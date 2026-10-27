Announcement

Colmar (France) – Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany) 16–18 June 2027

Argument

At a time when the circulation of information, people and goods is accelerating in an increasingly interconnected world, the study of Bronze Age networks offers a particularly valuable perspective on the mechanisms of largescale connectivity and interaction. Recent research in Europe together with the initiatives undertaken during a Bronze Age Year organised in France in 2025, has highlighted the central role of exchange networks throughout this dynamic and innovative period of prehistory.

The conference will explore exchange networks through the lens of production and quality, focusing on artefacts and manufacturing processes with particular attention to their technical sophistication, productivity, complexity, craftsmanship and potential social value or prestige. It will investigate how production systems were rationalised and standardised, while also addressing what constituted “quality” during the Bronze Age. Beyond technical performance and mastery of manufacturing processes, quality may have depended on the selection of particular materials, whether local or non-local, common or rare, readily available or difficult to procure and work, as well as on shared aesthetic and stylistic conventions and the symbolic, social and ritual values that shaped perceptions of excellence.

The conference focuses on the Bronze Age (2300–800 BCE), across a geographical area extending from the Baltic to the Mediterranean and from the Atlantic façade to the Black Sea. Contributions addressing the extent to which the pursuit of quality and productivity drove the acquisition of distant resources, promoted technological innovation and craft specialisation, and stimulated exchange networks and human mobility are particularly welcome. Particular attention will also be given to how these processes contributed to the emergence of new forms of social organisation. Contributors are also encouraged to explore how exchange networks generated, transmitted and consolidated concepts and criteria of quality.

Through sessions devoted to the provenance of raw materials, exceptional artefacts, pottery production and deposition practices, the conference will examine how the pursuit of quality and increasing productivity shaped the use of resources, technological innovation, the transmission of craft knowledge, systems of value and social strategies. By combining material analyses with broader anthropological perspectives, it aims to provide a deeper understanding of the relationships between production, exchange and social organisation during the Bronze Age.

To encourage discussion and maximise the dissemination of research findings, all presentations, including flash presentations, will be delivered in English. Accepted papers will be published in the conference proceedings. The conference will take place at two separate venues : Colmar (France) and Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany).

Three sessions held across two different venues :

Session 1 : Exceptional Artefacts : Craftsmanship, Technical Excellence and Stylistic Distinction during the Bronze Age (Colmar)

Keywords : specialised craftsmanship, innovation, technical performance, prestige object, social status, visibility, transmission, raw materials

This session will focus on artefacts whose technical and/or stylistic quality is remarkable, reflecting a high level of craftsmanship and technical expertise. Attention will be given to complex chaînes opératoires, as well as to the criteria by which excellence may be recognised, including the use of non-local materials, morphological regularity, fineness of execution, standardisation or, conversely, deliberate singularity. Quality will be approached as a socially constructed concept rather than an intrinsic property of objects themselves.

Remarkable objects raise important questions about the relationship between technical performance, systems of value and the interactive networks that connected Bronze Age communities. More broadly, the session invites reflection on the criteria by which quality was assessed, including the norms shared within communities of practice, interregional recognition and the role of technical innovation.

Session 2 : Pottery Vessels : Technical Transmission and the Adaptation of Practices during the Bronze Age (Colmar)

Keywords : pottery, know-how, transmission, innovation, conservatism, functionality, cultural markers

The study of pottery provides valuable insights into concepts of quality in both everyday production and specialised wares. Far from being simple containers, ceramic vessels embody a series of technical choices that determined their functional performance while also reflecting the potter’s identity and cultural environment. This session will explore how technical knowledge and practices were transmitted within and between communities, how they were adapted to local environments and available resources, and how innovation emerged.

Learning networks played a key role in the transmission of craft knowledge : how were they connected to the mobility of individuals and the circulation of goods ? More broadly, how should the quality of a vessel be assessed ? Should it be evaluated in terms of refinement, aesthetics, durability, thermal efficiency, permeability, or conformity to social norms ? These questions will form the core of the session’s discussions.

Session 3 : Bronze Age Hoards : Aspects of Quantity and Quality in the Deposition of Metal Artefacts (Freiburg im Breisgau)

Keywords : hoards, composition, metal, fragmentation, provenance of materials

For nearly 1,500 years, bronze was one of the main materials of European prehistory. Because copper and tin deposits were unevenly distributed, Bronze Age populations integrated long-distance exchange networks. The procurement of copper, tin and bronze functioned over centuries without major disruption and extended even into the most remote regions. Throughout the Bronze Age, large quantities of metal (copper, tin, bronze, and gold) were deposited across Europe. Owing to their great diversity in composition, quantity, quality, and temporal and spatial distribution, these hoards have long been the subject of debate, most often concerning the economic, religious, social, or historical motivations underlying their deposition.

Beyond these interpretative issues, metal hoards also constitute a major source of information regarding the circulation and supply of these highly valued materials. Systematic excavations, and especially the intensification of metal-detecting activities, have considerably increased the number of discoveries, many of them well documented, creating a body of evidence far richer than that available only a few decades ago. At the same time, numerous analytical advances now allow detailed study of the provenance and composition of metals, alloying practices, manufacturing techniques and fragmentation processes. Together, these new datasets enable a substantial reassessment of depositional practices.

This session will examine hoards from different parts of Europe, from Portugal to Romania and from the British Isles to Italy, through the prism of their quantitative and qualitative characteristics. Topics will include composition, size, distribution, chronology and depositional frequency, as well as the type and quantity of accumulated metal (copper, bronze, more rarely tin or gold). Contributions may also address use wear on bronze artefacts, fragmentation techniques, quantitative and weight relationships between fragmented and intact objects, and the geographical provenance of artefacts based on metallurgical and typological criteria.

A comparative analysis of the quantitative and qualitative characteristics of hoarded non-ferrous metal objects offers new insights into networks of metal procurement, exchange and distribution, as well as into technological, stylistic and aesthetic communities within a koiné shaped by the properties of metal itself—a koiné that profoundly influenced the culture of an entire epoch in early European history.

Submission guidelines

Sessions 1 and 2 invite submissions for 25-minute papers, each followed by 5 minutes of discussion.

In addition, proposals for short flash presentations are welcome ; these will comprise a 3-minute presentation followed by 2 minutes of discussion.

Flash presentations in particular should address one of the conference themes :

current research on “exceptional” artefacts, specialised craft techniques, and the standardisation of production (Colmar venue) ;

or current research on Bronze Age hoards (Freiburg im Breisgau venue).

Schedule :

15 November 2026 – Deadline for submission of paper proposals. Please specify the presentation format (standard or flash), the session title and the paper title and include an abstract of 300 to 500 words. Proposals should be submitted to bronze2027@gmail.com

– Deadline for submission of paper proposals. Please specify the presentation format (standard or flash), the session title and the paper title and include an abstract of 300 to 500 words. Proposals should be submitted to 1st December 2027 – Deadline for submission of full papers for publication in the conference proceedings.

1st February 2027 – Notification of acceptance sent by the Scientific Committee.

The conference is co-organised by APRAB and the University of Freiburg under the patronage of the research units UMR 7044 and UMR 6298, with the support of a range of institutional partners, preventive archaeology organisations and archaeological associations (final list of partners to be announced).

The Scientific Committee shall assess the acceptability of all submitted proposals.

Organising commitee

Christoph Huth (Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg), Matthieu Michler, (Inrap, UMR 7044), Estelle Rault (Archéologie Alsace, UMR 7044), Pauline Hart (UMR 6566), Marie Philippe (Eveha, UMR 6298), Laurie Tremblay Cormier (Musée-Château d’Annecy, UMR 5638), Stefan Wirth (Université Bourgogne Europe, UMR 6298)

Scientific commitee

Claude Mordant (Université Bourgogne Europe, UMR 6298), Anne-Marie Adam (Université de Strasbourg, UMR 7044), Angélique Labrude, (SRA Grand Est site de Strasbourg, UMR 7044), Rebecca Peake (Inrap, UMR 6298), Christophe Croutsch (Archéologie Alsace, UMR 7044), Thierry Logel (Eveha, Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg), Martin Bartelheim (Eberhard-Karls-Universität Tübingen), Dirk Brandherm (Queen’s University Belfast), Elisabetta Borgna (Università degli Studi di Udine), Peter Turk (Narodni muzej Slovenije)