Conference, symposiumSociology
Hip-Hop Knowledge: Sounds and Experiences from Central Asia
Hip-Hop Knowledge: Звуки и опыт из Центральной Азии
Abstract
On October 29-30, 2026, the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) in Bishkek will host an international workshop entitled “Hip hop knowledge. Sounds and Experiences from Central Asia”. This workshop is a new initiative that creates dedicated spaces to share emerging knowledge rooted in popular music practices and encourages dialogue among artists, industry professionals, and researchers across geographical and professional boundaries.
Announcement
Presentation
Since the early 2020s, digital music production has been booming across Central Asia, giving artists across genres (rap, EDM, pop, rock…) unprecedented national and international visibility. Driven by new monetization models, various local labels and distribution firms have emerged, and the region’s music scene is undergoing a dynamic transformation. Hip-hop, as a global phenomenon, and more broadly the “DJ culture”, have popularised new conceptions about musical composition, entrepreneurial strategies, and collective affiliations. Music makers in Central Asia effectively combine globalised and local knowledge, connect worldwide musical trends with the expression of a distinctive musical identity, and contribute to the vibrant linguistic practices in the region by creatively employing and mixing Central Asian and other languages. This workshop is a new initiative that creates dedicated spaces to share emerging knowledge rooted in popular music practices and encourages dialogue among artists, industry professionals, and researchers across geographical and professional boundaries.
Organisation
- Florian Coppenrath (ZMO)
- Lucia Direnberger (CNRS, IFEAC)
- Karim Hammou (CNRS, Cresppa)
- Merey Otan (Astana IT University)
With the support of Aishoola Aisaeva (project manager)
Partners
- Memories, art and social justice in Central Asia (MAJIC, FMSH)
- American University of Central Asia (AUCA)
- Centre de recherches sociologiques et politiques de Paris (CRESPPA)
- Institut culturel franco-allemand de Bichkek (Goethe-Institut Kyrgyzstan, Ambassade de France au Kirghizstan)
- Institut français d'études sur l'Asie centrale (IFEAC)
- EC2H (Université Paris Lumières)
- Université Paris 8
Program
Day 1 / 29 October
15:00 – 15:30 / Welcome coffee
15:30 – 15:50 / Institutional and Scientific Opening – Partners and Organizers
16:00 – 16:45 / “From Bishkek to the World: Hip-Hop Music, Technology and Distribution” (RU)
- Florian Coppenrath, Affiliated researcher at Leibniz-Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO)
17:00 – 18:30 / Panel Discussion: Watching Sounds: Visual Culture and Music Scenes (ENG)
Moderator: Lucia Direnberger, Senior researcher at French Institute for Central Asian Studies (IFEAC), French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)
- Anastasia Lysogorova, Independent Film Director
- Chyngyz Asanaliev, Art director, founder of Toon Dook Animation Studio
- Alina Kamalova, Founder of Groove Republic
- Denize Usupova, Executive director of Groove Republic
- Darika Risbaeva, Community director of Groove Republic
18:30 – 19:30 / DJ set
DJ amaterasu and DJ Akkujava
Day 2 / 30 October
09:00 – 09:15 / Welcome coffee
09:15 – 10:45 / Panel Discussion: One Identity, Multiple Tongues? Music, Language, and Identity (RU)
Moderator: Merey Otan, Assistant professor at Astana IT University, musician
- ti ti, Rapper & Kazakh culture researcher
- Nargiz Shukenova, Cultural producer of Qara Studios, Batyr Foundation
- Emir, Sound engineer at Meikindik & TIGIBOO
10:45 – 12:30 / Panel Discussion: "Each One, Teach One? Global Trade in Hip-Hop Knowledge" (ENG)
Moderator: Karim Hammou, Sociologist, research fellow at the CNRS (CRESPPA)
- Viktor Tsoy, Founder of Basicolors Graffiti
- Shohin Qurbon, Curator of the Creative Collective "Muza"
- Amir Kadyrov, Music producer of Curltai
- Alina Kamalova, Founder of Groove Republic
- Denize Usupova, Executive director of Groove Republic
- Darika Risbaeva, Community director of Groove Republic
12:30 – 13:45 / Lunch break
14:00 – 15:30 / Panel Discussion: From Hip-Hop to Hit-Pop? Technological and Economic Forces Driving Creation (RU)
Moderator: Florian Coppenrath, Affiliated researcher at Leibniz-Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO)
- Chingiz Albert, Producer, Songwriter, Co-Founder of Chingiz Albert Team, EC Production
- Leo Beliy, Rapper, co-founder of the local music label Infinity Music
- Kamilla Orozalieva, Music producer
- Dok.Dail, Sound engineer at The First
15:45 – 16:30 / “The sound of home’: Translanguaging and independent music scene in Kazakhstan” (RU)
Merey Otan, Assistant professor at Astana IT University, musician
17:00 – 20:00 / Cypher
DJ Bek2rbeats & MC Double, Groove Republic (King of the Cypher show), ti ti, Shohin Qurbon, Emir, Leo Beliy.
Closing Reception Buffet
Places
- Makerspace, AUCA
Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Keywords
- hip-hop, digitalisation, langage, cultural industry
Contact(s)
- Karim Hammou
courriel : karim [dot] hammou [at] gmail [dot] com
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Hip-Hop Knowledge: Sounds and Experiences from Central Asia », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, https://doi.org/10.58079/16zdn