Conference, symposiumHistory
Abstract
Preserving the legacy of American women artists in Paris through family memories, research, curation, and a conversation on future direction. As the concluding event of the Drawn Together symposium, this evening turns from the artistic networks that shaped a generation of American women artists in Paris to the question of how their legacies can be preserved, researched, and carried forward.
Announcement
Registration
Proof of registration, via a QR code on your phone or on paper, will be required to enter Reid Hall. Entry will be refused to those who are not registered. Please note that access will not be permitted 15 minutes after the start of the event.
This event will be held in English.
This event will be livestreamed. Register here to access the Zoom.
Organization
Organized by the Columbia Global Paris Center and Tara Keny-Boccacci, with participating curators from the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art, the Art Museum and College of Creative Arts at West Virginia University, the Delaware White-line Woodcut Guild, the Evaul Studios, Keny Galleries, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and the Musée d’Orsay.
With the generous support of Sara McNealey and Liberty Atlantic.
Program
- Introduction Brunhilde Biebuyck
- Eclipsed by Time and Gender: Rediscovering Ohio’s Leading Women Artists James M. Keny
- Great Aunt Maud: Cherished Memories, Reflections, Art, and Living Family Legacy Diane J. Squire
Panel Discussion: Future Directions
Moderated by Marie Doezema
- Brune Biebuyck
- Tara Keny-Boccacci
- William Evaul
- Meghan Melvin
- Eléa Sicre
The evening will conclude with questions from the audience, followed by a cocktail reception.
This event will take place in Reid Hall’s Grande Salle Ginsberg-LeClerc, built in 1912 and extensively renovated in 2023 thanks to the generous support of Judith Ginsberg and Paul LeClerc.
Reid Hall, the Columbia Global Paris Center, and the Institute for Ideas and Imagination are not responsible for the views and opinions expressed by their speakers and guests.
To be notified of upcoming Paris Global Center events, we invite you to sign up for our monthly newsletter.
Places
- Grande Salle Ginsberg-LeClerc - 4 Rue de Chevreuse
Paris, France (75006)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Keywords
- `art preservation, artistic legacies, art conservation, heritage management, art legacy planning, art history lecture, estate planning for artists, preserving art, cultural heritage, columbia paris, art panel discussion, online art event, art history webi
Contact(s)
- Patrick Hagan
courriel : ph2655 [at] columbia [dot] edu
Reference Urls
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Preserving Artistic Legacies: Challenges, Responsibilities, and Directions », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Friday, October 02, 2026, https://calenda.org/1437733