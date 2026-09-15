Summer SchoolThought
Vulnerable Bodies. Concepts and Figures of Bodily Vulnerability in the Italian and European Tradition
Corps vulnérables. Concepts et représentations de la vulnérabilité corporelle dans les traditions italiennes et européennes
Abstract
The Winter School “Vulnerable Bodies. Concepts and Figures of Bodily Vulnerability in the Italian and European Traditions” (8th-12th February 2027) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. The school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master's or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature. Awards for free participation are available.
Announcement
Presentation
The Winter School “Vulnerable Bodies. Concepts and Figures of Bodily Vulnerability in the Italian and European Traditions” (8th-12th February 2027) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. Now in its fourth edition, the school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master's or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature, from all over the world. The programme features lectures and small-group seminars with international scholars (among whom Tomaso Montanari, Rafael Mandressi, Céline Manning-Frigau, Fabio Frosini, Olivia Guaraldo, Philippe Audegean, Alain Wijffels). Some participants will also have the opportunity to deliver a paper and discuss their ongoing research projects in an informal setting. Social events, guided tours, and accommodation in the Abbey are included.
Application guidelines
Classes and presentations will be conducted in English, Italian, German, Spanish or French. Passive knowledge of Italian and English is necessary.
The online call for applications is open until 20 October 2026: please visit this link for more information on the programme, the costs, the 6 awards for free participation and the application procedure, or contact internationalphilosophy.lett@unitn.it. Here you have some highlights from the previous editions. Apply now!
Costs
The costs, including registration fee, full-board accommodation in single or double rooms (according to availability) and the guided visit to the Abbey, are as follows:
Participants from UniTrento, KULeuven or ENS-Lyon: euro 360
External participants: euro 440
All applicants are automatically considered for an Admission Award, based on their dossier: up to 6 participants will have the opportunity to attend the winter school free of charge. Up to 2 of these awards are reserved for master’s students at UniTrento. Apply now and join us for free!
Committee
- Stéphanie Lanfranchi (ENS-Lyon)
- Michele Nicoletti (UniTrento)
- Andrea Robiglio (KULeuven)
- Alessandro Palazzo (UniTrento)
- Salvatore Carannante (UniTrento)
- Tiziana Faitini (UniTrento)
Places
- Abbazia di Novacella/Kloster Neustift
Vahrn, Italian Republic
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Attached files
Keywords
- corps, vulnérabilité, histoire de la pensée politique, féminisme, torture, histoire des concepts
Contact(s)
- Tiziana Faitini
courriel : internationalphilosophy [dot] lett [at] unitn [dot] it
Reference Urls
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Vulnerable Bodies. Concepts and Figures of Bodily Vulnerability in the Italian and European Tradition », Summer School, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, https://calenda.org/1433039