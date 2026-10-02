Announcement

Registration

Proof of registration, via a QR code on your phone or on paper, will be required to enter Reid Hall. Entry will be refused to those who are not registered. Please note that access will not be permitted 15 minutes after the start of the event.

This event will be held in English.

This event will be livestreamed. Register here to access the Zoom.

Organization

Organized by the Columbia Global Paris Center and Tara Keny-Boccacci, with participating curators from the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art, the Art Museum and College of Creative Arts at West Virginia University, the Delaware White-line Woodcut Guild, the Evaul Studios, Keny Galleries, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and the Musée d’Orsay.

With the generous support of Sara McNealey and Liberty Atlantic.

Program

Introduction Brunhilde Biebuyck

Eclipsed by Time and Gender: Rediscovering Ohio’s Leading Women Artists James M. Keny

Great Aunt Maud: Cherished Memories, Reflections, Art, and Living Family Legacy Diane J. Squire

Panel Discussion: Future Directions

Moderated by Marie Doezema

Brune Biebuyck

Tara Keny-Boccacci

William Evaul

Meghan Melvin

Eléa Sicre

The evening will conclude with questions from the audience, followed by a cocktail reception.

This event will take place in Reid Hall’s Grande Salle Ginsberg-LeClerc, built in 1912 and extensively renovated in 2023 thanks to the generous support of Judith Ginsberg and Paul LeClerc.

Reid Hall, the Columbia Global Paris Center, and the Institute for Ideas and Imagination are not responsible for the views and opinions expressed by their speakers and guests.

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