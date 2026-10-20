Hip-Hop Knowledge: Sounds and Experiences from Central Asia

Announcement

Presentation

Since the early 2020s, digital music production has been booming across Central Asia, giving artists across genres (rap, EDM, pop, rock…) unprecedented national and international visibility. Driven by new monetization models, various local labels and distribution firms have emerged, and the region’s music scene is undergoing a dynamic transformation. Hip-hop, as a global phenomenon, and more broadly the “DJ culture”, have popularised new conceptions about musical composition, entrepreneurial strategies, and collective affiliations. Music makers in Central Asia effectively combine globalised and local knowledge, connect worldwide musical trends with the expression of a distinctive musical identity, and contribute to the vibrant linguistic practices in the region by creatively employing and mixing Central Asian and other languages. This workshop is a new initiative that creates dedicated spaces to share emerging knowledge rooted in popular music practices and encourages dialogue among artists, industry professionals, and researchers across geographical and professional boundaries.

Organisation

Florian Coppenrath (ZMO)

Lucia Direnberger (CNRS, IFEAC)

Karim Hammou (CNRS, Cresppa)

Merey Otan (Astana IT University)

With the support of Aishoola Aisaeva (project manager)

Partners

Memories, art and social justice in Central Asia (MAJIC, FMSH)

American University of Central Asia (AUCA)

Centre de recherches sociologiques et politiques de Paris (CRESPPA)

Institut culturel franco-allemand de Bichkek (Goethe-Institut Kyrgyzstan, Ambassade de France au Kirghizstan)

Institut français d'études sur l'Asie centrale (IFEAC)

EC2H (Université Paris Lumières)

Université Paris 8

Program

Day 1 / 29 October

15:00 – 15:30 / Welcome coffee

15:30 – 15:50 / Institutional and Scientific Opening – Partners and Organizers

16:00 – 16:45 / “From Bishkek to the World: Hip-Hop Music, Technology and Distribution” (RU)

Florian Coppenrath, Affiliated researcher at Leibniz-Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO)

17:00 – 18:30 / Panel Discussion: Watching Sounds: Visual Culture and Music Scenes (ENG)

Moderator: Lucia Direnberger, Senior researcher at French Institute for Central Asian Studies (IFEAC), French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)

Anastasia Lysogorova , Independent Film Director

, Independent Film Director Chyngyz Asanaliev , Art director, founder of Toon Dook Animation Studio

, Art director, founder of Toon Dook Animation Studio Alina Kamalova , Founder of Groove Republic

, Founder of Groove Republic Denize Usupova , Executive director of Groove Republic

, Executive director of Groove Republic Darika Risbaeva, Community director of Groove Republic

18:30 – 19:30 / DJ set

DJ amaterasu and DJ Akkujava

Day 2 / 30 October

09:00 – 09:15 / Welcome coffee

09:15 – 10:45 / Panel Discussion: One Identity, Multiple Tongues? Music, Language, and Identity (RU)

Moderator: Merey Otan, Assistant professor at Astana IT University, musician

ti ti , Rapper & Kazakh culture researcher

, Rapper & Kazakh culture researcher Nargiz Shukenova , Cultural producer of Qara Studios, Batyr Foundation

, Cultural producer of Qara Studios, Batyr Foundation Emir, Sound engineer at Meikindik & TIGIBOO

10:45 – 12:30 / Panel Discussion: "Each One, Teach One? Global Trade in Hip-Hop Knowledge" (ENG)

Moderator: Karim Hammou, Sociologist, research fellow at the CNRS (CRESPPA)

Viktor Tsoy , Founder of Basicolors Graffiti

, Founder of Basicolors Graffiti Shohin Qurbon , Curator of the Creative Collective "Muza"

, Curator of the Creative Collective "Muza" Amir Kadyrov , Music producer of Curltai

, Music producer of Curltai Alina Kamalova , Founder of Groove Republic

, Founder of Groove Republic Denize Usupova , Executive director of Groove Republic

, Executive director of Groove Republic Darika Risbaeva, Community director of Groove Republic

12:30 – 13:45 / Lunch break

14:00 – 15:30 / Panel Discussion: From Hip-Hop to Hit-Pop? Technological and Economic Forces Driving Creation (RU)

Moderator: Florian Coppenrath, Affiliated researcher at Leibniz-Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO)

Chingiz Albert , Producer, Songwriter, Co-Founder of Chingiz Albert Team, EC Production

, Producer, Songwriter, Co-Founder of Chingiz Albert Team, EC Production Leo Beliy , Rapper, co-founder of the local music label Infinity Music

, Rapper, co-founder of the local music label Infinity Music Kamilla Orozalieva , Music producer

, Music producer Dok.Dail, Sound engineer at The First

15:45 – 16:30 / “The sound of home’: Translanguaging and independent music scene in Kazakhstan” (RU)

Merey Otan, Assistant professor at Astana IT University, musician

17:00 – 20:00 / Cypher

DJ Bek2rbeats & MC Double, Groove Republic (King of the Cypher show), ti ti, Shohin Qurbon, Emir, Leo Beliy.

Closing Reception Buffet