijffels). Some participants will also have the opportunity to deliver a paper and discuss their ongoing research projects in an informal setting. Social events, guided tours, and accommodation in the Abbey are included.

Application guidelines

Classes and presentations will be conducted in English, Italian, German, Spanish or French. Passive knowledge of Italian and English is necessary.

The online call for applications is open until 20 October 2026: please visit this link for more information on the programme, the costs, the 6 awards for free participation and the application procedure, or contact internationalphilosophy.lett@unitn.it. Here you have some highlights from the previous editions. Apply now!

Costs

The costs, including registration fee, full-board accommodation in single or double rooms (according to availability) and the guided visit to the Abbey, are as follows:

Participants from UniTrento, KULeuven or ENS-Lyon: euro 360

External participants: euro 440

All applicants are automatically considered for an Admission Award, based on their dossier: up to 6 participants will have the opportunity to attend the winter school free of charge. Up to 2 of these awards are reserved for master’s students at UniTrento. Apply now and join us for free!

Committee