PhD scholarship in Gendered Urban Mobility

Announcement

Position description

We offer a doctoral grant for a four-year doctoral trajectory including a research component of approximately 90% of the workload for the preparation of a doctorate. You will actively participate in the day-to-day functioning of the research group and Faculty. As the program is in French, proficiency in French, at the beginning of the appointment, is required.

The research part of this vacancy is situated at the intersection of mobility studies, urban design, and sociology. The PhD student will take part in the collaborative research project ‘Gendered Imaginaries of Mobility and Ecology’ (ARC 2026-2030) led by Dr. Meike Brodersen. By reaching across the otherwise disparate disciplinary fields, the GImME project will uncover the gendered, normative underpinnings of current mobility systems and explore transformative pathways towards a more inclusive and sustainable mobility culture. Policies and innovations for future mobilities are often inherently androcentric, while previous studies of mobility and gender insufficiently account for the gender eco gap. Through the concept of imaginaries, the project recognises mobility as shaped not only by technological and infrastructural factors, but also by deep-seated cultural norms and gendered ideologies. The project challenges traditional planning paradigms by highlighting the symbolic and socio-cultural dimensions of mobility and explores how underlying androcentric and techno-solutionist assumptions may inhibit transitions to sustainability.

It proposes a novel, integrated analytical framework for both the social (re)production of mobility imaginaries and their potential transformation, as a structuring force in the production of mobility systems. Rather than focusing on individual behavioural change, we show how imaginaries are transformed at the household level. Based on four distinct urban and peri-urban study sites, the project applies a multi-site, multi-method approach combining content analysis, policy analysis with qualitative interviews and ethnographic, mobile and audiovisual go-along methods to understand how gendered mobility imaginaries are inscribed into spaces and policies, emplaced in collective everyday practices at the household level and translatable between different environments and social groups.

Combining participatory and living lab methodologies with design ethnographic methods in co-creation and long-term stakeholder engagement, we will integrate past productions of mobility systems with future perspectives for socially and environmentally sustainable mobilities.

Your research tasks within the collaborative project will include, amongst other things:

Analysis of policy documents, transport planning and physical space

Interviews with policymakers, stakeholders and recruited families

Participatory walks

Mobile and visual ethnography of familial socialisations and negotiations, including go-along interviews

Participatory foresight workshops

You will be supervised by Dr. Claire Pelgrims at the Faculty of Architecture and co-supervised by Dr. Meike Brodersen from the Faculty of Philosophy and Social Sciences, within a dynamic research environment focusing on mobilities and social inequalities.

Profile

What do we expect from you?

You hold a Master's degree in urban design, urban studies, architecture, sociology or a related social science.

You have an excellent knowledge of French and English. You feel comfortable interacting in a professional setting, supervising students and communicating both in writing and in person in both languages;

You have a solid qualitative mindset and are comfortable working with interviews, or are strongly motivated to further develop skills in mobile methods;

You are a motivated and intellectually curious researcher, with interest in the societal implications of mobilities. Prior experience with scientific research is an asset, but not a requirement; Candidates who recently graduated are encouraged to apply.

You have not performed any works in the execution of a doctorate as a contractual researcher or as an assistant, paid from operating resources.

ULB wants to be a reflection of the society where everyone's talent is valued, regardless of gender, age, religion, skin color, migration background, disability and neurodiversity.

Offer

You’ll be offered a full-time PhD scholarship, for 24 months (extendable up to max. 48 months, on condition of the positive evaluation of the PhD activities), with planned starting date 01/12/2026.

The successful candidate will receive a PhD scholarship in accordance with the applicable government salary scale.

IMPORTANT: The successful candidate's appointment and scholarship award are subject to prior admission and enrolment in a PhD programme at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB).

At ULB, you’re guaranteed an open, engaging and diverse workplace where you are offered opportunities to (further) build on your career.

Application guidelines

Then apply, at the latest on 16/10/2026, with the following documents:

your CV;

your motivation letter;

your diploma (not applicable for ULB alumni) and transcripts.

After an initial selection, a shortlist of candidates will be contacted for interviews during October/November.

Do you have questions about the job? Contact Dr. Meike Brodersen at meike.brodersen@ulb.be .