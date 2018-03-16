AccueilLes testaments dans l'Europe médiévale (XIIIe-XVe siècle)
Les testaments dans l'Europe médiévale (XIIIe-XVe siècle)
Wills and testaments in medieval Europe (13th-15th Centuries)
Cet atelier, coorganisé par Benoît Grévin (LaMOP-CNRS) et Melissa Barry (LaMOP-Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), est une formule originale qui combine un workshop/atelier d’une journée avec une séance spéciale du séminaire de traduction médio-latine animé par Benoît Grévin. Il s’agit de faire un bilan d’histoire comparée concernant les pratiques textuelles testamentaires combinant une approche sociohistorique, une approche linguistique, une approche philologique et une approche littéraro-rhétorique.
La journée combine un cycle de communications-débats co-animés par des chercheurs anglais, français et canadiens, et une séance spéciale de traduction médio-latine (avec les participants et les étudiants du séminaire) où seront traduits des textes discutés lors de l’atelier.
Programme
9h45 Accueil
10h-12h30 Le testament comme type documentaire : formes, rédaction et système d’homologation | Wills as a documentary type: forms, composition and probate system
(présidence Paul Evans, York University, Toronto)
- Anne Chiama (LEM-CERCOR / Université Jean Monnet de Saint-Étienne) Des testaments dans le brouillard. Brouillons et protocoles de testaments dans la région de Toulon au milieu du XIVe siècle | The composition of wills and testaments by notaries public in the region of Toulon according to Mid-14th-Century brouillards or draft books)
- Heather Falvey (University of Warwick / DCE, University of Oxford / ICE, University of Cambridge) Probate registers compiled in England in the Late-15th Century (Prerogative Court of Canterbury and Archdeaconry of Sudbury, Suffolk)
- Melissa Barry (LaMOP / Panthéon-Sorbonne University) ‘Unum standyng pece argenteum’. The relationship between Latin and the Vernacular in Late-15th-Century English wills
12h30-14h00 Pause déjeuner
14h00-16h00 Séminaire de traduction /Translation workshop
Traduction et interprétation d’un choix de testaments en rapport avec le programme de la journée | Translation and interpretation of a selection of wills discussed during the workshop
16h00-17h30 Testaments et intertextualité : testaments royaux et curiaux | Wills and intertextuality: royal testaments and mortuary literature in court circles
(présidence/chair Christopher Fletcher, IRHIS)
- Benoît Grévin (LaMOP-CNRS) De Boncompagno au manuscrit Fitalia : les dimensions rhétoriques du testament dans l'Italie du XIIIe siècle | From Boncompagno to the "Fitalia" Manuscript: the rhetorical aspects of the testament in 13th-Century Italy
- Jean-François Moufflet (Archives Nationales / LaMOP), Saint Louis : un modèle de testament royal ? | Did the testament of King Louis IX of France (1226-1270) set the pattern for subsequent royal wills?
17h30-19H00 Testaments pratiques et littéraires dans le milieu universitaire parisien au XVe siècle | Practical and literary testaments at the University of Paris in the Mid-15th Century
(présidence Claude Evans, Toronto)
- Darwin Smith (LaMOP-CNRS), Le testament de Jean Chuffart, chancelier de l’université de Paris | The will of Jean Chuffart, Chancellor of the University of Paris (1450)
- Melissa Barry (LaMOP / Université Paris 1) et Judith Förstel (Service de l’Inventaire d’Île de France / LaMOP) La réadaptation des codes testamentaires dans l’œuvre de François Villon | The adaptation of testamentary conventions in the poems of François Villon
- testament, notaire, brouillard, registre, langage, socio-historique, histoire textuelle, intertextualité, rhétorique, littérature, philologie, cours, université, Toulon, Provence, Canterbury, York, Suffolk, Paris, Sicile, Louis IX
