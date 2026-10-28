Nicole Garcia: New Perspectives on Her Cinema

Announcement

Argument

Although Nicole Garcia has established herself as one of the major figures in contemporary French cinema, with a filmmaking career spanning more than three decades and encompassing works such as Place Vendôme (1998), L’Adversaire (2002), Selon Charlie (2006), Un balcon sur la mer (2010), Mal de pierres (2016), and Amants (2020), her work as a director has received relatively little sustained critical attention, either in French or in English.

This edited volume aims to offer the first comprehensive scholarly study devoted to Nicole Garcia’s cinema, bringing together researchers working in French and Francophone cinema, gender studies, film aesthetics, and the economic and institutional dimensions of European cinema.

With several contributions already secured, I am currently seeking three additional chapter proposals to complete the collection and broaden its range of critical perspectives and films examined.

The volume will explore Garcia’s cinema through a variety of aesthetic, narrative, thematic, and institutional approaches. It will combine close readings of individual films with broader examinations of the production and reception contexts of her work.

Suggested Areas of Inquiry

Possible topics include, but are not limited to :

Aesthetic and formal strategies, including mise-en-scène, the construction of cinematic space, narrative ellipsis, and the roles of secrecy and revelation.

Genres and narrative forms, particularly Garcia’s engagement with melodrama, romantic narratives, thrillers, and psychological drama.

Representations of masculinity, class relations, bourgeois environments, and social tensions.

Family and intergenerational relationships, familial conflicts, and the transmission of secrets.

Memory, nostalgia, exile, and relationships to the past, particularly in Un balcon sur la mer, as well as narratives structured around fragmented temporalities.

Representations of desire, subjectivity, and ambivalence, including the relationship between individual characters and social norms.

Acting and authorship, including Garcia’s transition from actress to director and her direction of performers.

Literary adaptation and the relationship between literature and cinema, particularly in L’Adversaire and Mal de pierres.

The economic and institutional dimensions of Garcia’s career, including funding structures, festival circulation (particularly the Cannes Film Festival), and the position of women directors within the French film industry.

Comparative approaches situating Garcia’s work alongside that of other contemporary French filmmakers or within broader traditions of European auteur cinema.

Particular consideration will be given to proposals that broaden the volume’s coverage of Garcia’s filmography, especially through examinations of films such as Le Fils préféré (1994), Selon Charlie (2006), Un balcon sur la mer (2010), Un beau dimanche (2013), and Amants (2020).

Contributors are also encouraged to propose in-depth analyses of one or more individual films, provided that these engage with the volume’s broader concerns and develop a clearly articulated critical argument.

The aim of this collection is not only to highlight Nicole Garcia’s contribution as a filmmaker but also to use her work as a starting point for examining wider questions of authorship, gender, narrative form, prestige cinema, and the cultural economy of contemporary French cinema.

Submission guidelines

Publication and Timeline

The book proposal will be submitted to Manchester University Press for consideration in its French Film Directors series. The series editors have already expressed strong interest in the project.

The volume is expected to comprise approximately 10–12 chapters of 6,000–7,000 words each.

The provisional timeline is as follows :

15 November 2026 : Deadline for chapter proposals (approximately 500 words).

: Deadline for chapter proposals (approximately 500 words). Late 2026 : Submission of the book proposal to Manchester University Press.

Full chapter submissions : The deadline will be established following the publisher’s evaluation of the book proposal. Contributors will be given sufficient time to research and prepare their chapters.

Proposals should clearly outline the proposed chapter’s subject, central argument, theoretical and methodological framework, and the specific aspects of Garcia’s cinema to be examined. Applicants are encouraged to include a few relevant scholarly references to situate their contribution within existing critical debates.

Please also include a short biographical note indicating your current institutional affiliation and contact details.

Proposals will be selected on the basis of their scholarly quality, originality, and complementarity with the contributions already included in the collection.

Proposals must be uploaded using the following link : https://www.dropbox.com/request/ykp0stxbqk5dhsjnhl7m

For inquiries or to submit a proposal, please contact : roc104@usask.ca.

About the Editor

Romain Chareyron is Associate Professor of French in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultural Studies at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. His research focuses on contemporary French and Francophone cinema and media, with particular interests in representations of youth, gender and sexuality, and disability in French cinema.

He is co-editor of Screening Youth : Contemporary French and Francophone Cinema (Edinburgh University Press, 2019) and editor of Trans Identities in the French Media : Representation, Visibility, Recognition (Lexington Books, 2022) and Isabelle Adjani : The Actress as Auteur (Edinburgh University Press, 2026).