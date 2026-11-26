Announcement

Scope

Language and linguistics, literature, culture and cultural studies, translation studies, media studies, pedagogy, digital technologies, e-learning, and related fields of the humanities and social sciences.

Submission guidelines

Length: research articles 6,000 to 8,000 words including notes and Works Cited (at least 25 sources); book reviews 1,500 to 2,000 words; interviews without a fixed length.

Submit.

Contact: confluencejournal@uae.ac.ma

Deadline: January 15, 2027.

Submissions are reviewed as they arrive, with a first decision in 12 to 16 weeks.

Requirements: complete manuscripts only, following the Author Guidelines and the journal’s adapted MLA 9 style, anonymized for double-anonymous review. Abstracts and proposals are not considered.

Fees: none for submission or publication. License: CC BY 4.0.

Editors