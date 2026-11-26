Call for papersLanguage
Abstract
Confluence Journal of Multidisciplinary Studies (e-ISSN 3085-5411) invites research articles, interviews and book reviews for its July 2027 regular issue (Volume 3, Issue 2). The journal is peer reviewed and open access, publishes in English, and is edited at the LLCIS Research Laboratory, Abdelmalek Essaadi University, Tétouan, Morocco, with hosting by IMIST-CNRST.
Announcement
Scope
Language and linguistics, literature, culture and cultural studies, translation studies, media studies, pedagogy, digital technologies, e-learning, and related fields of the humanities and social sciences.
Submission guidelines
Length: research articles 6,000 to 8,000 words including notes and Works Cited (at least 25 sources); book reviews 1,500 to 2,000 words; interviews without a fixed length.
Contact: confluencejournal@uae.ac.ma
Deadline: January 15, 2027.
Submissions are reviewed as they arrive, with a first decision in 12 to 16 weeks.
Requirements: complete manuscripts only, following the Author Guidelines and the journal’s adapted MLA 9 style, anonymized for double-anonymous review. Abstracts and proposals are not considered.
Fees: none for submission or publication. License: CC BY 4.0.
Editors
- Brahim Barhoun, Editor-in-Chief and Publication Director
- Ibrahim Belmir, Co-Editor-in-Chief
Keywords
- linguistics, literature, cultural studies, translation studies, media studies, pedagogy, e-learning, open access journal
Contact(s)
- Brahim Barhoun
courriel : confluencejournal [at] uae [dot] ac [dot] ma
Reference Urls
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« “Confluence Journal of Multidisciplinary Studies”, Vol. 3, No. 2 - varia », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Thursday, November 26, 2026, https://doi.org/10.58079/176ja