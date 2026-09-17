Music and Humanities in France 1860-1960

Announcement

L’époque se distingue plus largement par le fait que l’essor des sciences et des humanités devient un enjeu national dominé par l’idée d’une modernité garante de l’avenir. Il est donc important de prendre en considération leur apport dans la conception de cette modernité qui n’est cependant pas exempte de paradoxe (Caron et al, 2006). De fait, celle-ci reste tiraillée par deux extrêmes : l’intérêt pour l’évolution des pratiques culturelles et, en même temps, un rejet d’une partie des acquis sociaux, comme par exemple, les effets pervers de la production de masse sur le développement culturel de la population en général. Les musicien·nes peuvent ainsi se montrer très critiques quant à l’évolution de la société moderne. Leurs œuvres musicales (compositions et ouvrages théoriques) témoignent d’une pensée qui prend très souvent en compte la science et les humanités, sans pour autant systématiquement en faire un dogme ou le principe moteur de la création artistique. En effet, ce n’est pas forcément dans l’inspiration chez les musicien.nes français.es qu’il faut pister l’influence de la science – et la pensée bergsonienne a pu, dans cette perspective, être convoquée à de nombreuses occasions (Sladden, 2019, 2023, 2024) – mais davantage dans leur manière de concevoir l’architecture de leurs œuvres, le développement du langage et la place de la musique dans la société moderne. Toutefois les mutations intellectuelles de la période ne sauraient être réduites au seul essor des sciences expérimentales. Les humanités connaissent elles aussi de profondes transformations, par le biais notamment de l’essor de la sociologie, de l’anthropologie, de la psychologie, de l’archéologie « scientifique » (qui sort des pratiques amateures), du renouvellement des modèles historiographiques ou encore des circulations entre littérature, philosophie et critique musicale. La place de la musique dans la société moderne s’en trouve reformulée : sont interrogées ses fonctions symboliques, politiques et culturelles, ainsi que les modalités mêmes de son interprétation.

Ce colloque est le premier de trois colloques qui s’inscriront dans le cadre du projet Musique, humanités et sciences piloté par l’équipe « Musique française 1870-1950 : discours et idéologies » du Regroupement interuniversitaire de recherche et création – musique et société (RCMS, Université de Montréal), par l’Institut d’Histoire des Représentations et des Idées dans les Modernités (UMR 5317 – CNRS) et l’équipe Approches contemporaines de la création et de la réflexion artistiques (UR 3402 – Université de Strasbourg).

Presentation

A symposium organized by the “French Music 1870-1950: Discourse and Ideologies” research group of the Inter-University Research and Creation Consortium – Music and Society (RCMS, Université de Montréal), the Institute for the History of Representations and Ideas in Modernity (UMR 5317 – CNRS) and the “Contemporary Approaches to Artistic Creation and Reflection” research group (UR 3402 – Université de Strasbourg).

This symposium’s objective is twofold: first, to better understand how the relationships between music, the humanities, and the social sciences were being redefined at a time when the boundaries were being redrawn between artistic creation, critical thought, the humanities, and discourses on modernity; and second, to explore how the humanities contribute to shaping hermeneutic, historical, critical, and political frameworks for musical thought.

Questions to be raised at this symposium include those concerning historiographical models, philosophical and aesthetic debates, the political uses of history and sociology, the relationships between literature, music, and criticism, the intersections between anthropology, ethnography, and musical creation, the humanist or spiritualist conceptions of music, as well as forms of resistance to scientific rationalization. Consider Koechlin, for example, who, in 1939, stated that “nothing is less scientific than one’s inspiration” while in reality, although he may not have drawn directly from mathematics or physics, his writings and many of his works are imbued with the ideas of contemporary philosophers, historians, and literary figures.

The chosen time frame factors in the advancements in the sciences and the humanities in the second half of the nineteenth century and throughout the twentieth century. The aim, then, is to view this sustained growth through the dual lens of continuity and discontinuity of musical practices (Chimènes, 2001; Donin, 2006).

Argument

In 1917, composer and theorist Charles Koechlin stated that “music is the faithful, intimate, and delicate reflection of the very society from which it emerges” (Koechlin, 2009). This idea, drawn from the work of sociologist Jean-Marie Guyau (Les Problèmes de l’esthétique contemporaine, 1883), summarizes the project quite effectively: on one hand, to understand what new knowledge was factored into the acts of musical creation and practice, and how it influenced these activities from technical, social, and philosophical perspectives; on the other hand, to understand how these sciences have made use of music as a research topic to develop new theories and knowledge, given the significance of the rise of science in France in the first half of the twentieth century.

For Koechlin’s contemporaries, the nineteenth century was the age of science at a time when science “had, from that point on, been tasked with governing the course of the world” (Lalouette, 2016). In terms of the humanities, a radical mutation was underway: they were becoming truly “human sciences”, aiming for scientific rigour, sometimes based on an experimental approach: positivist history, the emergence of psychology – once a branch of philosophy – and scientific aesthetics arising in 1857 out of a competition on “the science of beauty” organized by Victor Cousin, followed by the publication of La Science du beau by Charles Lévêque in 1861. In 1921, a Chair of Aesthetics and Science of Art was established at the Sorbonne. This prominence of the humanities, now linked to science, was observable in every aspect of society, even extending to music where, for example, publications emerged whose titles left little room for doubt, such as Charles Lalo’s Esquisse d’une esthétique musicale scientifique (Outline of a Scientific Aesthetics of Music) published in 1908.

This period is more broadly characterized by the fact that the rise of the sciences and the humanities became a national concern dominated by the idea that modernity could guarantee the future (Caron et al, 2006). It is therefore important to consider their contribution to the shaping of this modernity, which was not without its paradoxes. In fact, modernity remained caught between two extremes: an interest in the evolution of cultural practices and, simultaneously, a rejection of certain societal developments, such as mass production’s adverse effects on the general public’s cultural advancement. Musicians could thus be highly critical of the way modern society was evolving. Their musical works (compositions and theoretical writings) reveal a thought process that quite often took science and the humanities into account without systematically turning them into a dogma or making them the driving force for artistic creation. Indeed, it is not necessarily in French musicians’ inspiration that the influence of the sciences must be tracked – and from this perspective, Bergsonian thinking has been invoked on multiple occasions (Sladden, 2019, 2023, 2024) – but rather in their way of approaching the architectural design of their works, the development of language, and the role of music within modern society. Nevertheless, the intellectual shifts that took place during this period could never be reduced solely to the rise of the experimental sciences. The humanities, too, were undergoing profound transformations, notably driven by the rise of sociology, anthropology, psychology, “scientific” archaeology (which had progressed beyond amateur pursuits), the renewal of historiographical models, and the flow of ideas between literature, philosophy, and music criticism. Music’s role within modern society was thus being redefined: its symbolic, political, and cultural functions were being questioned, along with its very methods of interpretation.

This symposium’s objective is therefore twofold: first, to better understand how the relationships between music, the humanities, and the social sciences were being redefined at a time when the boundaries were being redrawn between artistic creation, critical thought, the humanities, and discourses on modernity; and second, to explore how the humanities contribute to shaping hermeneutic, historical, critical, and political frameworks for musical thought.

Questions to be raised at this symposium include those concerning historiographical models, philosophical and aesthetic debates, the political uses of history and sociology, the relationships between literature, music, and criticism, the intersections between anthropology, ethnography, and musical creation, the humanist or spiritualist conceptions of music, as well as forms of resistance to scientific rationalization. Consider Koechlin, for example, who, in 1939, stated that “nothing is less scientific than one’s inspiration” while in reality, although he may not have drawn directly from mathematics or physics, his writings and many of his works are imbued with the ideas of contemporary philosophers, historians, and literary figures.

The chosen time frame factors in the advancements in the sciences and the humanities in the second half of the nineteenth century and throughout the twentieth century. The aim, then, is to view this sustained growth through the dual lens of continuity and discontinuity of musical practices (Chimènes, 2001; Donin, 2006).

Specific Themes of the Call

For the first symposium, which will take place in Montreal, the team hopes to bring together musicologists, musicians, and scientists to explore issues pertaining to the relationship between music and the humanities: influences, inspiration, the convergence of knowledge and practice, as well as divergences and contrasts, will be at the heart of the symposium.

The program committee will give preference to proposals that establish clear and precise connections between music and various disciplines in the humanities, including history, sociology, philosophy, psychology, aesthetics, ethnology, anthropology, archaeology, economics, and literature. These connections can exist in both directions; from the humanities to music and from music to the humanities.

The symposium will be focussed around the following themes and questions:

Theme 1: Music and the Scientific Nature of the Humanities

How does scientific understanding of that time differ from our current understanding of “science”?

How does musical thought contribute both to the scientific ambition that swept through the humanities at the turn of the twentieth century and to the critique of its rationalist assumptions?

How does the concept of science, initially focussed on nature, apply to fields that now belong to the humanities and social sciences (history, religious studies, anthropology, sociology, geography), to the arts, and to disciplines situated at the intersections of multiple fields of knowledge, such as philosophy or literature?

Can music be regarded as a prime vantage point for observing the tensions – arising from the conflict between the pursuit of scientific rigour and the validation of forms of knowledge based on intuition, sensitivity, or spirituality – that permeated the humanities in the first half of the twentieth century?

Theme 2: The Flow of Scientific Ideas in the Humanities

How were musicians informed of scientific advancements? Research publications, journals, French translations of foreign works, associations, and national and international conferences.

Who were the “resource people”: intellectuals brought into artistic circles, and what were their profiles?

How did the pathways for the flow of ideas between the humanities and music develop during our time?

Theme 3: Musicians as Intellectuals

How is the scientific knowledge generated, produced, or used by musicians characterized or defined?

What were the musicians’ academic backgrounds: what studies did they pursue, other than music?

To what extent do the practices and discourses of music contribute to challenging the dualisms that permeate and structure the sciences and the humanities: matter and spirit, technique and expression, intelligence and sensitivity, reason and intuition?

Theme 4: The Humanities as Catalyst for a New Way of Thinking

How did the transition from science to the realm of the imagination take place? What captured the imagination of audiences of that time?

How does science fiction drive knowledge and what role does music play in this?

Theme 5: Music as Figure or Metaphor

What do these figures tell us about what music means to scientists?

How does the representation or experience of music become a generator of new knowledge?

In what way does music thus give rise to scientific knowledge when it comes to the humanities?

Format

Participation in the symposium can take various forms:

Paper (20 minutes)

Panel Session (45 minutes): The proposal must include an abstract and a biography for each participant. The proposed format should allow for a period of discussion amongst the participants as well as with attendees.

Workshop (45 minutes): The proposal must facilitate the networking of participants around a collaborative research project proposal. The aim is to unlock new areas of research related to one of the symposium’s themes or questions. Contacting Hélène Archambault prior to submitting a proposal is recommended.

The symposium’s languages of presentation will be French and English.

The committee especially encourages early career researchers to submit proposals.

Submission guidelines

Please submit your proposals for paper presentations, panel sessions, or workshops (max. 4000 characters, spaces included) no later than November 29, 2026, by completing the online form.

Coordination

Hélène Archambault (Université de Montréal, RCMS, ÉMF)

* If you have any questions, please use the following address:

mhs@emf.regroupement-rcms.org

Organizing Committee

Anne-Sylvie Barthel-Calvet (Université de Strasbourg)

Sylvain Caron (Université de Montréal, RCMS)

Michel Duchesneau (Université de Montréal, RCMS, ÉMF)

Céline Frigau Manning (Univ. Lyon 3 – IHRIM / Institut Universitaire de France)

Scientific Committee